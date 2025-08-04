Recommended stocks to buy today, 4 August, by India's leading market experts

The Indian stock market ended sharply lower on Friday, 1 August, as broad-based selling marked the start of the August derivatives series. The Nifty 50 sank 203 points, or 0.82%, to settle at 24,565.35, while the BSE Sensex fell 586 points, or 0.72%, closing at 80,599.91.

Investor sentiment remained fragile amid fresh tariff threats, muted corporate earnings, and persistent foreign capital outflows. Despite a positive start, the market struggled to hold ground above the 25,000-mark, with weakness in high-beta stocks suggesting that the recent bullish momentum may be losing steam.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Olectra Greentech Ltd (Cmp 1443.30)

Why it’s recommended: OLECTRA has shown a V-shaped recovery, indicating that the trends in this counter look strong for some positive traction ahead. The prices have been moving in oscillation, forming a V-shaped recovery, and the recent move out of the consolidation augurs well for the prices. You can look to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 78.08 | 52-week high: ₹1786.65 | Volume: 1.75M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,170 | resistance at ₹1,600.

Risk factors: Order cancellation and delays and debt servicing capacity due to increased borrowings.

Buy: CMP and dips to ₹1,370.

Target price: ₹1,540-1,585 in one month.

Stop loss: ₹1,350.

Jindal Stainless Ltd (Cmp 706.05)

Why it’s recommended: Jindal Stainless has demonstrated robust profit and revenue growth over the past three years with healthy fundamentals. The stock has absorbed the recent negative fundamentals and has been in a steady upward trajectory, and rebounding from the support levels, showing a possibility of an upmove.

Key metrics: P/E: 26.85 | 52-week high: ₹818 | Volume: 1.3M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹640 | Resistance at ₹740.

Risk factors: Liquidity and interest rate fluctuations, scrap availability and environmental regulations, and market risks related to foreign currency exchange rates.

Buy above: CMP and dips to ₹690.

Target price: ₹735-750 in one month.

Stop loss: ₹680.

Delhivery (Cmp 429.85)

Why it’s recommended: DELHIVERY is India's largest and fastest-growing fully integrated logistics provider, making it an attractive investment opportunity. After the recent profit booking, the stock is once again finding its feet and showing some steady recovery with an acceleration in momentum. Being a dominant player in this industry, we are now showing some signs of recovery above the current consolidation. Look to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 285.20 | 52-week high: ₹449.30 | Volume: 3.93M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹380 | Resistance at ₹525.

Risk factors: High inventory requirements and strict regulations regarding intellectual property rights (IPR) and rising interest expenses.

Buy above: CMP and dips to ₹415.

Target price: ₹451-463 in one month.

Stop loss: ₹407.

Top 3 stock picks by Ankush Bajaj – August 4, 2025

Buy: CUPID LTD — Current Price: ₹ 158.20

Why it’s recommended: CUPID LTD is showing encouraging signs of bullish momentum. The hourly RSI stands at 65, indicating strength, while the MACD remains positive at 2, confirming trend continuation. Technically, the stock has formed a bullish pennant pattern near ₹150 — a continuation formation that suggests potential for further upside towards ₹170+. The confluence of price action and momentum indicators supports a bullish outlook.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: Bullish pennant pattern around ₹150

Pattern: Continuation pattern signaling trend resumption

MACD: Positive at 2

RSI: Hourly RSI at 65, indicating strong buying strength

Technical analysis: The bullish pennant breakout combined with firm momentum suggests potential for the stock to move toward ₹172

Risk factors: A close below ₹150 would invalidate the pattern and may trigger a short-term pullback.

Buy at: ₹158.20

Target price: ₹172

Stop loss: ₹150

Buy: GTPL HATHWAY LTD — Current Price: ₹ 122.80

Why it’s recommended: GTPL HATHWAY LTD is gaining traction after a breakout from a falling wedge pattern on the hourly chart. The hourly RSI is at 60 and MACD is positive at 2, supporting upward momentum. On the daily chart, the stock has also formed a triangle pattern — a consolidation structure now resolving higher, signaling trend continuation.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: Falling wedge breakout on hourly chart

Pattern: Triangle on daily, wedge breakout on hourly

MACD: Positive at 2

RSI: Hourly RSI at 60, indicating bullish shift

Technical analysis: The alignment of breakout patterns across timeframes and bullish momentum signals point to a near-term upside toward ₹136–138.

Risk factors: A break below ₹115 would negate the setup and suggest caution.

Buy at: ₹122.80

Target price: ₹136–138

Stop loss: ₹115

Buy: DABUR INDIA LTD — Current Price: ₹ 534.35

Why it’s recommended: DABUR INDIA LTD has shown a strong bullish breakout on the hourly chart around ₹535. The hourly RSI is elevated at 63, and the MACD at 5 confirms bullish momentum. As long as the price sustains above the ₹535 breakout level, the short-term trend remains positive with upside potential.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: Hourly breakout at ₹535

Pattern: Bullish continuation with price confirmation

MACD: Positive at 5

RSI: Hourly RSI at 63, showing strength

Technical analysis: The recent breakout and sustained momentum suggest potential for the stock to move toward ₹555 in the near term.

Risk factors: A close below ₹527 may weaken the setup and indicate potential consolidation or reversal.

Buy at: ₹534.35

Target price: ₹555

Stop loss: ₹527

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 4 August:

Buy: Eicher Motors Ltd (current price: ₹ 5,528)

Why it’s recommended: Robust premium motorcycle demand, outstanding export performance, diversified commercial vehicle joint venture, strategic EV roadmap, and capacity expansion

Key metrics: P/E: 36.09, 52-week high: ₹ 5,906.50, volume: ₹785.36 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 100-DMA on above average volume

Risk factors: Rising competitive intensity in >250 cc segment, concentrated ownership and governance influence, macro-economics, and export headwinds.

Buy at: ₹ 5,470–5,600

Target price: ₹ 6,120 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 5,250

Buy: TVS Motor Company Ltd (current price: ₹ 2,858)

Why it’s recommended: Strong product portfolio and brand equity, electric vehicle expansion, robust export growth

Key metrics: P/E: 51.31; 52-week high: ₹2,960; volume: ₹ 646.46 crore

Technical analysis: Downward sloping trendline breakout

Risk factors: Input cost inflation, EV transition risks, high competitive intensity

Buy at: ₹2,830–2,870

Target price: ₹3,100 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 2,740

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. (Sebi Registered Research Analyst Registration No.: INH000015543

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.