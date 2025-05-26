Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 26 May

Indian equities rebounded sharply on Friday, with the Nifty 50 rising 0.99% to close at 24,853 and forming a bullish daily candlestick, even as it ended the week down 0.69%, marking a bearish weekly close.

The Sensex also gained 769 points to settle at 81,721. The market drew strength from a bounce off the 21-day EMA and broad-based sectoral gains—barring pharma—with IT, FMCG, and financials leading the rally.

On to the top stock picks for today as recommended by some of India’s top market experts.

Top 3 stocks to buy today, recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: Axis Bank Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,210)

Why it’s recommended: On the daily chart, the stock has given a head and shoulder breakout, which is a bullish reversal pattern. The RSI is above 60, indicating strong momentum. On lower time frames, the stock has broken out of a falling wedge channel, which further confirms the bullish setup and suggests a potential rally in the stock.

Resistance level: ₹1,235- ₹1,250 (short-term target zone)

Support level: ₹1,195 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Head and shoulder breakout on daily chart; falling wedge breakout on lower time frame

RSI: Bullish on both daily and lower time frames, confirming the breakout

Technical analysis: The stock has broken out of two bullish patterns, showing strong price action and follow-through buying. The RSI adds further confirmation to the bullish structure. Sustaining above ₹1,210 increases the probability of reaching the target zone.

Risk factors: Breakdown below ₹1,195 may invalidate the breakout. Broader market weakness or negative sentiment in the chemical sector may impact performance.

Buy at: ₹1,210

Target price: ₹1,235- ₹1,250 in 4-5 days

Stop loss: ₹1,195

Buy: Atul Ltd (current price: ₹ 7,203)

Why it’s recommended:On the daily chart, the stock has given a flag breakout, which is a bullish continuation pattern. On Thursday the stock gave a clear breakout with strong price action. On the lower time frame, ATUL has also given a triangle breakout, indicating renewed buying interest and strong momentum. These technical signals suggest a potential rally in the stock.

Resistance level: ₹7,300– ₹7,320 (short-term target zone)

Support level: ₹7,150 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Flag breakout on daily chart; triangle breakout on lower time frame

RSI: Bullish on lower time frames, confirming the breakout

Technical analysis: The breakout from both the flag and triangle patterns reflects strong bullish sentiment and follow-through buying. Sustaining above ₹7,203 increases the probability of the stock moving towards the ₹7,300- ₹7,320 target zone.

Risk factors: Breakdown below ₹7,150 may invalidate the bullish setup. Any broader market weakness or sector-specific sentiment could impact the stock’s movement.

Buy at: ₹7,203

Target price: ₹7,300- ₹7,320 in 4-5 days

Stop loss: ₹7,150

Buy: Jindal Steel (current price: ₹ 953)

Why it’s recommended: On the daily chart, the stock has given a triangle breakout around ₹922, leading to a strong rally. After the breakout, the stock faced some selling pressure on the lower time frame, but it is now trading at a major demand zone. This zone has historically seen buying interest, and a bounce is expected based on the price structure and support levels.

Resistance level: ₹985- ₹990 (short-term target zone)

Support level: ₹938 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Triangle breakout on daily chart; demand zone retest on lower time frame

RSI: Consolidating but holding above key support levels

Technical analysis: The breakout from the triangle on the daily chart triggered a rally, and the current pullback appears to be a healthy retracement to a demand zone. A bounce from these levels would confirm strength and could push the price towards the ₹985- ₹990 zone.

Risk factors: Breakdown below ₹938 may invalidate the bullish view. Broader market weakness or sector-specific negative cues may also impact the stock’s performance.

Buy at: ₹953

Target price: ₹985- ₹990 in 4-5 days

Stop loss: ₹938

Raja Venkatraman has recommended the following two stocks:

Centum Electronics Ltd (current market price: ₹ 2,320)

Strategy: Go long above ₹2,320 or on dips toward ₹2,240 with a stop loss below ₹2,200.

Target: ₹2,550–2,650 in the next one month.

Centum Electronics Ltd specializes in Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM). They design, manufacture, and export electronic products, including systems, subsystems, modules, and printed circuit board assemblies. The company caters to various sectors like defence, aerospace, space, medical, transportation, and industrial.

Centum Electronics has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q4 2025, driven by strategic consolidation and operational efficiency. The company reported a 23.85% year-over-year revenue growth, increasing from ₹300.66 crore in Q4 FY24 to ₹372.38 crore in Q4 FY25.

Additionally, its net profit turned positive, shifting from a ₹6.89 crore loss in Q4 FY24 to a ₹21.53 crore profit in Q4 FY25. This turnaround was largely due to cost-saving measures, including logistics optimization and supplier contract renegotiations, which led to 5-7% operational cost reductions across key verticals.

After some major decline in the since December 2024 the prices saw a ‘V’ shaped recovery from March 2025 that slowly but steadily caught the attention of the retail participants. Further the steady interest that has been seen in the Defence space has managed to attract some strong attention to this counter. Since the last few weeks, the stock has witnessed a steady participation that saw the volume build up ahead of the numbers helping the prices nearly double from the lows.

The revival seen in the last few days in May 2025 was indicating a upward climb coupled with some genuine buying at lower levels has once again triggered some upside. With the prices clearing the resistance zone (marked in a rectangle box) probability of heading higher is much higher. The long body candle formation and an uptick in momentum in the sector as a whole can be looked upon as an indication to go long. With the recent price move forming a nice long body formation suggests a potential rise towards 2700.

The Trump Tariff, imposing a 26% duty on Indian exports, has posed challenges, particularly in the defence and aerospace segments. However, Centum Electronics has mitigated risks through regional trade diversification and enhanced credit guarantees for MSMEs, strengthening its financial stability.

Linc Ltd (current market price: ₹ 150)

Strategy: Go long above ₹152 or on dips to ₹145 with a stop below ₹140.

Target: ₹169 in the next one month.

Linc Ltd is a prominent manufacturer of writing instruments and stationery, with a strong national and international presence in over 60 countries. They have a wide range of products, including ball pens, gel pens, and other stationery items, and are the exclusive distributor for brands like Uni-ball and Deli in India.

Linc has continued its strong financial growth in FY25, driven by strategic product diversification and operational efficiencies. The company reported a total income of ₹54,819 lakh, reflecting a 6.4% year-over-year increase, underscoring its resilience in a competitive market. A key driver of this expansion has been the Pentonic brand, whose contribution to overall sales rose from 34.3% in FY24 to 35.6% in FY25, strengthening Linc’s foothold in the premium stationery segment.

The company has maintained a healthy gross profit margin of 31.8%, supported by optimized manufacturing processes, raw material procurement strategies, and cost-saving initiatives that have boosted profitability.

Net profit stood at ₹3,804 lakh, marking an 11.2% increase compared to the previous fiscal year, reinforcing its sustained profitability. This growth comes as Linc strategically expands beyond pens into markers, highlighters, and pencils, tapping into the broader stationery market, which is expected to surge from ₹6,640 crore to ₹38,500 crore.

The company’s focus on premiumization, product innovation, and increased brand visibility has solidified its market positioning.

Stocks to trade today as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

ONGC (Current price: ₹ 244)

Target price: ₹ 310 in 16-24 Months

Stop-loss: ₹ 210

Why it’s recommended: ONGC, India’s largest producer of crude oil and natural gas, accounted for 71% of the country’s output in FY25. The Maharatna PSU is diversified across seven energy segments, including upstream (52 MMToE), refining (46 MMTPA), LNG (22.5 MMTPA), and renewables (410 MW).

The company reported a 1.5% YoY rise in FY25 revenue to ₹6.63 trillion, while profit fell 30.7% to ₹38,329 crore due to a sharp rise in exploration costs. ONGC invested ₹62,000 crore in capex, discovering nine new fields during the year.

Its green push included acquiring PTC Energy (288.8 MW wind capacity) and Ayana Renewable (4.1 GW portfolio), furthering its goal of 10 GW in renewables by 2030. A final dividend of ₹1.25/share has been recommended, offering a 5.07% yield.

Risk Factor: A large share of ONGC comes from the offshore region for both crude oil and natural gas. ONGC’s top 15 producing fields account for about 80% of the production. Production in the mature fields, such as Mumbai High, a key asset for crude oil, and the Bassein asset in the western offshore region, crucial for natural gas, has been declining. Replacing the reserves and increasing the production capacity while maintaining a favourable cost structure will be a challenging issue for ONGC Gas.

Tata Power (Current price: ₹ 401)

Target price: ₹ 460 in 16-22 months

Stop-loss: ₹ 370

Why it’s recommended: Tata Power, India’s largest vertically integrated power company, operates across thermal, hydro, renewables, transmission, and distribution. In FY25, its total generation capacity stood at 25.7 GW, including 16.8 GW from clean energy.

The company leads in rooftop solar EPC with 13.1% market share and 2.86 GW installed, achieving 1.5 lakh rooftop solar installations. It also has a robust presence in EV charging (5,488 points in 600+ cities), international operations (487 MW across Georgia, Zambia, Indonesia, and Bhutan), and a growing 4.9 GW solar module manufacturing setup.

In FY25, PAT (before exceptionals) rose 26% YoY to ₹5,197 crore, while revenue grew 4% to ₹69,167 crore. Transmission contributed the largest share (56.5%), followed by thermal (28.5%) and renewables (14%). EBITDA reached an all-time high of ₹14,468 crore, up 14% YoY.

Risk Factor: The company’s solar EPC business is exposed to interest rate fluctuations, as the loans availed by the projects under Tata Power are floating-rate loans, and lenders can reset interest rates annually. The proportion of floating-rate loans stands at 50% of total funds availed as of 31 March 2024. Also, the company faces counterparty credit risk, as almost half the operational portfolio is contracted with discoms having a weak-to-moderate credit profile. The average collection period of 129 days in FY24 remains high.

Two stocks recommended for today by MarketSmith India

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (current price: ₹ 6,492.50)

Why it’s recommended: Financial strength, growth, risk management, and infrastructure

Key metrics: P/E: NA | 52-week high: ₹ 7,048.60 | Volume: ₹ 287.08 crore

Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle-base breakout

Risk factors: Regulatory risks, operational risks

Buy at: ₹6,492.5

Target price: ₹7,770 in three months

Stop loss: ₹5,918

Relaxo Footwears Ltd (current price: ₹ 446.65)

Why it’s recommended: Strong brand portfolio, market position, and schools reopening

Key metrics: P/E: 64.26 | 52-week high: ₹ 949 | Volume: ₹17.27 cr

Technical analysis: Trendline breakout

Risk factors: Input cost volatility, intense competition

Buy at: ₹446.65

Target price: ₹520 in three months

Stop loss: ₹418

