Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 12 May

The Nifty 50 index slipped 1.10% on Friday, closing around the 24,000 mark, as heightened India-Pakistan tensions rattled investor sentiment. Indian missile strikes and Pakistani retaliation sparked a sharp sell-off across markets, with banking, financials, energy, and realty stocks taking the biggest hit.

The broad-based risk-off mood extended beyond equities, affecting currency and bond markets as well. The market opened weak but attempted a partial recovery after hitting the day's lows. A key sign of rising anxiety was the 18% jump in the India VIX over the week—from 18.34 to 21.63—reflecting elevated volatility due to geopolitical risks.

Analysts suggest that investors could look at undervalued defence stocks with strong fundamentals, while focusing on domestic-facing sectors such as cement, capital goods, and infrastructure for long-term resilience. Export-dependent sectors like IT, pharma, and metals may remain under pressure amid global trade uncertainties.

Top 3 stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: Titan Company Ltd (current price: ₹ 3510)

Why it’s recommended: On daily chart, stock’s RSI is trading above 60. Also, MACD has given a buy signal and on lower time frame (15 min), stock has formed a double bottom and recently given a rectangle breakout.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹3560 (near-term resistance), Support level: ₹3480 (recent breakout zone), Pattern: Double bottom + Rectangle breakout, Volume: Moderate volume during breakout

Technical analysis: Price is trading above all major moving averages. RSI >60 and MACD crossover suggest bullish momentum. Breakout on 15-min chart indicates short-term continuation.

Risk factors: Breakdown below ₹3480 with volume may invalidate the pattern. Intraday volatility or market weakness may impact the trade.

Buy at: ₹3510

Target price: ₹3560 in 1–3 days

Stop loss: ₹3480

Buy: NMDC Ltd (current price: ₹ 64.20)

Why it’s recommended: Stock has made double bottom at ₹59 level and after that we have seen decent rally till ₹69. Recently, price has corrected till ₹64 and now showing a bullish reversal signal. Expecting a good bounce back in this stock.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹72 (recent swing high zone), Support level: ₹59 (double bottom support), Pattern: Double bottom + pullback reversal, Volume: Moderate during reversal

Technical analysis: Price is above short-term moving averages and showing signs of strength after pullback. Double bottom pattern and bullish reversal candle suggest continuation of the uptrend.

Risk factors: Breakdown below ₹59 with volume may invalidate the setup. Global metal price weakness could affect the momentum.

Buy at: ₹64.20

Target price: ₹70– ₹72 in 1 week

Stop loss: ₹59

Buy: K.P.R. Mill Ltd (current price: ₹ 1306)

Why it’s recommended: Stock has made new lifetime high level, also a volume breakout is seen, expecting a good trend in near term.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹1450 (upper resistance zone), Support level: ₹1215 (recent breakout support), Pattern: Lifetime high breakout, Volume: Strong volume during breakout

Technical analysis: Price is trading above all major moving averages. Breakout with volume and fresh all-time high indicates bullish strength and trend continuation.

Risk factors: Breakdown below ₹1215 with strong volume may invalidate the setup. Broader market volatility may impact short-term price movement.

Buy at: ₹1306

Target price: ₹1430– ₹1450 in 1–2 weeks

Stop loss: ₹1215

Three stocks to buy today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Mayur Uniquoters Limited (MAYURUNIQ)

Buy at CMP and on dips to ₹495-500, stop ₹480, target ₹605-630

Mayur Uniquoters Limited, a small-cap company in the textile manufacturing industry, has shown mixed performance in 2025. Its share price was ₹609.85 at the start of FY24 but declined to ₹488.7 by December, reflecting a negative return of -19.87%. In Q4 FY25, Mayur Uniquoters reported revenue growth of 6.1% and a profit margin of 15.9%, indicating operational efficiency despite market fluctuations. While short-term trends indicate volatility, the company’s long-term outlook remains promising, providing it continues to innovate and adapt to industry shifts.

Cera Sanitaryware Limited (CERA)

Buy at CMP and on dips to ₹5,700, stop ₹5,600, target ₹6,500-6,750

Cera Sanitaryware Limited, a key player in the consumer durable sector, showed resilience in its Q4 FY25 performance despite market fluctuations. The company reported revenue of ₹547 crore, reflecting a 2.6% growth from the previous year. While the stock has seen some volatility, trading between ₹5,062 and ₹11,499.65 over the past year, Cera remains a strong contender in the sanitaryware industry. It has been focusing on expanding its presence in the luxury segment, aiming to capture a larger share of high-end bathroom solutions.

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited (MBAPL),

Buy at CMP and on dips near ₹275, stop below ₹265, target ₹335-350

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited (MBAPL), a key player in the agriculture chemical sector, delivered impressive Q4 FY25 performance, achieving its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹296.8 crore, marking 103.7% year-on-year growth.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 12 May:

Buy: Titan Co Ltd (current price: ₹ 3,510.30)

● Why it’s recommended: Strong Brand Portfolio, Network expansion and omni channel strategy, Robust Q4 Numbers.

● Key metrics: P/E: 90,, 52-week high: ₹ 3,867, volume: ₹2,289 crore

● Technical analysis: Trending above all key moving averages, Downward slopping trendline breakout.

● Risk factors: Dependence on Jewellery segment, Volatility in Gold Price, Economic Slowdown, Market Risk

● Buy at: ₹ 3,510.30

● Target price: ₹ 4,100 in three months

● Stop loss: ₹ 3,240

Buy: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engs (current price: ₹ 1,795)

● Why it’s recommended: Robust order book and defence contract, International Export Orders, Diversification, Strong institutional holding.

● Key metrics: P/E: 52.30, 52-week high: ₹ 2,833, volume: ₹ 687 Crore

● Technical analysis: Trending above all key moving averages, Improved momentum

● Risk factors: Heavy dependence of govt order, Margin Pressure, Technological Obsolescence

● Buy at: ₹ 1,795

● Target price: ₹ 2,330 in three months

● Stop loss: ₹ 1,620

Two stocks to buy today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal

1. Rattanindia Enterprises

Current price: ₹40.96

Target price: ₹70 in 16-24 months

Stop-loss: ₹28

Why it’s recommended: The stock is trading near its 52-week low. The valuation looks attractive given its presence in future-oriented segments such as e-commerce, electric vehicles (EVs), fintech and drones. Revolt Motors ventured into Sri Lanka in 2024 by partnering with Evolution Auto Pvt Ltd to sell AI-enabled electric motorcycles. This move is expected to increase its sales in the Sri Lankan market.

Revolt also planned to establish 15 dealerships by the end of the year. It has already opened 12 as of Q3 FY25, so we anticipate it will hit its target earlier. The company aims to have 90 dealerships across Sri Lanka by 2029, positioning itself to capitalise on early adoption in the growing EV market.

Revolt Motors is also expanding its footprint across India, with more than 100 dealership stores across 65 cities. In the e-commerce segment, Cocoblu reported a 15% increase in revenues for Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024. Its 130 million gross shipped units in FY24 marked a 140% rise from FY23.

NeoSky, in the drone segment, has formed strong partnerships with US-based firms TAS (Throttle Aerospace Systems Pvt. Ltd.) and Matternet to facilitate technology sharing, which is expected to boost sales. TAS has received DGCA approval to manufacture drones for military applications.

The company’s Wefin vertical in the fintech space had partnerships with over 45 banks, NBFCs and fintech firms, and added four more banks during Q3FY25. The registered customer base exceeded 4.43 lakh, with 36,441 loans disbursed.

Risk factor: RattanIndia faces intense competition in the EV and drone markets, making it difficult to capture and maintain market share. And with total debt of roughly ₹1,156 crore in FY24, the company's debt-to-equity ratio is high for a small-cap company.

2. Varun Beverages Ltd

Current price: ₹497

Target price: ₹655 in 14-16 months

Stop-loss: ₹418

Why it’s recommended: The company has commissioned new production facilities at Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) and Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) and also set up backward integration facilities at the Prayagraj plant, as well as at the DRC plant in the international region. It acquired BevCo along with its wholly owned subsidiaries and SBC Beverages Ghana Limited (SBCG) in West Africa.

VBL recently entered into binding agreements to acquire a 100% stake in Tanzania and Ghana, further enhancing its presence in Africa. The company has also secured exclusive snacks franchising rights for PepsiCo’s brands in Morocco, Zimbabwe and Zambia, set to commence by October 2025.

VBL successfully raised ₹7,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) for strategic acquisitions and expansions. Its net debt stands at ₹6,000 crore, with plans to use the proceeds for debt reduction in CY2025.

VBL is adding about 10-12% more outlets (400,000-500,000) every year, bolstering its growth. The company has more than 130 depots, 2,800 primary distributors, and 10,000 vehicles, and also has franchise rights in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Risk factors: Revenue consistency may be affected by seasonal sales fluctuations, posing a risk to the company's financial performance throughout the year. Also, regulations such as plastic bottle bans, high sugar taxes and FDI restrictions pose risks.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registeushred research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. Its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015543.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Trade name: Dailyraven Technologies Private Limited. iTs Sebi registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions."