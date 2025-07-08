Recommended stocks to buy today, 8 July, by India's leading market experts

On Monday, the Nifty 50 closed flat, gaining just 0.30 points or 0.00% to settle at 25,461.30. The BSE Sensex added just 9.61 points or 0.01% to end at 83,442.50. Bank Nifty staged a modest rebound from intraday weakness, gaining 82.70 points or 0.15% to close at 56,949.20, driven by selective strength in financial counters.

Looking for stocks to buy today? Top market experts Ankush Bajaj, Raja Venkatraman, Trade Brains Portal, and MarketSmith share their best stock picks for 8 July.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Suven Life Sciences Ltd (Cmp 267.85)

Why it’s recommended: Suven Life Sciences Ltd is experiencing notable buying interest, with significant gains over various time frames. The stock has shown impressive growth in recent months and is trading near its 52-week high. It has maintained a bullish trend, outperforming broader market indices. As the prices have now managed to clear from its recent consolidation spanning more than 2 months, we can look to trade the upmove. Consider going long.

Key metrics: P/E: 109.31 | 52-week high: ₹271.72 | Volume: 377.63K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹218 | Resistance at ₹350.

Risk factors: Market volatility and slowdown in global markets and industry-specific challenges.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹255.

Target price: ₹295-310 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹245.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (Cmp 291.55)

Why it’s recommended: The prices have been moving in a tight range, but at the same time, steady volume interest at lower levels has been holding the bullish bias. A long body candle on Monday has once again triggered some bullish possibilities in the coming sessions. With momentum picking up, one can look to buy.

Key metrics: P/E: 36.02 | 52-week high: ₹395 | Volume: 555.53K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹225, resistance at ₹350.

Risk factors: Rising input costs, increased operational expenses, and potentially foreign exchange impacts.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹275.

Target price: ₹310 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹267.

Tega Industries Ltd (Cmp 1755.30)

Why it’s recommended: The trends are remaining consistent and are showing a consistent rounding pattern, indicating that the momentum remains poised for more upside. Volumes saw a major uptick on Monday, indicating that the prices are giving a good follow-through post the value resistance area breakout.

Key metrics: P/E: 66.43 | 52-week high: ₹2,327.45 | Volume: 530.66K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1475, resistance at ₹2300.

Risk factors: Rising input costs, increased operational expenses, and potentially foreign exchange impacts.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹1,680.

Target price: ₹1,925-1,990 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹1,660.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 8 July:

Buy: Godrej Consumer Products Limited (current price: ₹ 1268.40)

Why it’s recommended: Volume recovery, tailwind from home care segment, strong revenue growth outlook, product innovation.

Volume recovery, tailwind from home care segment, strong revenue growth outlook, product innovation. Key metrics: P/E: 70.02, 52-week high: ₹ 1542, volume: ₹ 979 cr

P/E: 70.02, 52-week high: 1542, volume: 979 cr Technical analysis: Trending above all its key moving averages, bullish pattern breakout.

Trending above all its key moving averages, bullish pattern breakout. Risk factors: Margin pressure due to higher input cost, urban consumption slowdown, high valuation multiple.

Margin pressure due to higher input cost, urban consumption slowdown, high valuation multiple. Buy at : ₹ 1,268

: 1,268 Target price: ₹ 1,450 in two to three months

1,450 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 1,160

Also Read: India’s share in global market cap up from recent low—but risks remain

Buy: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (current price: ₹ 2410.40)

Why it’s recommended: Strategic diversification and product portfolio transformation, channel expansion, digital investment, margin improvement.

Strategic diversification and product portfolio transformation, channel expansion, digital investment, margin improvement. Key metrics: P/E: 53.20, 52-week high: ₹ 3,035, volume: ₹ 647 crore

P/E: 53.20, 52-week high: 3,035, volume: 647 crore Technical analysis : Base formation, trendline breakout.

: Base formation, trendline breakout. Risk factors: Higher input cost and margin pressure, urban demand weakness, competitive price sensitivity.

Higher input cost and margin pressure, urban demand weakness, competitive price sensitivity. Buy at : ₹ 2,410

: 2,410 Target price: ₹ 2,820 in two to three months

2,820 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 2,250

Also Read: Optimistic HUL targets 10% earnings growth over medium-to-long term

Two stocks to buy today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal

NMDC Ltd

Current price: ₹68

Target price: ₹83 in 12 months

Stop loss: ₹60

Why it’s recommended: The company, established in 1958, is India's largest iron ore producer. It is headquartered in Hyderabad and operates four mechanised mines: two in Chhattisgarh and two in Karnataka. Excluding iron ore, NMDC is the only organised diamond producer in India and conducts mining from the Majhgawan mine in Panna, Madhya Pradesh.

In FY25, the company formulated a four to five year plan to double capacity from about 50 MT to 100 MT. It acquired 1,167 acres from RINL near Gangavaram Port for ₹1,500 crore, which is a critical part of the expansion plan. It aims to achieve a production and sales target of 55.4 MT in FY26, showing strong potential to grow volume by 10% and facing no major constraints in evacuation or market demand. It made an all-time high capex of ₹3,700 crore in FY25. Management expects capex of ₹4,000-4,200 crore in FY26, with plans to increase it to more than ₹10,000 crore annually in FY27-FY28 as major projects move from sanction to execution. The company opened an office in Dubai to easily coordinate with Africa, and is also looking for assets abroad.

The company has around ₹43,000 crore worth of projects until Q2FY26 that are at various stages of commission, with an additional ₹31,000-32,000 crore of projects under review, including two major slurry pipelines (Kirandul–Bacheli and Nagarnar–Vizag), which may cost around ₹20,000 crore combined. The company had a JV with CMDC, which is going to operate two coal blocks and two iron ore blocks, which are expected to become operational by FY26. Management sees a significant opportunity in coking coal, with India’s imports projected to rise to 150–160 MT.

NMDC Limited maintained a consistent record of paying dividends, with a recent interim dividend payout of ₹2.30 per share for FY25, a total payout of ₹7.25 per share in FY24, ₹5.91 per share in FY23, and a notably high dividend of ₹14.74 per share in FY22.

Risk factors: The company is exposed to the cyclicality of the steel industry, as iron ore is the key raw material for steel production. It hampers the volume and profitability of the company when there is a drop in steel sector demand. NMDC is vulnerable to both price volatility and significant swings in the demand for its goods. The decline in iron ore prices, particularly on the global market, urged steel companies to import and put pressure on domestic supply and prices. It eventually leads to lower realisations.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

Current price: ₹412

Target price: ₹513 in 12 months

Stop loss: ₹361

Why it’s recommended: The company is a Schedule-A Maharatna CPSE, a leading non-banking financial corporation incorporated in 1986. It is the largest NBFC player by net worth and holds a 20% market share. It is the most profitable NBFC in India as of FY25, offering a range of loans that cater to the demands of the power industry, including short-term and long-term loans, equipment lease finance, and transitional financing services for a range of power projects in the transmission, distribution, and production sectors.

The PFC group loan asset book has crossed ₹11 trillion, and registered year-on-year growth of 12%. On a standalone basis, it crossed ₹5 trillion in loan assets, growing at 12.81% YoY. The renewable book more than doubled in the past five years to ₹81,031 crore, and grew 35% YoY in FY25. Interest income for FY25 stood at ₹49,875 crore and grew at 14.3% YoY, whereas PAT stood at ₹30,514 crore, registering 15% growth over the previous financial year.

The company recorded a yield of 10.02% on its earning assets as of FY25, whereas the cost of funds stood at 7.44%. It resulted in a spread at the guided range of 2.58% and recorded a NIM of 3.64%, 18 bps higher than FY24. The company gave a guidance range spread of around 2.5% for FY26.

The company recorded a net NPA of 0.38% in FY25, compared to 0.85% in FY24. It has successfully decreased the NPA ratio since FY19, when it was 4.55%. Its net worth stood at ₹90,937 crore as of 31 March 2025, registering notable growth of 15% YoY. The capital adequacy ratio for FY25 is at 22.08%, well above the minimum regulatory requirements.

The company has been fast-tracking its stage 3 asset resolution. Sinnar Thermal Power Project, which was part of Stage 3 Assets, with an outstanding amount of ₹3,000 crore, is a 1,350-megawatt coal-based plant. It is being resolved under NCLT. Whereas, India Power Haldia, with an outstanding amount of ₹959 crore, is a 450-megawatt coal-based plant, which is also being resolved under NCLT.

A final dividend of ₹2.05 per share was announced by the company, and the total dividend for FY25 stood at ₹15.80 per share, which includes the cumulative interim dividend of ₹13.75 per share that was previously paid.

Risk factors: The company is exposed to concentration risk as it relies on the power sector. It is also vulnerable to counterparty risk of private sector power players, as they are exposed to historical asset quality risks due to issues around fuel availability, challenges with passing on fuel price increases, and the absence of long-term power purchase agreements.

For Nuvama Wealth, Jane Street impact is more about sentiment than financials

Also Read: Top three stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 8 July

Buy: Motilal Oswal Financial Services — Current Price: ₹ 930.10

Why it’s recommended: Motilal Oswal Financial Services has recently broken out of a multi-month consolidation zone near ₹ 845, supported by strong volume and a consistent upward price trajectory. The stock is forming a bullish structure with higher highs and higher lows, signaling trend strength. It is comfortably trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, further validating the ongoing momentum. The breakout structure appears reliable, and the technical setup points toward continued upside over the short term.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has recently broken out of a multi-month consolidation zone near 845, supported by strong volume and a consistent upward price trajectory. The stock is forming a bullish structure with higher highs and higher lows, signaling trend strength. It is comfortably trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, further validating the ongoing momentum. The breakout structure appears reliable, and the technical setup points toward continued upside over the short term. Key metrics : Breakout zone: ₹ 845, Support (stop loss): ₹ 904

: Breakout zone: 845, Support (stop loss): 904 Pattern: Multi-month resistance breakout with moving average alignment

Multi-month resistance breakout with moving average alignment RSI: 68; showing solid momentum while remaining below overbought territory

68; showing solid momentum while remaining below overbought territory Technical analysis: The stock has confirmed a breakout from its previous resistance zone near ₹ 845, followed by a successful retest of the breakout level. The price action is supported by rising volume and a firm bullish structure. With the stock holding above key moving averages and showing strong follow-through, the current trend suggests the potential for a move toward ₹ 988– ₹ 995. Price action remains directional, with recent dips being bought into, indicating strong demand. The upward momentum remains intact unless the stock fails to hold above ₹ 904.

The stock has confirmed a breakout from its previous resistance zone near 845, followed by a successful retest of the breakout level. The price action is supported by rising volume and a firm bullish structure. With the stock holding above key moving averages and showing strong follow-through, the current trend suggests the potential for a move toward 988– 995. Price action remains directional, with recent dips being bought into, indicating strong demand. The upward momentum remains intact unless the stock fails to hold above 904. Risk factors : A close below ₹ 904 would invalidate the current bullish setup and signal weakness. Failure to maintain momentum above ₹ 920– ₹ 925 or signs of exhaustion near resistance could trigger short-term profit booking. Traders should monitor volume activity to ensure continued strength behind the breakout.

: A close below 904 would invalidate the current bullish setup and signal weakness. Failure to maintain momentum above 920– 925 or signs of exhaustion near resistance could trigger short-term profit booking. Traders should monitor volume activity to ensure continued strength behind the breakout. Buy at : ₹ 930.10

: 930.10 Target price : ₹ 988– ₹ 995

: 988– 995 Stop loss: ₹ 904

Buy: JK Lakshmi Cement — Current Price: ₹ 978.30

Why it’s recommended: JK Lakshmi Cement is approaching a major breakout from a long-term ascending triangle pattern, with strong resistance placed at ₹ 1000. The stock recently hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹ 1006 before pulling back slightly, indicating that overhead supply is gradually getting absorbed. It remains in a strong uptrend and is showing signs of accumulation. The bullish structure and positive momentum suggest a potential breakout continuation in the near term.

JK Lakshmi Cement is approaching a major breakout from a long-term ascending triangle pattern, with strong resistance placed at 1000. The stock recently hit a fresh 52-week high of 1006 before pulling back slightly, indicating that overhead supply is gradually getting absorbed. It remains in a strong uptrend and is showing signs of accumulation. The bullish structure and positive momentum suggest a potential breakout continuation in the near term. Key metrics: Breakout zone: ₹ 1000, Support (stop loss): ₹ 960

Breakout zone: 1000, Support (stop loss): 960 Pattern: Ascending triangle formation with bullish follow-through and 52-week high breakout attempt

Ascending triangle formation with bullish follow-through and 52-week high breakout attempt RSI: 79; momentum is very strong but entering overbought territory, which is common in strong trending phases

79; momentum is very strong but entering overbought territory, which is common in strong trending phases Technical analysis: The stock is trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, confirming trend strength. The ascending triangle pattern reflects sustained accumulation, and a decisive move above ₹ 1000 with volume would confirm the breakout. With the RSI showing strong momentum and recent price action challenging previous highs, the stock appears poised for a short-term rally. If the breakout above ₹ 1000 holds, the next upside target zone is seen around ₹ 1020– ₹ 1050.

The stock is trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, confirming trend strength. The ascending triangle pattern reflects sustained accumulation, and a decisive move above 1000 with volume would confirm the breakout. With the RSI showing strong momentum and recent price action challenging previous highs, the stock appears poised for a short-term rally. If the breakout above 1000 holds, the next upside target zone is seen around 1020– 1050. Risk factors : A close below ₹ 960 would weaken the setup and suggest a return to the prior consolidation range. Overbought RSI could lead to a temporary pullback if the breakout fails to sustain. Traders should look for strong volume as confirmation of breakout validity.

: A close below 960 would weaken the setup and suggest a return to the prior consolidation range. Overbought RSI could lead to a temporary pullback if the breakout fails to sustain. Traders should look for strong volume as confirmation of breakout validity. Buy at : ₹ 978.30

: 978.30 Target price : ₹ 1020-1050

: 1020-1050 Stop loss: ₹ 960

Buy: 360 One WAM Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 1253

Why it’s recommended: 360 One WAM is displaying a strong bullish continuation pattern, having recently broken out of a rounding bottom formation near ₹ 1150. The stock has been making higher highs and recently reached ₹ 1273 before a modest pullback, indicating controlled profit-taking. It continues to trade close to its 52-week highs and remains firmly above all key moving averages, which reinforces the strength of the trend. The setup points to further upside potential, backed by momentum and institutional interest.

360 One WAM is displaying a strong bullish continuation pattern, having recently broken out of a rounding bottom formation near 1150. The stock has been making higher highs and recently reached 1273 before a modest pullback, indicating controlled profit-taking. It continues to trade close to its 52-week highs and remains firmly above all key moving averages, which reinforces the strength of the trend. The setup points to further upside potential, backed by momentum and institutional interest. Key metrics : Breakout zone: ₹ 1150– ₹ 1170 (rounding bottom breakout zone), Support (stop loss): ₹ 1225

: Breakout zone: 1150– 1170 (rounding bottom breakout zone), Support (stop loss): 1225 Pattern: Rounding bottom breakout with strong trend continuation

Rounding bottom breakout with strong trend continuation RSI: ~70; confirms sustained bullish momentum without divergence

~70; confirms sustained bullish momentum without divergence Technical analysis: The stock is trending above its short-, medium-, and long-term moving averages, indicating broad-based strength. Volume trends have been positive, with noticeable spikes on up days — a sign of institutional participation. The price structure is constructive, and the recent consolidation below ₹ 1270 appears healthy. A breakout above ₹ 1270 could accelerate the rally toward ₹ 1305– ₹ 1320. With the current positioning and momentum, the stock remains a buy on dips or on breakout confirmation above recent highs.

The stock is trending above its short-, medium-, and long-term moving averages, indicating broad-based strength. Volume trends have been positive, with noticeable spikes on up days — a sign of institutional participation. The price structure is constructive, and the recent consolidation below 1270 appears healthy. A breakout above 1270 could accelerate the rally toward 1305– 1320. With the current positioning and momentum, the stock remains a buy on dips or on breakout confirmation above recent highs. Risk factors : A close below ₹ 1225 would weaken the bullish setup and suggest short-term fatigue. Lack of volume on further rallies or rejection from ₹ 1270– ₹ 1280 zone could result in a brief pullback. Traders should watch price behaviour closely near the previous high.

: A close below 1225 would weaken the bullish setup and suggest short-term fatigue. Lack of volume on further rallies or rejection from 1270– 1280 zone could result in a brief pullback. Traders should watch price behaviour closely near the previous high. Buy at : ₹ 1253

: 1253 Target price : ₹ 1302– ₹ 1315

: 1302– 1315 Stop loss: ₹ 1225

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Its trade name is William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.