Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 6 June

Indian stocks rallied on 5 June ahead of the RBI’s upcoming monetary policy decision, with the Nifty 50 rising 130.7 points to close at 24,750.90 and the Sensex gaining 443.79 points to end at 81,442.04.

Strong cues from Asian markets and gains in heavyweights like Reliance Industries and private banks lifted investor sentiment. Broader markets also participated, with mid- and small-cap indices closing higher. The Nifty stayed above key moving averages through the day, forming a second green candle on the chart, although intraday profit booking was visible at higher levels.

Three stocks to trade today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

DHAMPUR (CMP: ₹ 150.54)

Buy at CMP and on dips to ₹ 138, stop ₹ 132, target ₹ 165-173

Why it’s recommended: India's sugar output is expected to rebound in 2025-26 to over 29.5 MT, driven by improved cane planting and favourable weather. This counter has been showing some improvement after a strong decline, with prices starting to bottom in March 2025. After a push above the clouds, we can see that the stock is set for a turnaround. Go long.

Key metrics:

P/E: 18.88

52-week high: ₹254

Volume: 41.13M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹115, resistance at ₹190

Risk factors: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns.

Buy at: CMP and on dips to ₹138

Target price: ₹165-173 in one month.

Stop loss: ₹132

SAREGAMA (CMP ₹ 579.90)

Buy at CMP and on dips to ₹ 542, stop ₹ 525, target ₹ 615-630

Why it’s recommended: SAREGAMA posted strong Q4 numbers, indicating that the trends in this counter seem poised for some positive traction. Prices have been moving in oscillation, forming a V-shaped recovery and the recent move out of the consolidation augurs well. Can look to go long.

Key metrics:

P/E: 54.98

52-week high: ₹688.50

Volume: 821.38K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹460, resistance at ₹680

Risk factors: Competition from streaming platforms and changing consumer preferences

Buy at: CMP and on dips to ₹542

Target price: ₹615-630 in one month

Stop loss: ₹525

INDIAMART (CMP ₹ 2,437.80)

Buy above ₹ 2,440 and on dips to ₹ 2,380, stop ₹ 2,360, target ₹ 2,590-2,660

Why it’s recommended: The counter has been under intense selling pressure for more than eight months. It hit a consolidation zone at the start of the year when the selling reduced to stage a strong cloud breakout, indicating that a turnaround is emerging. With a strong closing on Thursday, we can expect some positive vibes to emerge.

Key metrics:

P/E: 24.08

52-week high: ₹3,198.95

Volume: 150.72K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,970, resistance at ₹2,675

Risk factors: Supplier retention and potential customer acquisition challenges.

Buy: above ₹2,440 and on dips to ₹2,380

Target price: ₹2,590-2,660 in one month.

Stop loss: ₹2,360

Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal:

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

Current price: ₹552

Target price: ₹ 680 in 12 Months

Stop loss: ₹ 488

Why it’s recommended: Established in 1985, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd accounts for around 15% of India's total urea production. As the primary fertilizer supplier in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, the corporation serves farmers in eleven states in the northern, eastern, central, and western parts of India. With 22,000 village-level outlets, 2,200 dealers, and 15 regional offices, it has a vast marketing network.

Among Indian urea producers in the private sector, the business continues to hold the largest market share. The company currently runs three state-of-the-art urea (nitrogenous fertilizer) factories in Gadepan.

In FY25, the company reported revenue at ₹16,646 crore, and PAT was ₹1,649 crore. The company achieved urea production of 3.46 million metric tonnes compared to 3.38 million metric tonnes last year, and urea sales amounted to 3.47 million metric tonnes against 3.26 million metric tonnes in the previous year. The company is concentrating on increasing its capacity for phosphoric acid from 500,000 metric tonnes to 700,000 metric tonnes by 2027. In FY26, the nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) portfolio is anticipated to expand 2.5 times.

The joint venture (IMACID—Morocco) produced 525,000 metric tonnes and sold 435,000 metric tonnes in FY25. For the Technical Ammonium Nitrate (TAN) project, the business spent ₹300 crore in FY25 and anticipates spending ₹1,200 crore in FY26. The capacity of the TAN project is 240,000 metric tonnes, and of the ₹900 crore total expenditure for the project, ₹650 crore has already been spent in FY25, with the remaining ₹250 crore to be spent in FY26.

Additionally, the business anticipates revenue in Q3/Q4 of FY26 and commercialisation in January 2026. For the TAN project, the company ramps up and intends to reach 80–90% utilization. The company anticipates importing 130,000 metric tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and TSP during the forthcoming Kharif season. The TAN will be in line with the margins. Alliances, new product launches, and volume growth are what sustainably drive CPC-SN margins. Early stocking and competitive prices give the company confidence in Kharif.

Risk Factor: The company operates under a highly regulated environment. The government is reducing subsidies without increasing prices and also tightened energy consumption norms under the new urea policy, 2015, and further expected stricter norms by the end of fiscal 2025. This is likely to impact Chambal’s operations and profitability.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Current price: ₹212

Target price: ₹265 in 12 months

Stop loss: ₹185

Why it’s recommended: Incorporated in 1962 as India's first joint sector industrial complex, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GSFC) has developed into a major integrated producer of industrial chemicals and fertilizers, supported by a variety of product lines, robust internal research and development, and internationally recognized quality credentials under the Responsible Care and ISO frameworks.

Fertilizer and industrial products are the company's two main business segments. While the industrial products category includes things like caprolactam, nylon-6, melamine, methanol, and more, the fertilizer products segment includes things like urea, ammonium sulfate, and diammonium phosphate.

The company reported a revenue of ₹9,533.9 crores, growth of 4.14% in FY25 from ₹9,154.6 crores in FY24, largely driven by the fertilizer segment, reflecting improved operating efficiency and better cost absorption.

With a 15.3% growth in gross sales volume, the fertilizer segment had a 7.3% year-on-year gain in sales income, from ₹6,834.62 crore in FY24 to ₹7,331.8 crore in FY25. For the fertilizer segment, the management expects an Ebitda of ₹3,000 per metric tonne in FY26. PBT increased by 7% on-year to ₹756 crore, while PAT improved by 5% on-year to ₹591 crore. Its Urea-II renovation project is already running at full capacity, and it recently commissioned a 15MW solar power facility at Charanka Patan.

The Phosphoric Acid (PA) and Sulfuric Acid (SA) Project at Sikka is still on track, with SA V's commissioning expected to be finished in the first half of FY26. Regarding CAPEX, the business plans to spend approximately ₹600 crore on urea, ₹453 crore, and ₹300 crore on SA V over the course of the next six months.

With the help of a positive monsoon forecast and prompt policy actions by the Department of Fertilizers, the firm is still hopeful about Q1FY26 for its fertilizer segment. The government's determination to ensure sufficient supply and stable prices prior to the Kharif season is reflected by the early announcement of updated Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) rates, which include a roughly 25% increase in support for DAP (diammonium phosphate) and NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) fertilizers.

Risk factor: In order to maintain profitability, the company must deal with regulatory obstacles and rely on government subsidies. Regulations governing fertilizers, wherein the government sets fertilizer prices and provides subsidies, have an impact on the profitability of fertilizer makers. The amount of subsidies receivable and the delays in receiving them naturally affect the fertilizer industry's liquidity. The government is cutting subsidies as raw material costs have stabilized, which causes businesses to take out more short-term loans.

Top 3 stocks to buy today, recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Current price: ₹ 1,584.80)

Why GLENMARK is recommended: The stock has recently given a triangle breakout on the daily chart, indicating a bullish continuation pattern. The RSI is trading above 70, showing strong momentum and buying strength. This breakout suggests potential continuation towards higher targets, with the final target seen at ₹1,690.

Key metrics

Resistance level: ₹1,660-1,690 (short-term target range)

Support level: ₹1,528 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Triangle breakout on the daily chart

RSI: Trading above 70 on the daily chart, signaling strong momentum in the ongoing move

Technical analysis: GLENMARK is trading with a positive bias and has confirmed a bullish breakout pattern. The current price action near ₹1,584.80, supported by strong RSI and triangle breakout, suggests the stock could test the ₹1,660-1,690 zone in the coming sessions if it sustains above the breakout level.

Risk factors: A breakdown below ₹1,528 could invalidate the bullish setup and attract profit booking. Any sharp correction in the broader market or pharma sector may impact the expected move.

Buy at: ₹1,584.80

Target price: ₹1,660-1,690 in 4-5 days

Stop-loss: ₹1,528

Buy: NBCC (India) Ltd (Current price: ₹ 127.05)

Why NBCC is recommended: The stock has recently shown strong price action and is sustaining above key moving averages, indicating continued bullish momentum. On the charts, NBCC is forming a bullish continuation pattern with increasing volume support. If the stock maintains above the breakout zone, it is well-positioned to move towards higher levels.

Key metrics

Resistance level: ₹136-138 (short-term target range)

Support level: ₹121.50 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Bullish continuation setup with breakout confirmation

RSI: Trading with a positive bias, indicating strength in the ongoing uptrend

Technical analysis: NBCC is showing strength on the charts with a steady upward move supported by volume. The price action near ₹127.05, combined with bullish momentum and favorable technical structure, suggests the stock could test the ₹136-138 zone in the near term if it sustains above current levels.

Risk factors: A breakdown below ₹121.50 could invalidate the bullish setup and lead to short-term profit booking. Broader market weakness may also impact the expected move.

Buy at: ₹127.05

Target price: ₹136-138 in 4-5 days

Stop-loss: ₹121.50

Buy: SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (Current price: ₹ 944.35)

Why SBI Cards is recommended: On the daily chart, the stock has formed a bullish pennant breakout, which is a continuation pattern indicating the possibility of a strong upward move. The RSI is currently at 63, reflecting bullish momentum and suggesting further strength in price action. This setup points to a potential move towards higher targets in the short term.

Key metrics

Resistance level: ₹1,030-1,045 (short-term target range)

Support level: ₹902 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Bullish pennant breakout on the daily chart

RSI: At 63 on the daily chart, indicating rising bullish momentum

Technical analysis: SBI Cards is trading with a positive structure and has confirmed a bullish pennant breakout. The current price near ₹944.35, supported by strengthening RSI and breakout confirmation, suggests the stock could move towards the ₹1,030–1,045 zone if it holds above the breakout level.

Risk factors: A breakdown below ₹902 could invalidate the bullish setup and lead to profit booking. Any sector-specific weakness or broader market correction may also impact the expected move.

Buy at: ₹944.35

Target price: ₹1,030-1,045 in 4-5 days

Stop-loss: ₹902

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (current price: ₹ 955)

Why it’s recommended: Strong financial performance, strategic acquisitions and expansion, and consistent R&D investment

Key metrics: P/E: 19.92 | 52-week high: ₹1,324.30 | Volume: ₹171.80 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed 200-EMA

Risk factors: Regulatory and compliance risks, market and competitive risks

Buy at: ₹955

Target price: ₹1,080 in three months

Stop loss: ₹897

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (current price: ₹ 497)

Why it’s recommended: Monopoly position in railway financing, rising capital outlay for railways

Key metrics: P/E: 42.91 | 52-week high: ₹ 674 | Volume: ₹159.70 crore

Technical analysis: Downward sloping trendline breakout

Risk factors: Interest rate sensitivity

Buy at: ₹497

Target price: ₹575 in three months

Stop loss: ₹460

