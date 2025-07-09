Recommended stocks to buy today, 9 July, by India's leading market experts

Indian stock market benchmarks, Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended with decent gains on Tuesday with large financial stocks as the key support.

The Sensex closed with a gain of 270 points, or 0.32%, at 83,712.51, while the Nifty 50 rose 61 points, or 0.24%, to 25,522.50. The mid and small-cap segments underperformed. While the BSE Midcap index ended almost flat, the Smallcap index dropped 0.17%.

Looking for stocks to buy today? Top market experts Ankush Bajaj, Raja Venkatraman, Trade Brains Portal, and MarketSmith share their best stock picks for 9 July.

Here are three midcap stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman for Wednesday

Why it’s recommended: Prices of Navin Fluorine International jumped over 3% on 8 July after the company launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise up to ₹ 750 crore. The long body bullish candle seen on Tuesday augurs well for the prices. This has led to an improvement in the sentiment. With prices holding firm we can consider going long.

Key metrics: P/E: 103.66, 52-week high: ₹ 4999.85, Volume: 346.23K.

P/E: 103.66, 52-week high: 4999.85, Volume: 346.23K. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 4740, resistance at ₹ 5500.

Support at 4740, resistance at 5500. Risk factors: Market volatility and a slowdown in export-focused businesses, and concerns about its high valuation compared to peers.

Market volatility and a slowdown in export-focused businesses, and concerns about its high valuation compared to peers. Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 4850.

CMP and dips to 4850. Target price : ₹ 5500-5700 in 1 month.

: 5500-5700 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 4775.

Why it’s recommended: Cummins India was among the first companies in the country to receive regulatory approval for manufacturing CPCB IV+ compliant gensets. The volatile moves seen since the start of 2025 are now seen giving up indicating a possibility of some upward bounce as a every dip into the TS & KS bands are attracting some demand. With new innovations being launched the demand is emerging. Can look to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 50.59, 52-week high: ₹ 4056.80, Volume: 690.65K

P/E: 50.59, 52-week high: 4056.80, Volume: 690.65K Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 3200, resistance at ₹ 4200.

Support at 3200, resistance at 4200. Risk factors: Global economic slowdown, trade tensions, and specific challenges related to the power generation sector.

Global economic slowdown, trade tensions, and specific challenges related to the power generation sector. Buy at : CMP and dips to ₹ 3354.

: CMP and dips to 3354. Target price : ₹ 3770-3900 in 1 month.

: 3770-3900 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 3320.

Why it’s recommended : The counter has undergone some ranging action forming a double bottom in mid-May 2025. On a recovery it faced a value area resistance that kept halting the upmove forming higher high and higher lows holding the TS & KS Bands for the past few days around 645 has been overcome. With steady volumes building up within the bands one can look for an encouraging upmove in the coming days.

Key metrics : P/E: 71.43, 52-week high: ₹ 740, volume: 247.78K.

: P/E: 71.43, 52-week high: 740, volume: 247.78K. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 600, resistance at ₹ 800.

Support at 600, resistance at 800. Risk factors: Customer acquisition and Volume declines from key customers and investments in AI platforms.

Customer acquisition and Volume declines from key customers and investments in AI platforms. Buy at : above 670 and dips to ₹ 645

: above 670 and dips to 645 Target price: ₹ 735-750 in 1 month.

735-750 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 635.

Two stocks to buy today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (Current price: ₹ 138)

Target price: ₹ 165 in 12 months

165 in 12 months Stop loss : ₹ 123

: 123 Why it’s recommended: Established in 1986, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways. Its core function is to raise funds from financial markets to finance the acquisition or development of assets, which are subsequently leased to Indian Railways. Besides the railways, IRFC has extended financial assistance to several other entities in the sector, including Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), RailTel, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), and Pipavav Railway Corporation Limited (PRCL). As of March 31, 2025, the company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at ₹ 4.6 lakh crore.

In FY25, IRFC's net interest income grew by 2.2%, rising from ₹6,429 crore in FY24 to ₹6,569 crore. Its net interest margin also saw a modest improvement, reaching 1.42% compared to 1.38% the previous year. During the fiscal year, IRFC sanctioned loans amounting to ₹5,700 crore, which included ₹700 crore to NTPC and ₹5,000 crore to NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. The company also signed a rupee term loan agreement worth ₹5,000 crore with NTPC REL and emerged as the L1 bidder for financing ₹3,167 crore toward the development of the Banhardih Coal Block in Jharkhand’s Latehar District.

The company was awarded Navratna status by the Department of Public Enterprises in FY25 and is aiming to achieve Maharatna status in the near future. The IRFC board also approved financing of up to ₹700 crore to NTPC on a finance lease basis for 20 BOBR rakes under Indian Railways’ General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS). Additionally, a lease agreement for eight BOBR rakes valued at approximately ₹250 crore was signed with NTPC Ltd. in January 2025. IRFC has also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with REMCL to jointly explore financing options for renewable energy projects for Indian Railways, including potential funding in nuclear, thermal, and renewable energy domains.

Risk Factor: IRFC’s loan book is entirely concentrated in the Ministry of Railways (MoR) and its affiliates. As of March 31, 2025, 62% comprised lease receivables from MoR, 37% were advances for leased railway assets, and 1% were loans to entities like RVNL and NTPC. The company’s growth is closely tied to MoR’s investment plans for Indian Railways, making it vulnerable to policy or funding shifts. Additionally, IRFC faces refinancing risk, as its dependence on market borrowings exposes it to interest rate fluctuations and changes in investor sentiment.

ITC Ltd (Current price: ₹ 417)

Target price : ₹ 528 in 12 months

528 in 12 months Stop loss: ₹ 360

Why it’s recommended: Founded in 1910, ITC is a multi-sector firm that produces a variety of FMCG items, including packaged foods, stationery, agarbatti, cigarettes, paperboards, printing, and packaging. Well-known brands, including Yippee and Bingo. Over the past three years, the business has expanded its network by 1.4 times in rural markets. They have reached 8 lakh outlets through the eB2B platform UNNATI. The company’s digitally enabled sales have increased to 31% of total sales.

The company's operating revenue for FY25 was ₹81,612.78 crore, up 10.4% from FY24 ₹73,891.43 crore. Their net profit increased by 69%, from ₹20,751.36 crore in FY24 to ₹35,052.48 crore in FY25. The company's vertically integrated supply chain and strong network of 27,500 farmers spread across 1.4 lakh acres of certified organic land in 71 clusters across 10 states will provide it with a competitive edge. Additionally, ITC has acquired the Sresta Natural Bioproducts Private Limited brand 24 Mantra Organic, a leader in organic packaged foods with a portfolio that comprises over 100 organic products, for ₹400 crore on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

Moreover, the company spent ₹50.6 crore to acquire Mother Sparsh Baby Care Private Limited, a business that provides upscale natural and ayurvedic baby care products. Additionally, ITC declared that it will buy ABREL's pulp and paper business, "Century Pulp and Paper," for a single sum payment of up to ₹3,500 crore on a debt-free, cash-free basis. The company has an installed capacity of 4.8 lakh MTPA.

Risk Factor: ITC's cigarette business operates under stringent regulatory scrutiny, especially in terms of taxation. Hikes in taxes, including GST and other levies, can adversely affect both sales volumes and profit margins. Additionally, ITC operates in a highly competitive FMCG sector in India, facing competition from numerous other players.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 9 July:

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd (current price: ₹ 146.79)

Why it’s recommended: Strong position in mid-market segment, institutional backing, more hotels coming up in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Key metrics: P/E: 45.06 | 52-week high: ₹ 162.40 | Volume: ₹ 219.99 crore

Technical analysis: Trending above all its key moving averages, bullish pattern breakout.

Risk factors: Economic and demand volatility, intense competition and concentration.

Buy at: ₹146.79

Target price: ₹165 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹138

Ge Power India Ltd (current price: ₹325)

Why it’s recommended: The government push for clean energy transition, growing demand for flue gas desulfurization (FGD), focus on grid modernization, and electrification.

Key metrics: P/E: N/A | 52-week high: ₹646 | Volume: ₹33.69 crore.

Technical analysis: Downward sloping trendline breakout.

Risk factors: High dependence on thermal projects, limited presence in the renewable segment.

Buy at: ₹325

Target price: ₹385 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹305

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Its trade name is William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.