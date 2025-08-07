Recommended stocks to buy today—top stock picks from leading market experts

Indian equity indices extended losses for a second straight session on 6 August, with Nifty closing below 24,600. Sensex ended 166.26 points lower, or 0.21%, at 80,543.99, while Nifty declined 75.35 points, or 0.31%, to settle at 24,574.20.

After a flat opening, Nifty traded in a narrow range throughout the day and closed near the day’s low. Market participants largely stayed on the sidelines ahead of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision. As anticipated, the central bank kept the policy rate unchanged and maintained a neutral stance, leading to a muted reaction across the market.

MarketSmith India’s best stock recommendations for today—7 August Buy: SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd (Current price: ₹ 1,854) Why SBI Life is recommended : Strong financial performance and growth, favourable industry tailwinds.

: Strong financial performance and growth, favourable industry tailwinds. Key metrics P/E : 74.81 52-week high : ₹ 1,936.00 Volume : ₹ 151.86 crore

Technical analysis : Reclaimed its 50-DMA and is trending above all its key moving averages

: Reclaimed its 50-DMA and is trending above all its key moving averages Risk factors : Regulatory and taxation risk, distribution concentration and bancassurance dependency, interest rate, and market risk

: Regulatory and taxation risk, distribution concentration and bancassurance dependency, interest rate, and market risk Buy : ₹ 1,854

: 1,854 Target price: ₹ 2,050 in 2-3 months

2,050 in 2-3 months Stop loss: ₹ 1,770 Buy: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd (Current price: ₹ 619) Why ICICI Prudential is recommended : Strong brand and distribution network, favourable demographics, and rising insurance penetration.

: Strong brand and distribution network, favourable demographics, and rising insurance penetration. Key metrics P/E : 70.45 52-week high : ₹ 794 Volume : ₹ 137.28 crore

Technical analysis : Reclaimed 100-DMA on higher volume

: Reclaimed 100-DMA on higher volume Risk factors : Intense competition

: Intense competition Buy at : ₹ 610-620

: 610-620 Target price : ₹ 665 in 2-3 months

: 665 in 2-3 months Stop loss: ₹ 598 Best stocks to buy today—recommended by Raja Venkatraman for 7 August Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (CMP: ₹ 919.50) KIRLOSENG: Buy CMP and dips to ₹890 | Stop: ₹875 | Target: ₹989-1,025

Why Kirloskar Oil is recommended: Kirloskar Oil Engines achieved its highest-ever Q1 standalone revenue and net profit, with a 6% year-on-year revenue growth to ₹ 1,636 crore and a 1% increase in net profit to ₹ 133 crore. After some support offered by the cloud region, the prices are holding the bullish bias. As momentum has revived, investors can look at more upside in store in the next few days.

Kirloskar Oil Engines achieved its highest-ever Q1 standalone revenue and net profit, with a 6% year-on-year revenue growth to 1,636 crore and a 1% increase in net profit to 133 crore. After some support offered by the cloud region, the prices are holding the bullish bias. As momentum has revived, investors can look at more upside in store in the next few days. Key metrics P/E: 30.85 52-week high: ₹ 1,404.95 Volume: 4.62m

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 800; resistance at ₹ 1,200

Support at 800; resistance at 1,200 Risk factors: High debt levels, dependence on major customers, and economic downturns could impact returns

High debt levels, dependence on major customers, and economic downturns could impact returns Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 890

CMP and dips to 890 Target price: ₹ 989-1,025 in 1 month

989-1,025 in 1 month Stop loss: ₹ 875 Balaji Telefilms Ltd (CMP: ₹ 99.51) BALAJITELE: Buy CMP and dips to ₹92 | Stop: ₹88 | Target: ₹111-115

Why Balaji Telefilms is recommended: Balaji Telefilms is an Indian media and entertainment company involved in television, film, and digital content production, including its OTT platform ALTT. The prices have spent the last few days in consolidation, and the strong rebound from lower levels indicates newfound buying. With its deep foray into AI, the price action highlights some new momentum. With robust volume lead breakout, consider going long at current levels and also on dips.

Balaji Telefilms is an Indian media and entertainment company involved in television, film, and digital content production, including its OTT platform ALTT. The prices have spent the last few days in consolidation, and the strong rebound from lower levels indicates newfound buying. With its deep foray into AI, the price action highlights some new momentum. With robust volume lead breakout, consider going long at current levels and also on dips. Key metrics P/E: 12.90 52-week high: ₹ 102.89 Volume: 117.06k

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 370; resistance at ₹ 550

Support at 370; resistance at 550 Risk factors: Market fluctuations, regulatory changes, and sector-specific challenges in the distribution industry

Market fluctuations, regulatory changes, and sector-specific challenges in the distribution industry Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 92

CMP and dips to 92 Target price: ₹ 111-115 in 1 month

111-115 in 1 month Stop loss: ₹ 88 JK Paper (CMP: ₹ 351.75) JKPAPER: Buy above ₹352 and dips to ₹335 | Stop: ₹330 | Target: ₹380-395

Why JK Paper is recommended: JK Paper is a leader in the paper industry, specialising in office paper, coated paper, and packaging board. This counter has been consolidating at the cloud support region. A long body candle seen in Wednesday’s dull market has fuelled more potential buying interest that can emerge in this counter. Consider a buy.

JK Paper is a leader in the paper industry, specialising in office paper, coated paper, and packaging board. This counter has been consolidating at the cloud support region. A long body candle seen in Wednesday’s dull market has fuelled more potential buying interest that can emerge in this counter. Consider a buy. Key metrics P/E: 18.12 52-week high: ₹ 523.05 volume: 243.94k

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 560; resistance at ₹ 680

Support at 560; resistance at 680 Risk factors: Market volatility and fluctuations in raw material costs could impact profitability

Market volatility and fluctuations in raw material costs could impact profitability Buy at: Above ₹ 352 and dips to ₹ 335

Above 352 and dips to 335 Target price: ₹ 380-395 in 1 month

380-395 in 1 month Stop loss: ₹ 330

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. (Sebi Registered Research Analyst Registration No.: INH000015543).

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.