Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 4 June

Indian stock markets extended their losing streak for a third straight session on Tuesday, 3 June, as weak global cues, stretched valuations, and persistent foreign capital outflows weighed on investor sentiment.

The Sensex opened at 81,492.50, slightly higher than its previous close of 81,373.75, but soon tumbled nearly 800 points—or 1%—to hit an intraday low of 80,575.09. The Nifty 50 followed a similar trajectory, opening at 24,786.30 versus the previous close of 24,716.60, before slipping to an intraday low of 24,502.15, also down about 1%.

By the end of the day’s trading session, the Sensex had shed 636 points, or 0.78%, to end at 80,737.51, while the Nifty 50 closed at 24,542.50, down 174 points, or 0.70%.

Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 4 June

eMudhra Ltd

Current price : ₹ 758

: 758 Target price : ₹ 920 (16–24 months)

: 920 (16–24 months) Stop-loss : ₹ 677

: 677 Why eMudhra is recommended: Established in 2008, eMudhra Ltd is a global organization enabling secure digital transformation through Trust services and identity-based solutions. As India’s largest certifying authority, it has issued over 60 million digital identities and serves enterprise clients across more than 21 countries. Its customer base includes Fortune 100 companies and over 1,000 enterprises that rely on its identity, authentication, and paperless platforms for digital transformation initiatives.

The company operates in two key segments: Enterprise Solutions, which contributes 80% of its revenue, and Trust Services, which accounts for the remaining 20%. eMudhra is uniquely positioned as the only Indian company offering a unified platform for identity, signing, cryptography, and certificate automation. It continues to lead the Indian market in the Trust Services segment, providing a wide range of digital certificates, including digital signature, SSL/TLS, and S/MIME certificates.

In FY25, the company’s international business grew 57.3% year-on-year, now contributing 62% of total revenue. eMudhra plans to expand further into the European Union in FY26. It also made strategic acquisitions in the U.S., including Ikon and Two95, to strengthen its presence and create cross-selling opportunities in the American market.

Financially, eMudhra reported a total income of ₹527.8 crore in FY25, up 38.9% YoY, driven by strong global demand for its services and solutions. Adjusted EBITDA rose 15.7% YoY to ₹141.3 crore, with a 4-year CAGR of 35%. Adjusted PAT stood at ₹94.6 crore, up 17.3% YoY, with a robust margin of 17.9%. The company remains debt-free, with cash and cash equivalents of ₹188.56 crore as of FY25.

Risk factors: However, the business is exposed to regulatory risk, as it relies on licences to issue digital certificates. Failure to comply with evolving guidelines or audit requirements in India or abroad could affect operations. Additionally, it faces competition from global players such as DigiCert, Entrust, Sectigo, and GlobalSign across various digital certificate offerings.

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd

Current price : ₹ 122

: 122 Target price : ₹ 150 (16–24 months)

: 150 (16–24 months) Stop-loss : ₹ 108

: 108 Why Bajaj Housing Finance is recommended: A non-deposit-taking housing finance company registered with the National Housing Bank in 2015, Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL) began operations in 2017. It offers a range of secured lending products including home loans, loans against property, lease rental discounting, and developer finance, with a focus on maintaining a low-risk, medium-return portfolio.

In FY25, BHFL surpassed ₹1 lakh crore in assets under management (AUM), reaching ₹1,14,684 crore. Its AUM is well-diversified: home loans make up 56.2%, lease rental discounting 19.1%, developer finance 12.5%, loans against property 10.7%, and other segments the remaining 1.5%. The company now operates 216 branches across 174 locations in 22 states.

Since FY18, BHFL’s AUM has grown at a staggering 64% CAGR. Total income in FY25 rose 25.7% YoY to ₹9,576 crore, while loan disbursements increased 25% YoY to ₹14,254 crore. Profit after tax for the year stood at ₹2,163 crore, also up 25%. The operating expense (OPEX) ratio has improved dramatically—from 74.6% in FY18 to 20.8% in FY25—reflecting strong cost control. Return on equity has strengthened to 13.4% in FY25 from 7.8% in FY21. Asset quality remains robust, with gross NPAs at just 0.11% and a provision coverage ratio of 60%. Net interest margin remains healthy and stable at 4% in Q4FY25.

Looking ahead, management has guided for 24–26% AUM growth over the medium term. The OPEX ratio is expected to fall further to 14–15%, and ROE is projected to improve to 13–15%. GNPA levels are expected to remain within 40–60 basis points. Leverage, currently at 5.2x, is targeted to increase to 7–8x, while the debt-to-equity ratio stood at 4.1x in FY25. BHFL plans to invest aggressively in its Strategic Business Units and expand into non-metro markets in FY26 to sustain its growth momentum.

Risk factors. The housing finance industry is highly competitive, especially in the affordable housing space. BHFL could face pressure on lending margins and market share if it is forced to lower rates. Additionally, the company faces geographic concentration risk, with a significant portion of its business concentrated in four states and the New Delhi region.

Two stock recommendations for today, 3 June, by MarketSmith India

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (current price: 208.42)

Why it’s recommended: Strong R&D capability, robust financial position.

Key metrics: P/E: 13.74 | 52-week high: ₹ 274.70 | Volume: ₹155.17 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 200-DMA

Risk factors: Volatile raw material prices, monsoon dependency, and environmental compliance

Buy at: ₹208.42

Target price: ₹240 in three months

Stop-loss: ₹195

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (current price: ₹ 551)

Why it’s recommended: Diversified revenue streams, strategic expansion plans.

Key metrics: P/E: 13.45 | 52-week high: ₹677 | Volume: ₹103.13 crore

Technical analysis: Bullish flag pattern breakout

Risk factors: Commodity price volatility

Buy at: ₹551

Target price: ₹610 in three months

Stop-loss: ₹525

Here are three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader

Buy: National Fertilizers Ltd (Cmp ₹ 107.32)

Why it’s recommended: The trends at the moment in this counter remains a challenging task as the upside in the counter was curtailed at the value resistance zone around 100. Post surpassing this level the rise in momentum supported by steady volumes are highlighting possibility of more upward traction.

The trends at the moment in this counter remains a challenging task as the upside in the counter was curtailed at the value resistance zone around 100. Post surpassing this level the rise in momentum supported by steady volumes are highlighting possibility of more upward traction. Key metrics: P/E: 68.94, 52-week high: ₹ 169.95, Volume: 31.71M.

P/E: 68.94, 52-week high: 169.95, Volume: 31.71M. Technical analysis : Support at ₹ 89, resistance at ₹ 125.

: Support at 89, resistance at 125. Risk factors: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns.

Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns. Buy at : CMP and dips to ₹ 102.50.

: CMP and dips to 102.50. Target price: ₹ 114-117 in 1 month.

114-117 in 1 month. Stop-loss: ₹ 99.

Buy: Cochin Shipyard Ltd (Cmp 2034.70)

Why it’s recommended : COCHINSHIP. is a major Indian shipbuilding and ship repair facility, established in 1972 as a fully owned Government of India company. It builds and repairs various types of vessels, including large defence and commercial ships, and also offers marine engineering training and strategic solutions. The prices have spent the last few months in attempting a recovery until the Indo – Pak altercation brought he spotlight once again on Defence stocks. As momentum remains strong with robust volume lead breakout consider going long at current levels and also on dips.

: COCHINSHIP. is a major Indian shipbuilding and ship repair facility, established in 1972 as a fully owned Government of India company. It builds and repairs various types of vessels, including large defence and commercial ships, and also offers marine engineering training and strategic solutions. The prices have spent the last few months in attempting a recovery until the Indo – Pak altercation brought he spotlight once again on Defence stocks. As momentum remains strong with robust volume lead breakout consider going long at current levels and also on dips. Key metrics: P/E: 35.66, 52-week high: ₹ 352.50, Volume: 10.03M.

P/E: 35.66, 52-week high: 352.50, Volume: 10.03M. Technical analysis : Support at ₹ 145, resistance at ₹ 185.

: Support at 145, resistance at 185. Risk factors: Rising input costs, increased operational expenses, and potentially foreign exchange impacts.

Rising input costs, increased operational expenses, and potentially foreign exchange impacts. Buy at : CMP and dips to ₹ 1970.

: CMP and dips to 1970. Target price : ₹ 2185-2240 in 1 month.

: 2185-2240 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 1950.

Buy: TCI Express Ltd (Cmp ₹ 805.35)

Why it’s recommended : The stock that had been undergoing some steady decline since last 8 months until this May when prices started bottoming out. On back of robust results the strong upmove seen in the prices are signalling possibility of more upward traction. Consider a long opportunity.

: The stock that had been undergoing some steady decline since last 8 months until this May when prices started bottoming out. On back of robust results the strong upmove seen in the prices are signalling possibility of more upward traction. Consider a long opportunity. Key metrics: P/E: 34.04, 52-week high: ₹ 1283.20, volume: 517.87K.

P/E: 34.04, 52-week high: 1283.20, volume: 517.87K. Technical analysis : Support at ₹ 642, resistance at ₹ 1030.

: Support at 642, resistance at 1030. Risk factors : Sluggish growth, negative quarterly results, and reduced institutional investor participation.

: Sluggish growth, negative quarterly results, and reduced institutional investor participation. Buy at : above ₹ 805 and dips to ₹ 780.

: above 805 and dips to 780. Target price: ₹ 880-900 in 1 month.

880-900 in 1 month. Stop-loss: ₹ 760

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd; Sebi-registered research analyst registration number: INH000015543

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.