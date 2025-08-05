Recommended stocks to buy today, 5 August, by India's leading market experts

On Monday, Nifty 50 rose 0.64% to close near 24,722, snapping a two-day losing streak as investor sentiment improved amid hopes of a U.S. Fed rate cut following weak July jobs data. Metal and Auto stocks led the gains, with Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor rallying after posting strong results.

However, IT stocks witnessed a pullback rally despite concerns over U.S.-India trade tensions and the global revenue outlook. Broader market indices saw modest gains, though sectoral breadth was mixed.

Here are three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader:

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts (current market price: ₹432.20)

Why it’s recommended: Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, TAJGVK, is a company that owns, operates, and manages hotels, palaces, and resorts under the Taj brand. Strong demand recovery in this stock from lower levels and the rebound from demand zones supports price stability and growth potential. With prices reviving from lower levels backed by best quarterly performance have induced volumes picking up and thus leading to we can expect the momentum to continue.

Tata Investment Corp (current market price: ₹ 6,976)

Why it’s recommended : Strong decline into the TS & KS region led to some rounding pattern formation has led to some upward bias. Also Signs of reversal from oversold zones signal potential upside. Demand at lower levels showcases optimism for recovery in coming sessions. The daily charts indicate that the volume-based rise seen in the last few sessions augurs well for the prices.

TVS Motor Co (current market price: ₹ 2,942.20)

Why it’s recommended: Gradual accumulation at critical support levels highlights strong investor interest, supported by consistent growth in revenue. A healthy Q1 in FY 2025-26 has now prompted a possibility of further upside. Steady higher lows in last few days with a thrust above value area resistance around 2910 suggests more upside possibility.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Buy: Solar Industries India Ltd.(current price: ₹ 14,366)

Why it’s recommended: Market leadership with diversified global reach, defence contracts and strategic missile success, high EPS growth and profit margins

Risk factors: Raw material price volatility, regulatory & infrastructure risks in renewable sector, ESG concerns, and industry-specific operational risks

Buy: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,086)

Why it’s recommended: Expanding hub‑and‑spoke network, high B2C stickiness,

Risk factors: High geographical concentration, intense competition

Top three stocks to buy—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 5 August

Buy: Kaynes Technology India Ltd. (KAYNES) —Current Price: ₹6,297

Why it’s recommended: Kaynes Technology is displaying strong bullish momentum on both daily and intraday charts. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62, reflecting strengthening momentum. MACD is positive at 38, and ADX at 21.50 confirms a trending move. On the 15-minute chart, a bullish triangle breakout is evident, suggesting a continuation of the upward trend.

Buy: TVS Motor Company Ltd. (TVSMOTOR) — Current Price: ₹ 2,942

— Why it’s recommended: TVS Motor is trading near a crucial resistance zone around ₹ 2,954 and is poised for a breakout. The RSI is at 65, MACD at 6, and ADX at 15 — all indicating strengthening bullish momentum. A breakout above this resistance could trigger a swift up-move.

Buy: Hitachi Energy India Ltd. (POWERINDIA) —Current Price: ₹21,200

Why it’s recommended: Hitachi Energy is showing sustained bullish strength with RSI at 62, MACD at 466, and ADX at 18 on the daily chart. The stock is trading above all major moving averages, indicating a strong uptrend.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. (Sebi Registered Research Analyst Registration No.: INH000015543

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.