Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 9 June

Target price: ₹520 (12 months)

Stop-loss: ₹360

Why it's recommended: Rural Electrification Corp. Ltd (REC Ltd), a leading ‘Maharatna’ company, is registered as a non-banking financial company (NBFC), public financial institution (PFI), and infrastructure financing company (IFC).

REC provides financing across the power infrastructure spectrum—including generation, transmission, distribution, and renewables—as well as for emerging technologies such as electric vehicles, battery and pump storage, green hydrogen, and green ammonia projects.

The company has also diversified into non-power infrastructure sectors, including roads and expressways, metro rail, airports, IT and communications, social and commercial infrastructure (such as hospitals and educational institutions), ports, and electro-mechanical (E&M) projects across sectors like steel and refineries.

In FY25, REC’s disbursements rose 18% year-on-year to ₹1,91,185 crore, up from ₹1,61,462 crore in FY24. It reported its highest-ever loan book at ₹5.67 lakh crore, an 11% YoY increase, and record net profit of ₹15,713 crore, up 12% YoY. Net interest income rose 27% to ₹19,878 crore, while total income increased 19% YoY to ₹55,980 crore.

The company’s asset quality continues to improve. Earnings per share for FY25 stood at ₹59.55, with total dividends of ₹18 per share, marking a 180% rise.

REC’s net interest margin improved by 6 basis points YoY to 3.63% in FY25 and is projected to remain in the 3.5–3.75% range for FY26. It aims to disburse ₹2–2.1 lakh crore in FY26 and reach a loan book of ₹10 lakh crore by FY30, targeting a 12% CAGR. Prepayments are expected to remain at around ₹1 lakh crore annually.

Over the next 2–3 years, transmission and smart metering projects are expected to provide ₹1.1 lakh crore in new opportunities, with 11 crore smart meters alone representing a ₹45,000–50,000 crore opportunity. REC currently holds a book value of ₹58,000 crore and aims to disburse ₹3 lakh crore in renewables by 2030.

Its five-year Revolving Bill Payment Facility targets disbursements of ₹80,000–90,000 crore in FY26. EPC contracts have been completed, and payment flows are expected to pick up in FY26.

Risk factors: The company is exposed to financially weak clients, particularly state power utilities. It also faces client concentration risk, with 36% of its loan book concentrated as of 31 December 2024. Additionally, REC is susceptible to technological shifts, regulatory changes, and evolving customer behavior.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

Current price: ₹502

Target price: ₹630 (12 months)

Stop-loss: ₹438

Why it's recommended: Founded in 1966 and part of the Vedanta group, Hindustan Zinc Ltd is the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and among the top five global silver producers. The company supplies to over 40 countries and commands a dominant 77% share of India’s primary zinc market.

With a mine life exceeding 25 years, it holds reserves and resources (R&R) of 453.2 million tonnes, with an average zinc-lead grade of 6.5%. It also launched EcoZen, Asia's first low-carbon 'green' zinc brand.

In FY25, the company recorded its highest-ever mined metal production at 1,095 kt and refined metal output at 1,052 kt. Domestic zinc sales reached a record 603 kt, reinforcing its leading market position. Metal reserves exceeded 13.1 Mt (net of 1.2 Mt production), and total metal R&R now stands at 29.6 Mt.

Hindustan Zinc posted robust financials in FY25, with revenue rising 18% YoY to ₹34,083 crore, up from ₹28,932 crore in FY24. EBITDA grew 28% YoY to ₹17,465 crore, reflecting an industry-leading margin of 51%. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹10,353 crore, up 33% from ₹7,759 crore in FY24. Free cash flow from operations (pre-capex) reached ₹13,784 crore, and return on capital employed hit a record 58%.

With a well-defined capex plan, the company expects to sustain strong performance in FY26. Mine metal production is targeted at 1.125 million tonnes, with refined metal production at 1.1 million tonnes. Refined silver output is projected between 700 and 710 tonnes, while zinc production costs are expected to range between $1,025 and $1,050 per tonne.

Approved growth capex projects are expected to require $225–250 million. The company also plans to commission its Roaster project in Q1 FY26, which will process 160,000 tonnes of zinc ore annually.

Risk factors: Hindustan Zinc is exposed to the cyclical nature of demand in the galvanized steel industry, which accounts for 70% of zinc consumption in India. As a capital goods-oriented business, it is heavily reliant on end-user industries such as automotive, consumer durables, batteries, home appliances, construction, and infrastructure.

Zinc also faces substitution risk from metals like aluminium and other alloys. Additionally, the company faces regulatory and geographic concentration risks, with most of its production located in Rajasthan.

Best stocks to buy today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

POLYCAB (current price: ₹ 6,108.50)

POLYCAB: Buy CMP and dips to ₹6,000 | Stop: ₹5,950 | Target: ₹6,525-6,700

Why it's recommended: With about 25% organized market share, Polycab leads the domestic C&W market. The company is present in both cables (65% of the sales mix) and wires (25-30% of the mix).However, Jefferies feels that the stock will not face major headwinds as it already has an established presence and the new competition will take time to impact the revenues. This has led to a double bottom formation and a gradual ascent to the top . With prices holding firm at the TS line we can consider going long.

Key metrics P/E: 45.90 52-week high: ₹ 7,607.15 Volume: 319.43K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 4,950; resistance at ₹ 6,950

Support at 4,950; resistance at 6,950 Risk factors: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns

Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 6,000

CMP and dips to 6,000 Target price: ₹ 6,525-6,700 in 1 month

6,525-6,700 in 1 month Stop-loss: ₹ 5,950

BORORENEW (current price: ₹ 569.50)

BORORENEW: Buy CMP and dips to ₹542 | Stop: ₹525 | Target: ₹615-630

Why it's recommended: BORORENEW posted weak Q4 numbers, indicating that the trends are under pressure. However, with the nature of the prices seen in the last few days we can comprehend that the newsflow has already been priced in. The volatile moves seen in the last 3 months are now seen giving up, indicating a possibility of some upward bounce as a V-U pattern is seen forming with volumes. Can look to go long.

Key metrics P/E: 225.05 52-week high: ₹ 644 Volume: 540.20K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 460; resistance at ₹ 680

Support at 460; resistance at 680 Risk factors: Competition from streaming platforms and changing consumer preferences

Competition from streaming platforms and changing consumer preferences Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 542

CMP and dips to 542 Target price: ₹ 615-630 in 1 month

615-630 in 1 month Stop-loss: ₹ 525

DALBHARAT (current price: ₹ 2,116.20)

DALBHARAT: Buy above ₹2,120 and dips to ₹2,090 | Stop: ₹2,070 | Target: ₹2,250-2,325

Why it's recommended: The counter has been consolidating around the TS & KS Bands for the past few days. After a brief decline the stocks managed to gather support within the bands and produce a turnaround. After the recent test of the TS & KS bands and a strong closing on Friday we can look at some positive vibes to emerge.

Key metrics P/E: 208.50 52-week high: ₹ 2,166.70 Volume: 105.72K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 2,050; resistance at ₹ 2,250

Support at 2,050; resistance at 2,250 Risk factors: Supplier retention and potential customer acquisition challenges

Supplier retention and potential customer acquisition challenges Buy at: Above ₹ 2,120 and dips to ₹ 2,090

Above 2,120 and dips to 2,090 Target price: ₹ 2,250-2,325 in 1 month

2,250-2,325 in 1 month Stop-loss: ₹ 2,070

Two stock recommendations for today, 9 June, by MarketSmith India:

KEI Industries Ltd (current price: 3747.8)

Why it’s recommended: Strong market position, diversified revenue streams, strong product portfolio, and innovation

Key metrics: P/E: 49.96 | 52-week high: ₹5,039.70 | Volume: ₹158.97 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed 200 EMA

Risk factors: Raw material price fluctuations, competitive pressure

Buy at: ₹3,747.8

Target price: ₹4,290 in three months

Stop loss: ₹3,490

Bajaj Housing Finance (current price: ₹ 125.66)

Why it’s recommended: Strong market position, strong financial performance

Key metrics: P/E: 174.44, 52-week high: ₹ 188.50, volume: ₹ 262.89 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed 100-EMA

Risk factors: Interest rate risk, regulatory risks, macro-economic risks

Buy at: ₹125.66

Target price: ₹150 in three months

Stop loss: ₹115

Top 3 stocks to buy today, recommended by Ankush Bajaj

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd (ICICIGI) — current price: ₹ 2,006.20

Why it’s recommended: The stock has recently broken out of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart, indicating a strong bullish reversal. It is trading well above its key moving averages, confirming an established uptrend. The breakout was supported by a sharp increase in volume, and the RSI is above 55, trending higher. The MACD has given a bullish crossover, reinforcing momentum. If ICICIGI holds above the breakout level of ₹1,950, it is likely to continue its upward move toward ₹2,100–2,120 in the short term.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹2,100–2,120 (short-term target range) Support level: ₹1,950 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Inverse head-and-shoulders breakout on the daily chart

RSI: Above 55, rising, indicating strengthening momentum

Technical analysis: ICICIGI’s recent breakout from the neckline level of ₹1,913 signals a bullish move. The structure is validated by strong volume and a clear uptrend on both daily and intraday charts. If the stock maintains levels above ₹1,950, it could move higher to test the ₹2,100–2,120 zone over the next 4–5 trading days.

Risk factors: A sustained fall below ₹1,950 would invalidate the breakout and may lead to short-term correction. Broader market volatility or sectoral weakness could also impact price movement.

Buy at: ₹2,006.20

Target price: ₹2,100–2,120 in 4–5 days

Stop loss: ₹1,950

Muthoot Finance Ltd (MUTHOOTFIN) — current Price: ₹ 2,446.20

Why it’s recommended: The stock has confirmed an ascending triangle breakout on the daily chart, which typically signals trend continuation. It broke past the critical resistance at ₹2,435 with strong bullish candles and higher volume. RSI is above 70, indicating strong momentum, and MACD is showing a bullish trajectory. The breakout has also been confirmed on lower timeframes with consolidation and follow-through buying.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹2,520–2,550 (short-term target range) Support level: ₹2,380 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Ascending triangle breakout on the daily chart

RSI: Above 70, indicating bullish strength despite slightly overbought territory

Technical analysis: Muthoot Finance is trading in a strong uptrend after breaking out from a two-month consolidation zone. The breakout suggests continuation toward ₹2,520–2,550 in the short term, provided it sustains above ₹2,435. Strong buying momentum and a bullish chart structure support the near-term target.

Risk factors: A break below ₹2,380 could invalidate the breakout and trigger short-term weakness. A sudden reversal in market sentiment could also affect performance.

Buy at: ₹2,446.20

Target price: ₹2,520–2,550 in 4–5 days

Stop loss: ₹2,380

IIFL Finance Ltd (IIFL) — current price: ₹ 451.05

Why it’s recommended: The stock has given a triangle breakout on the lower timeframes and closed decisively above the major resistance level of ₹440. This breakout is a strong technical signal indicating bullish continuation. The breakout is backed by strong price action and momentum indicators. The RSI on the daily chart is trading above 80, reflecting strong buying strength, and the MACD is on the buy side, supporting the ongoing uptrend. The stock shows follow-through buying and a strong structure across both intraday and daily charts.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹465–470 (short-term target range)Support level: ₹443 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Triangle breakout on the lower timeframe with confirmation on daily close

RSI: Above 80 on the daily chart, signalling aggressive bullish momentum

Technical analysis: IIFL Finance has confirmed a breakout above its key resistance level of ₹440 with a strong close at ₹451.05. The breakout structure is supported by a high RSI and a bullish MACD crossover, indicating sustained buying interest. The stock is poised to test the ₹465–470 range in the coming 4–5 sessions if it holds above the breakout zone.

Risk factors: A close below ₹443 would invalidate the bullish breakout and may lead to short-term correction or profit booking. A broader market pullback may also affect the stock’s momentum.

Buy at: ₹451.05

Target price: ₹465–470 in 4–5 days

Stop loss: ₹443