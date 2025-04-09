Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 9 April

After witnessing one of the steepest single-day falls since the covid crash on Monday, the Indian stock market attempted to regain its footing on Tuesday. This recovery was mainly driven by positive global cues, fuelled by hopes of trade tariff negotiations between the US and Japan, along with expectations of a 25 bps rate cut in the RBI policy meeting on Wednesday.

Here are the top stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj, Raja Venkataraman, and MarketSmith India for Wednesday, 9 April.

Three stocks to buy today, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: HINDPETRO (current price: ₹ 369)

Why it’s recommended: Stock is ready to give a breakout after consolidating in a narrow range of ₹ 350– ₹ 370. RSI on the 15-minute chart is above 60, indicating strong bullish momentum.

Stock is ready to give a breakout after consolidating in a narrow range of 350– 370. RSI on the 15-minute chart is above 60, indicating strong bullish momentum. Key metrics: RSI: 61 (bullish), Breakout zone: ₹ 370+, Recent range: ₹ 350– ₹ 370

RSI: 61 (bullish), Breakout zone: 370+, Recent range: 350– 370 Technical analysis: Price is tightly consolidating; a breakout above ₹ 370 can trigger a quick upside. RSI confirms strength in the move.

Price is tightly consolidating; a breakout above 370 can trigger a quick upside. RSI confirms strength in the move. Risk factors: Oil marketing companies can be impacted by crude oil price volatility, government policies, and currency fluctuations.

Oil marketing companies can be impacted by crude oil price volatility, government policies, and currency fluctuations. Buy at : ₹ 369

369 Target price : ₹ 384– ₹ 388 in 1–2 weeks

384– 388 in 1–2 weeks Stop loss: ₹ 364

Buy: PETRONET (current price: ₹ 285)

Why it’s recommended: Stock has formed a double bottom near the ₹ 270 level and has successfully closed above the key resistance zone of ₹ 282, indicating bullish strength and a potential upward move.

Stock has formed a double bottom near the 270 level and has successfully closed above the key resistance zone of 282, indicating bullish strength and a potential upward move. Key metrics : Double bottom at ₹ 270, Breakout above ₹ 282 resistance, Strong closing price at ₹ 285

Double bottom at 270, Breakout above 282 resistance, Strong closing price at 285 Technical analysis : A classic double bottom pattern has emerged, and the recent breakout above ₹ 282 confirms a trend reversal. Momentum is likely to continue towards higher levels.

A classic double bottom pattern has emerged, and the recent breakout above 282 confirms a trend reversal. Momentum is likely to continue towards higher levels. Risk factors : Gas distribution sector is sensitive to global LNG prices and regulatory policies which may affect margins.

Gas distribution sector is sensitive to global LNG prices and regulatory policies which may affect margins. Buy at : ₹ 285

285 Target price : ₹ 295– ₹ 298 in 1–2 weeks

295– 298 in 1–2 weeks Stop loss: ₹ 278

Buy: ATGL (Adani Total Gas Ltd) (current price: ₹ 352)

Why it’s recommended: The stock has shown a strong recovery from ₹ 324 levels and is now approaching a breakout zone near ₹ 355. On the 15-minute chart, RSI is trading at 60, indicating building bullish momentum.

The stock has shown a strong recovery from 324 levels and is now approaching a breakout zone near 355. On the 15-minute chart, RSI is trading at 60, indicating building bullish momentum. Key metrics: RSI: 60 (bullish), Breakout level: ₹ 355, Recent low: ₹ 324

RSI: 60 (bullish), Breakout level: 355, Recent low: 324 Technical analysis: Price is nearing a critical breakout point. Sustaining above ₹ 355 could lead to a sharp upward move. Recovery from recent lows adds to the bullish setup.

Price is nearing a critical breakout point. Sustaining above 355 could lead to a sharp upward move. Recovery from recent lows adds to the bullish setup. Risk factors : The sector is sensitive to policy changes, input costs, and global gas price fluctuations.

The sector is sensitive to policy changes, input costs, and global gas price fluctuations. Buy at : ₹ 352– ₹ 355

352– 355 Target price : ₹ 370– ₹ 375 in 1–2 weeks

370– 375 in 1–2 weeks Stop loss: ₹ 344

Three stocks to buy today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

SCHAND: Buy above ₹ 195, stop ₹ 188, target ₹ 205-210

S Chand Group has undergone a commendable financial turnaround by improving revenue stability and strengthening its bottom line. The company has managed to maintain cash flow efficiency with a focus on reducing working capital cycles and enhancing operational processes. These efforts, coupled with disciplined cost management, have laid a solid foundation for S Chand to navigate challenges and sustain profitability. Operational upgrades have helped streamline its extensive publishing operations, allowing for better resource utilisation and long-term stability.

SPMLINFRA: Buy above ₹ 192, stop ₹ 186, target ₹ 205-210

The company has rebounded financially by delivering improved results through better project management and operational efficiency. The company has focused on timely execution of infrastructure projects while maintaining stringent cost controls, leading to enhanced profitability and liquidity. By increasing the return on capital employed (ROCE) and improving its balance sheet health, SPMLINFRA has reaffirmed its commitment to operational.

GODREJCP: Buy above ₹ 1,200, stop ₹ 1,170 target ₹ 1,325-1,450

The company has consistently demonstrated financial resilience through disciplined cost optimisation and robust revenue growth across its diverse product categories. The company has streamlined its supply chain and optimised its distribution network, covering traditional, modern trade, and e-commerce channels. These operational efficiencies have allowed GODREJCP to reinvest in strategic initiatives and maintain its edge in the competitive consumer.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Buy: Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,160)

Why it’s recommended: Niche focus on pediatric and perinatal care, pan-india expansion strategy

Niche focus on pediatric and perinatal care, pan-india expansion strategy Key metrics : P/E: 59.79, 52-week high: ₹ 1,710, volume: ₹ 10.62 crore.

P/E: 59.79, 52-week high: 1,710, volume: 10.62 crore. Technical analysis : Gap-up with 100-DMA retake

Gap-up with 100-DMA retake Risk factors : Dependence on key specialists, geographically concentrated in South India.

Dependence on key specialists, geographically concentrated in South India. Buy at: ₹ 1,480

1,480 Target price : ₹ 1,750 in three months

1,750 in three months Stop loss: ₹ 1,360

Why it’s recommended : Dominant position in cigarette business, paper, and packaging segment

Dominant position in cigarette business, paper, and packaging segment Key metrics : P/E: 25.14, 52-week high: ₹ 499, volume: ₹ 186.01 crore.

P/E: 25.14, 52-week high: 499, volume: 186.01 crore. Technical analysis : Possible tight-range breakout

Possible tight-range breakout Risk factors: Intense FMCG competition, slow growth in the core segment

Intense FMCG competition, slow growth in the core segment Buy at: ₹ 412.55

412.55 Target price : ₹ 450 in three months

450 in three months Stop loss: ₹ 397

About the authors:

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. Its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions."