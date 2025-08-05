Recommended stocks to buy today, 5 August, by India's leading market experts
Livemint 5 min read 05 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
Market experts Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith India, , and Ankush Bajaj share their best stock picks for 5 August.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On Monday, Nifty 50 rose 0.64% to close near 24,722, snapping a two-day losing streak as investor sentiment improved amid hopes of a U.S. Fed rate cut following weak July jobs data. Metal and Auto stocks led the gains, with Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor rallying after posting strong results.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story