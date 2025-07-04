Stock to buy today, 4 July—recommended by India's leading market experts

Frontline indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday, 3 July, amid mixed global cues. The Sensex closed at 83,239.47, down 170 points, or 0.20%, while the Nifty 50 ended with a loss of 48 points, or 0.19%, at 25,405.30.

The BSE Midcap index slipped 0.06%, but the Smallcap index bucked the trend, rising 0.47%.

Two stocks to buy today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Waaree Energies Ltd

Current price: ₹2,992

Target price: ₹3,450 in 12-14 months

Stop-loss: ₹2,760

Why it’s recommended:India's top renewable energy provider, Waaree Energies Limited was founded in 1990 and is speeding up the world's energy transformation. With an installed capacity of about 15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4 GW for solar cells, it is the biggest producer of solar PV modules in India. It also has a 1.6 GW solar module manufacturing plant in Brookshire, Texas. The company, which has operations in India and more than 25 other countries, provides cutting-edge solar solutions such as rooftop systems, EPC services, panel manufacturing, and project development.

Operating revenue for FY25 was ₹14,444 crore, up 26.72% from ₹11,398 crore in FY24. In FY25, the company's Ebitda of ₹3,123.20 crore was the best in the industry. For FY26, Ebitda is expected to be between ₹5,500 crore and ₹6,000 crore. Net profit increased by 51% from ₹1,274 crore in FY24 to ₹1,928 crore in FY25. Production at Waaree Energies increased 49% from 4.77 GW in FY24 to 7.13 GW in FY25.

With a 14.1% market share in solar module shipments from India, Waaree Energies is India's biggest producer and exporter of solar modules. As of Q1FY26, the company's 25 GW order book is worth ₹47,000 crore. By 2027, the business hopes to have a 6 GW integrated ingot, cell, and wafer manufacturing facility up and running. The business has invested heavily in energy storage systems and lithium-ion storage cells; a 3.5 GWh plant is expected to be operational in FY27. The company's 300 MW electrolyzer manufacturing facility, which is anticipated to be operational in FY27, has earned it production-linked incentives.

Risk factors: Price variations of raw materials such as polysilicon, wafers, solar cells, aluminum panels, and glass, continue to pose a danger to Waree. The primary raw material, solar cells, which account for around half of overall cost of raw materials, has seen prices change over the past two years. The company is also exposed to demand risks because of the fierce competition it faces from both domestic and foreign producers.

Inox Wind Ltd

Current price: ₹177

Target price: ₹225 in 12-14 months

Stop-loss: ₹150

Why it’s recommended:Founded in April 2009, Inox Wind Ltd. (IWL) is a part of the Inox GFL Group. The company specialises in producing wind turbine parts, such as towers, rotor blades, hubs, and nacelles. It also provides associated services such as project management, wind farm infrastructure construction, and wind turbine operations and maintenance. IWL has four locations in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. With over 2.5 GW of combined manufacturing capacity, plug-and-play common infrastructure is a solid moat for IWL. The product line consists of 2 MW and 3 MW wind turbine generators, and a 4 MW license has been obtained.

In FY25 the company's revenue increased by 104% to ₹3,557 crore from ₹1,746 crore in FY24. Ebitda increased 167% from ₹344 crore to ₹918 crore. Earnings after tax recovered from a loss of ₹48 crore in FY24 to a profit of ₹438 crore in FY25. Order inflows are 1.5 GW and the order book is at 3.2 GW, offering substantial revenue visibility over the next two to three years. The NCLT's Chandigarh bench has approved the merger plan between Inox Wind Energy Ltd. and IWL. Liabilities on the company's balance sheet dropped by ₹2,050 crore following this.

Continuum, Hero Future Energies, Amplus, Inox Clean Energy, Serentica and other high-profile clients placed orders with IWL during the year. The company now aims for more than 2 GW of annual execution in FY27, up from an average of 100 MW. With a sizable existing order book and a robust order pipeline, the company executed 705 MW in FY25 and plans to execute over 1,200 MW in FY26. Inox Green Energy O&M contracts the group IPP platform, which aims to add more than 3 GW of installed capacity to the expanding portfolio. In FY25 the company put into service a new nacelle facility in Ahmedabad. Also, the renewables O&M portfolio of the company's subsidiary Inox Green amounted to 5.1 GW.

Risk factors: Under the feed-in tariff regime, there were delays in commissioning or signing power-purchase agreements (PPAs), which resulted in a significant working capital demand. In the past, write-offs and pressure on cash flow have resulted from large working capital requirements and order execution delays. Additionally, the wind energy industry nevertheless faces a difficult business climate. Even though IWL is a well-known domestic player, it still faces fierce competition from both domestic and international players.

Two stocks recommended by MarketSmith India for 4 July

Oil India (current price: ₹ 452.95)

Why it’s recommended: Higher oil and gas production, strong capital spending and upstream expansion, and improved realization.

Key metrics: P/E: 11.27 | 52-week high: ₹ 768 | Volume: ₹392 crore.

Technical analysis: 200-DMA retake along with strong volume action.

Risk factors: Volatility in global oil prices, margin compression, capex and debt risk, project execution delays.

Buy at: ₹452

Target price: ₹520 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹418

Triveni Turbine (current price: ₹ 637.05)

Why it’s recommended: Strong revenue and margin growth, record order book, diversification, and huge investment in R&D.

Key metrics: P/E: 56.69 | 52-week high: ₹ 885 | Volume: ₹108 crore

Technical analysis: Trend reversal, 100-DMA retake.

Risk factors: Cyclicity in market demand, execution risk, and competitive pricing pressure.

Buy at: ₹637

Target price: ₹740 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹578

Best stocks to buy today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd (Cmp ₹ 2,520.30)

PRIVISCL: Buy CMP and dips to ₹2,450 | Stop: ₹2,425 | Target: ₹2,750-2,850

Why Privi Speciality is recommended: Privi Speciality has shown robust Q4 results, highlighting a significant increase in both revenue and net profit as compared with the previous year. The company’s Q4 revenue from operations grew 26.7% year-on-year to ₹ 613.55 crore, while net profit more than doubled to ₹ 63.98 crore. Its share price is showing some steady moves and the recent thrust above the consolidation zone highlights a possibility of upside.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (Cmp ₹ 337.95)

ADVENZYMES: Buy CMP and dips to ₹325 | Stop: ₹320 | Target: ₹374-395

Why Advanced Enzyme is recommended: Advanced Enzyme is a unique company in the biotech space, creating and providing only eco-friendly solutions. With a positive move seen on the charts after the initial breakout, the trends are expected to continue for the next few days.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd (Cmp ₹ 358.45)

IIFLCAPS: Buy CMP and dips to ₹340 | Stop: ₹335 | Target: ₹405-420

Why IIFL Capital Services is recommended: IIFL Capital Services is engaged in retail and institutional broking, distribution of financial products, and investment banking. A rounding formation has emerged in the last few weeks after the formation of a long body candle above recent highs, indicating a potential upmove in the coming sessions.

IIFL Capital Services is engaged in retail and institutional broking, distribution of financial products, and investment banking. A rounding formation has emerged in the last few weeks after the formation of a long body candle above recent highs, indicating a potential upmove in the coming sessions. Key metrics P/E: 18.42 52-week high: ₹ 625 Volume: 980.3K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 455; resistance at ₹ 650

Support at 455; resistance at 650 Risk factors: Data breaches, financial losses, service disruptions, and regulatory consequences

Data breaches, financial losses, service disruptions, and regulatory consequences Buy: CMP and dips to ₹ 340

CMP and dips to 340 Target price: ₹ 405-420 in 1 month

405-420 in 1 month Stop-loss: ₹ 335

Top three stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Why it’s recommended: Ashok Leyland is exhibiting a strong bullish setup with a clean breakout from a flag-and-pole formation after weeks of consolidation.

The breakout was confirmed on the lower timeframe from the ₹234 level, and the stock has since held gains with a steady climb. Daily RSI is at 68, indicating strong momentum, while a bullish MACD crossover on the daily chart supports further upside. The price is trending firmly above short-term moving averages, and the structure favours a continuation toward the ₹272– ₹275 zone.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: ₹234 (validated on lower timeframe), Support (stop loss): ₹238

Pattern: Flag-and-pole continuation on daily and intraday chart

RSI: 68 on the daily chart — reflects strong bullish momentum

Technical analysis: The stock has broken out above the consolidation pattern formed between ₹234– ₹247, confirming a bullish flag on the lower timeframe. A large bullish candle marked the breakout, followed by consistent follow-through. Momentum indicators are aligned with the trend — daily RSI is elevated but not overbought, and MACD has recently turned positive. The price structure suggests a possible move toward and beyond ₹270, with short-term resistance expected around ₹272– ₹275.

Risk factors: A close below ₹238 would invalidate the breakout structure and suggest a weakening of momentum. Caution is advised if broader market sentiment turns risk-averse or if the stock fails to hold above ₹247 in the next couple of sessions.

Buy at: ₹250.50

Target price: ₹272– ₹275

Stop loss: ₹238.00

Buy: Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) — Current Price: ₹ 426.00

Why it’s recommended: BEL is displaying strong bullish momentum, having broken out of a narrow consolidation on the intraday chart. The breakout is validated by a bullish flag structure and supported by rising volume and a bullish crossover in the hourly RSI. The stock continues to trade above key moving averages and has maintained a strong uptrend with higher highs and higher lows, signaling potential for further upside toward ₹452.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: ₹426.00 (validated on lower timeframe), Support (stop loss): ₹412

Pattern: Flag breakout on intraday chart

RSI: Bullish crossover on hourly RSI — confirms increasing momentum

Technical analysis: BEL has emerged from a short-term consolidation zone and registered a bullish breakout with supporting volume. The price is well-supported above its 20-DMA and short-term trendline. The RSI and MACD indicators on intraday and daily timeframes are pointing higher, with the breakout level at ₹426 now serving as the new base. The price action suggests continued bullish bias with potential to test the ₹452 level.

Risk factors: A sustained move below ₹412 would invalidate the breakout and could lead to short-term weakness or consolidation. Broader market softness may also limit upside in the near term.

Buy at: ₹426.00

Target price: ₹452.00

Stop loss: ₹412.00

Buy: Hindustan Petroleum Corp. (HINDPETRO) — Current Price: ₹ 436.60

Why it’s recommended: Hindustan Petroleum is showing a strong bullish continuation pattern, having cleared the upper end of its recent consolidation zone. The stock has formed a solid base around ₹400 and has now broken out decisively above previous resistance levels. The daily RSI is strengthening around 64, and the price is holding well above key moving averages, suggesting trend continuation toward ₹473.

Key metrics: Breakout zone: ₹436.60 (validated on daily chart), Support (stop loss): ₹414

Pattern: Base formation and breakout on daily chart

RSI: 64 on the daily chart — reflects rising bullish momentum

Technical analysis: The stock is trading comfortably above its 20-DMA and 50-DMA, with higher lows confirming an ascending structure. Price has broken through previous resistance at ₹425 and is now sustaining above that level. Momentum indicators continue to support the uptrend, with MACD staying positive and RSI trending higher. The setup suggests further upside toward the ₹473 zone.

Risk factors: A move below ₹414 would invalidate the breakout structure and indicate weakness. External factors such as crude oil volatility or market-wide selling could temporarily impact price strength.

Buy at: ₹436.60

Target price: ₹473.00

Stop loss: ₹414.00

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Its trade name is William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi registration number is INH000015543.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.