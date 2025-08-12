Recommended stocks to buy today: Top picks from 3 leading experts for 12 August

India’s benchmark equity indices closed higher on Monday, snapping a four-day losing streak. The Nifty 50 gained 0.91% to end just above 24,550, while the BSE Sensex jumped 746 points to settle near 80,604.

State Bank of India and Grasim Industries led the gains, each rising around 2.2% on strong quarterly earnings, which lifted sentiment in PSU banks (up ~2%) and supported mid- and small-cap strength. However, volatility lingered amid concerns over potential US tariffs on Indian goods and geopolitical uncertainty ahead of the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting.

On to the best stock picks for 12 August, recommended by India’s leading market experts.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 12 August:

Buy: Bharti Hexacom Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,756.20)

Why it’s recommended: Promising future growth outlook, prudent debt management, competitive positioning within the telecom sector

Key metrics: P/E: 61.07, 52-week high: ₹ 2,052.90, volume: ₹25.66 crore

Technical analysis: Bounces from its 100-DMA

Risk factors: Regional concentration, legal & regulatory overhangs, risk from corporate actions

Buy at: ₹ 1,756.20

Target price: ₹ 1,940 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 1,690

Buy: Larsen & Toubro Ltd (current price: ₹ 3,668)

Why it’s recommended: Diversified portfolio and strong order book, international expansion and infrastructure momentum, foray into aerospace and defence engineering

Key metrics: P/E: 27.26; 52-week high: ₹3,963; volume: ₹ 665.50 crore

Technical analysis: Consumption play

Risk factors: Cyclical and margin pressure in E&C, geopolitical and market dependency risks.

Buy at: ₹3,650–3,700

Target price: ₹3,900 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 3,550

Three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday, 12 August:

Nykaa Ltd (current market price: ₹ 204.09)

Why it’s recommended: Nykaa's strong position in the online beauty segment, and the potential for profitability in its fashion division. After a sharp decline, signs of reversal from oversold zones signal potential upside. Demand at lower levels showcases optimism for recovery in coming sessions. The daily charts indicate that the volume-based rise seen in the last sessions augurs well for the prices ahead of its numbers. Also, earlier in July it shared a business update for the first quarter that suggests stable growth momentum, even as external headwinds weighed on sales events.

Key metrics:

P/E: 597.27

52-week high: ₹229.90,

Volumes: 2.56M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹198, resistance at ₹250.

Risk factors: Intensifying competition, changing e-commerce regulations, the volatility of ad spending, potential harm to brand reputation, dependence on India's online market growth

Buy at: Current market price of ₹204.09.

Target price: ₹225-235 in 1 months.

Stop loss: ₹198.

Eternal Ltd (current market price: ₹ 309)

Why it’s recommended: Eternal shares have been on a tear, and the last few sessions post its Q1FY26 has been moving ahead quite aggressively. Strong volumes that are emerging post the decline clearly indicate a preference to a potential buying opportunity that is fueling some steady upside. As markets continue to indicate a preference and with the momentum indicators too holding the bullish bias we can look for continued upward trajectory in the coming day.

Key metrics:

P/E: 142.96,

52-week high: ₹314.40,

Volumes: 44.94M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹280, resistance at ₹380.

Risk factors: Handling sensitive customer and restaurant data, unfair practices, new innovations, risk of negative media coverage if it fails to ensure hygiene standards.

Buy at: Current market price and dips to ₹295.

Target price: ₹331-343 in 1 months.

Stop loss: ₹290.

Swiggy Ltd (current market price: ₹ 403.95)

Why it’s recommended: The recent reaction into the cloud support region has arrested the fall and the prices are biding time to generate some buying interest. Gradual accumulation at critical support levels highlights strong investor interest, supported by consistent growth in revenue. As market looks to reward new age stocks and a buzzing Quick Commerce space one can look to participate.

Key metrics:

52-week high: ₹617,

Volume: 9.17M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹370, resistance at ₹450.

Risk factors: Ability to continuously grow its offerings, acquire new users, and retain existing ones, potential labour disputes and retaining delivery partners.

Buy at: Current market price and dips to 385.

Target price: ₹415-425 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹377.

Top 3 stock picks by Ankush Bajaj for 12 August:

Fortis Healthcare Ltd — current price: ₹ 920.65

Why it’s recommended: Fortis Healthcare Ltd is showing strong bullish momentum with a daily RSI at 79, indicating sustained strength. MACD is firmly positive at 29, while ADX at 42 reflects a robust trending phase. The stock recently marked a lifetime high and is poised to extend the rally in both near- and short-term horizons. A bullish pennant pattern has formed on lower timeframes, projecting a target of more than ₹955.

Pattern: Bullish pennant continuation post lifetime high

RSI: 79, indicating strong momentum

MACD: Positive at 29

ADX: 42, confirming trend strength

Technical analysis: Bullish pennant breakout suggests a continuation towards ₹955

Risk factors: A close below ₹904 would weaken the immediate momentum.

Buy at: ₹920.65

Target price: ₹955

Stop loss: ₹904

Indian Bank — current price: ₹ 674.00

Why it’s recommended: Indian Bank is showing healthy bullish momentum with daily RSI at 67, MACD positive at 5, and ADX at 15, showing a developing trend. On the 45-minute chart the stock has broken multiple consolidation structures, including rectangle and triangle patterns, around the ₹658 level. This zone is now expected to act as a strong support.

Pattern: Rectangle and triangle breakout on lower timeframe

RSI: 67, indicating bullish bias

MACD: Positive at 5

ADX: 15, suggesting potential for trend expansion

Technical analysis: Breakout above consolidation patterns targets ₹710.

Risk factors: A close below ₹658 would negate the breakout setup.

Buy at: ₹674.00

Target price: ₹710

Stop loss: ₹658

One97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) — current price: ₹ 1122

Why it’s recommended: One97 Communications is maintaining its bullish momentum with daily RSI at 69, MACD strong at 34, and ADX at 46, highlighting a powerful ongoing trend. On the 45-minute chart the stock has broken out from a symmetrical triangle pattern, signalling further upside potential.

Pattern: Triangle breakout on lower timeframe

RSI: 69, sustaining bullish momentum

MACD: Positive at 34

ADX: 46, confirming trend strength

Technical analysis: Triangle breakout projects a target towards ₹1,182.

Risk factors: A close below ₹1,091 would invalidate the bullish setup.

Buy at: ₹1,122

Target price: ₹1,182

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. (Sebi Registered Research Analyst Registration No.: INH000015543).

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.