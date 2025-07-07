Recommended stocks to buy today, 7 July, by India's leading market experts

Markets ended higher on Friday after recovering from intraday losses. The Nifty rose 0.22% to 25,461, and the Sensex gained 0.23% to 83,433, led by buying in financials, realty, and FMCG stocks.

Oil & gas and realty indices were top gainers, while metals lagged. India VIX fell to a 9-month low, showing easing investor fears. For the week, the Nifty slipped 0.69% as investors turned cautious ahead of Q1 results and global uncertainties.

Here are three paper stocks to buy or sell as recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman:

WSTCSTPAPR (Cmp 563.15)

Buy above ₹ 565 and on dips near ₹ 533 with a stop below ₹ 520 for a rise towards ₹ 615 - 635.

Why it’s recommended: A strong surge is seen on Friday in this counter, coupled with steady buying interest that emerged at every decline, has pushed the prices ahead. Ahead of the results, the prices have pushed beyond the median line, which spells well for the counter. The paper sector is witnessing steady buying interest that is driving the trends upward. The RSI is continuing to push for more upside and can be considered as a continuation of the positive signs of resumption.

Key metrics: P/E: 12.63 | 52-week high: ₹382.15 | Volume: 690.87K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹490, resistance at ₹640.

Risk factors: Rising input costs, increasing competition from imports, and a shift towards digital media raise issues.

Buy: Above ₹565 and dips to ₹533.

Target price: ₹615-635 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹520.

2. JKPAPER (Cmp 406.30)

Buy above ₹ 407 and on dips near ₹ 380 with a stop below ₹ 365 for a rise towards ₹ 450-470.

Why it’s recommended: Stocks from the paper space have attracted attention, doing well in recent months. This counter has managed to hold on to key support zones around 380, and the prices quickly revived above the near-term support zone to head strongly higher in the latter half of the week. We can observe that there are sizeable volumes building up, suggesting that the prices could now travel to the next resistance zone around 450. The demand at lower levels and a nice long body bullish candle does suggest more upside in the coming sessions.

Key metrics: P/E: 17.55 | 52-week high: ₹599 | Volume: 7.73M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹350, resistance at ₹500.

Risk factors: Rising input costs, increasing competition from imports, and a shift towards digital media raise issues.

Buy: CMP and dips to ₹24.

Target price: ₹28.50-30 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹23.

3. PDMJEPAPER (Cmp 121.42)

Buy CMP and dips to ₹ 113, stop ₹ 111, target ₹ 134-140.

Why it’s recommended: PDMJEPAPER is showing some steady progress, and the periodic higher high/higher low formation indicates that the trends are firmly hinting at some potential upside in the coming days. The Cup and Handle formation seen since the last few weeks, as per Ichimoku TS & KS lines, is hinting at a possible upward drift.

Key metrics: P/E: 12.05 | 52-week high: ₹232.15 | Volume: 413.61K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹100, resistance at ₹140.

Risk factors: Rising input costs, increasing competition from imports, and a shift towards digital media raise issues.

Buy: CMP and dips to ₹113.

Target price: ₹134-140 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹111

Two stocks recommended by MarketSmith India for 7 July:

SAPPHIRE Foods (current price: ₹ 336.75)

Why it’s recommended: Network expansion, strong sales recovery, ESG excellence, strong brand and product innovation.

Key metrics: P/E: 192 | 52-week high: ₹401 | Volume: ₹920 crore

Technical analysis: Trend line breakout, trending above all its key moving averages.

Risk factors: Margin squeeze due to rising input cost, high leverage, franchisee dispute

Buy at: ₹336

Target price: ₹390 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹315

2. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (current price: ₹ 686)

Why it’s recommended: Robust revenue and profit expansion, rapid network expansion, operational efficiency, macro tailwind, brand value creation.

Key metrics: P/E: 71.25 | 52-week high: ₹ 708 | Volume: ₹81.70 crore

Technical analysis: Trend line breakout, trending near all-time high level

Risk factors: Margin pressure from expansion, high leverage, execution delays, regulatory uncertainties.

Buy at: ₹686

Target price: ₹825 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹624

Two stocks to buy today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal:

Castrol India Ltd

Current price: ₹221

Target price: ₹ 260 in 12-14 Months

Stop-loss: ₹200

Why It’s recommended: One of India's top producers and distributors of industrial and automotive lubricants is Castrol India Limited. It is a division of the BP Group's Castrol Limited. In the Indian lubricant market, the company has a substantial market share of over 20%. Castrol provides reliable brands such as Castrol POWER1, Castrol MAGNATEC, Castrol EDGE, Castrol Activ, Castrol CRB, and Castrol GTX. Castrol India has three blending facilities and a vast distribution network that reaches more than 150,000 stores across the country.

In Q1FY25, operating revenue was ₹1,422 crore, a 7% YoY increase over Q1FY24's ₹1,325 crore. The quarter's profit after tax (PAT) was ₹233 crore, an 8% YoY increase from Q1FY24's ₹216 crore. The automotive category, which accounts for 85% of the company's operations, contributed more to the overall volume gain of 8% YoY. In Q1FY25, the company provided more than 63 million liters of volume.

With 148,000 locations across India, Castrol is still growing its presence in rural regions, now serving 40,000 workshops and retail establishments. Castrol India and Triumph, a motorcycle manufacturer, signed a supply contract for Castrol POWER1 (complete synthetic 2-wheeler oil). Castrol made considerable strides in increasing its industrial product line's visibility and gaining new clients. It expanded its chemical management service (CMS) business to include a significant gearbox manufacturer. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the company's involvement in IMTEX 2025 will generate opportunities from both current and potential clients.

Risk Factor: As a buyer of base oil, the company is primarily exposed to market risk concerning commodity pricing. The price of this commodity product can change significantly over short periods. Base oil prices typically follow the cycles of commodities. The majority of their operating costs are related to material purchases. The company hasn't signed any contracts for commodity derivatives. It should be mentioned that while there are derivatives for crude oil, there are no direct derivatives for base oil.

Also Read: Marico-june-qaurter-q1-results-revenue-profit-margin-valuation-outlook-parachute-saffola-copra-prices-11751609583194.html" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-link-type="Manual" data-vars-anchor-text="Marico has growth in place. Now, profit margin needs to improve.">Marico has growth in place. Now, profit margin needs to improve.

2. GAIL (India) Ltd

Current price: ₹ 193

Target price: ₹ 230 in 12-14 Months

Stop-loss: ₹174

Why it’s recommended: In 1984, GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU, the top natural gas firm in India, was founded. With a diverse natural gas value chain that includes trading, transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, city gas, E&P, and LPG production and transmission. In India, GAIL holds a 50% gas trading share, a 70% market share in gas transportation, and a 15% domestic market share in polyethylene in petrochemicals. Currently, the firm operates 16,420 kilometers of NG pipelines. With a total production capacity of 1.4 MMTPA and a transmission capacity of 4.58 MMTPA for LPG, Gail operates five processing plants.

The company's FY25 sales of ₹1,42,291 crore were a 7% increase over FY24's revenue of ₹1,33,499 crore. Gross Ebitda remained robust at ₹20,643 crore, a 22% YoY rise from ₹16,986 crore. Profit after tax also increased by 26% to ₹12,462.87 crore YoY. GAIL’s Market Capitalization touched ₹1.60 trillion. The management anticipates that the company will make at least ₹4,500 crore in profit before taxes in FY26. The company achieved the highest-ever annual Gas Transmission volume of 127 MMSCMD and the highest-ever total annual LPG Transmission volume of 4.478 MMTPA in FY25. The company signed a long-term contract with Qatar in FY25 for a volume of 0.75 MMTPA; supply for this contract began in April 2025. The KLL Dabhol Breakwater project was also finished.

In 2025-26, the volume of gas transmission is anticipated to reach 138-139 MMSCMD. About 50% of the previous APM decline was offset on 18 April, 2025, when MOPNG allocated GAIL 0.32 MMSCMD of new well gas for LPG production. This is expected to improve output and increase profitability. In FY26, GAIL expects to spend over ₹10,000 crore in capital expenditures, with significant investments in petrochemicals and pipelines ( ₹3,000 crore each) and more than ₹1,000 crore allocated to net-zero projects. Along with investments in CGD, LNG, and CBG projects, operational CAPEX will continue to be between ₹1,500 and ₹1,600 crore.

Risk Factor: GAIL has signed multiple agreements to import LNG for long-term periods, and the pricing formula for most of those contracts is linked to HH index (the benchmark natural gas price in the US), exposing the marketing margins to fluctuations in pricing, as in the low crude oil price scenario, GAIL may encounter profitability pressure on the marketing of LNG.

Top 3 stocks for today, recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: Glenmark Pharma — Current Price: ₹ 1830.40

Why it’s recommended: Glenmark has made afresh lifetime high, signaling strong bullish sentiment and strength in price action. On the lower timeframes, the stock is consistently tradingabove key moving averages, reinforcing the prevailing uptrend. The stock has shown resilience through recent market volatility and is forming a long-term bullish trend that could extend further. The overall structure, supported by strong price action and moving average alignment, indicates the potential for continued upside momentum.

Key metrics:

Breakout zone: Fresh lifetime high breakout

Support (stop loss): ₹1776

Pattern: Lifetime high breakout with moving average alignment

RSI: Not overbought; steady strength on intraday and daily charts

Technical analysis: Stock has broken into uncharted territory by posting a new all-time high, confirming a strong continuation pattern. The price action is clean and directional, backed by volumes and a steady climb over previous consolidation zones. On the lower timeframe charts, the stock is holding firmly above its short-term and medium-term moving averages, confirming strength across intervals. This positioning reflects sustained demand and supports the case for further gains. As the breakout matures, the next upside zone is seen around ₹1900, with the trend showing minimal signs of exhaustion at this stage.

Risk factors: A close below ₹1776 would negate the bullish breakout structure and suggest loss of near-term strength. Any broad-based market correction or failure to sustain above ₹1,800 in the coming sessions may invite selling pressure, so traders should monitor the price closely.

Buy at: ₹1830.40

Target price: ₹1900

Stop loss: ₹1776.00

2. Buy: Marico (MARICO) — Current Price: ₹ 728.60

Why it’s recommended: Marico is displaying a strong bullish setup, supported by apositive MACD crossover on the daily chart and adaily RSI reading above 62, indicating healthy momentum. On the lower timeframe (15-minute chart), the stock has formed adouble bottom (double low) pattern, reinforcing a near-term reversal with a projected target above ₹745. The price structure reflects stability and strength, positioning the stock for an upward breakout continuation in the coming sessions.

Key metrics:

Breakout zone: Double low confirmed on lower timeframe

Support (stop loss): ₹718

Pattern: Double bottom on 15-minute chart with bullish momentum alignment

RSI: Above 62 on the daily chart — strong and rising

Technical analysis: The stock has rebounded cleanly from recent lows, forming a classic double low structure on the intraday chart and confirming buyers' re-entry around the ₹718 zone. The daily RSI is comfortably above 62, showing sustained bullish momentum without overbought exhaustion. A bullish MACD crossover on the daily timeframe further strengthens the case for continued upside. With price action holding firmly above key intraday moving averages, the structure supports a move toward the ₹745– ₹748 zone in the near term.

Risk factors: A close below ₹718 would invalidate the bullish structure and suggest weakening momentum. Any failure to hold above ₹725 over the next few sessions could trigger consolidation or selling pressure. Traders should be mindful of broader market sentiment shifts that could impact short-term trends.

Buy at: ₹728.60

Target price: ₹745– ₹748

Stop loss: ₹718.00

3. Buy: Max Healthcare (MAXHEALTH) — Current Price: ₹ 1298.00

Why it’s recommended: Max Healthcare is showing strong bullish momentum, supported by adaily RSI of 66, which signals sustained strength without being overbought. Additionally, theMACD is above the zero line with a fresh positive crossover, indicating a continuation of upward momentum. On the lower timeframe, the stock has confirmed arectangle pattern breakout, which typically signals a breakout from a consolidation range. This setup positions the stock for a move toward ₹1340 in the near term, with the larger pattern projecting a potentialfinal target above ₹1350.

Key metrics:

Breakout zone: Rectangle pattern breakout confirmed on lower timeframe

Support (stop loss): ₹1273

Pattern: Rectangle continuation breakout on intraday chart

RSI: 66 on the daily chart — bullish, with more room to run

Technical analysis: After a period of consolidation, Max Healthcare has decisively broken out of a rectangle pattern on the intraday chart, confirming a bullish continuation. The stock is trading well above short-term moving averages, with strong follow-through after the breakout. Momentum indicators support the uptrend — RSI remains elevated at 66, while the MACD crossover above the zero line confirms positive momentum. This price and indicator alignment suggests a move toward ₹1340 in the short term, with scope for further gains toward ₹1350+ as the breakout matures.

Risk factors: A close below ₹1273 would invalidate the breakout structure and signal weakening momentum. Traders should also watch for any failure to hold above ₹1290 in the next few sessions, which may trigger intraday consolidation or reversal if broader market sentiment softens. i ₹1298.00

Target price: ₹1340

Stop loss: ₹1273.00

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Its trade name is William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi registration number is INH000015543.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.