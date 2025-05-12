Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 12 May
Livemint 8 min read 12 May 2025, 08:33 AM IST
SummaryRecommended stocks to invest in today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts Ankush Bajaj, Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith India, and Trade Brains Portal for Monday, 12 May.
The Nifty 50 index slipped 1.10% on Friday, closing around the 24,000 mark, as heightened India-Pakistan tensions rattled investor sentiment. Indian missile strikes and Pakistani retaliation sparked a sharp sell-off across markets, with banking, financials, energy, and realty stocks taking the biggest hit.
