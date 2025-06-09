Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 9 June
Livemint 10 min read 09 Jun 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Best stock to buy today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts Raja Venkatraman, Trade Brains Portal, MarketSmith India and Ankush Bajaj for Monday, 9 June.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 9 June
REC Ltd
Current price: ₹414
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story