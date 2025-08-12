Recommended stocks to buy today: Top picks from 3 leading experts for 12 August

Three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday, 12 August:

Nykaa Ltd (current market price: ₹ 204.09)

Why it’s recommended: Nykaa's strong position in the online beauty segment, and the potential for profitability in its fashion division. After a sharp decline, signs of reversal from oversold zones signal potential upside. Demand at lower levels showcases optimism for recovery in coming sessions. The daily charts indicate that the volume-based rise seen in the last sessions augurs well for the prices ahead of its numbers. Also, earlier in July it shared a business update for the first quarter that suggests stable growth momentum, even as external headwinds weighed on sales events.