Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 9 June

Top 3 stocks to buy today, recommended by Ankush Bajaj

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd (ICICIGI) — current price: ₹ 2,006.20

Why it’s recommended: The stock has recently broken out of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart, indicating a strong bullish reversal. It is trading well above its key moving averages, confirming an established uptrend. The breakout was supported by a sharp increase in volume, and the RSI is above 55, trending higher. The MACD has given a bullish crossover, reinforcing momentum. If ICICIGI holds above the breakout level of ₹1,950, it is likely to continue its upward move toward ₹2,100–2,120 in the short term.