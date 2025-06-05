Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 5 June

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (Cmp 429.95)

Why RVNL is recommended: Railway stocks had some undercurrent in the last few days, and this counter had a challenging task until the fortunes turned around in May 2025. From the charts, we can observe that the strong upside was reinforced on Wednesday. Currently, there is a strong push above the value resistance zone around 420. Post surpassing this level, the rise in momentum supported by steady volumes is highlighting the possibility of more upward traction.