Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 2 June
Livemint 10 min read 02 Jun 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Summary
Stock recommendations for today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith India, Ankush Bajaj, and Trade Brains for Monday, 2 June.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the week on a cautious note amid global trade tensions and domestic policy uncertainty, marking a second straight week of consolidation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story