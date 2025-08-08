Recommended stocks to buy today—top stock picks from leading market experts

As we take a look at the charts, the last few days have been quite challenging, and the attempt to move higher has not met with a favourable response yet. A sharp drop into the value support zone around ₹1,500 managed to hold back the sell-off in the last two trading sessions. However, the strong thrust to the upside, followed by robust volume that has emerged at lower levels, has clearly highlighted that the trends ahead could be resolutely heading higher. Some support from the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in forming a positive divergence has certified that the momentum to the upside could now pick up. As the overall market bias continues to be selective engagement one can consider possibility of moving higher in the coming days.