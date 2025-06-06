Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 6 June
Livemint 11 min read 06 Jun 2025, 07:20 AM IST
Summary
Stock recommendations for today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts Raja Venkatraman, Trade Brains Portal, MarketSmith India, and Ankush Bajaj for Friday, 6 June.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian stocks rallied on 5 June ahead of the RBI’s upcoming monetary policy decision, with the Nifty 50 rising 130.7 points to close at 24,750.90 and the Sensex gaining 443.79 points to end at 81,442.04.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story