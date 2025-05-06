Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 6 May
Livemint 5 min read 06 May 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryRecommended stocks to invest in today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts Ankush Bajaj, Raja Venkatraman, and MarketSmith India for Tuesday, 6 May.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The stock market hit its highest closing level of the year on 5 May, helped by strong foreign investments and a boost in confidence owing to falling crude oil prices.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less