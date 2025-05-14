Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 14 May

Why it’s recommended: Ambuja Cement is the second-largest cement company, holding a dominant 15% market share. In FY25, Ambuja surpassed 100 MTPA cement capacity, and is aiming for 118 MTPA capacity by FY26 and 140 MTPA by FY28. The company registered its highest-ever annual volume at 65.2 million tonnes, up by 10% YoY. Revenue from operations grew 6% YoY to ₹35,045 crore, and net profit rose 9% to ₹5,158 crore.

Additionally, with a robust capacity addition of 50% over the last 30 months, while increasing revenues simultaneously, the company reduced 19% of costs through acquisitions and OPEX programs. Further, the company targets to reduce the cost from 19% to 12% by FY28.

By leveraging rail, sea, and BCT/GU infrastructure strength & optimizing logistics costs, in FY25, the logistics cost decreased by 5%. Also, the company is focused on digital transformation through GPS, RFID, and real-time tracking. Further, reducing the fossil fuel (coal) rate by 12%. However, currently green power consumption stands at 21% and is targeting to consume 60% of power from green by FY28. Recently, the company commissioned 200 MW of solar and 99 MW of wind power.

For FY25, sales surged 73%, and the premium cement segment saw 29% sales in Q4FY25, among the highest in the industry. The company has a 350 million user base in the infra-platform. Currently, the company has 24 integrated units, 22 grinding units, and 11 captive ships. It holds 110,000+ channel partners across India. As of FY25, the company has 65% of the clinker factor, 82% share of blended cement, 10 bulk cement terminals, and 101 ready-mix concrete plants.

Risk factors: Ambuja is exposed to raw material costs such as limestone, coal, and gypsum, which collectively account for 33% of the total direct cost. An increase in raw material costs could squeeze the margins and profitability of the company.

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL)

Current price: ₹ 1,312

1,312 Target price: ₹ 1,645 in 14 months

1,645 in 14 months Stop-loss: ₹ 1,145

Why it’s recommended: CDSL, a depository services company, holds the majority market share of 79% with over 15 crore active client accounts, whereas NSDL holds more than 3.9 crore active client accounts as of 31 March 2025.

CDSL has positioned itself as the backbone of retail stock market participation, reinforcing its leadership in the depository ecosystem. In FY25, CDSL opened approximately 3.73 crore new demat accounts.

Consolidated total income grew 32% YoY to ₹1,199 crore compared to ₹907 crore for FY25, while net profit grew by 25% to ₹526 crore from ₹420 crore. Key segment performance highlights of Q4FY25 include annual issuer income up 34% to ₹87 crore YoY, transaction charges down by 36% to ₹49 crore, IPO/CA income down by 4% to ₹25 crore, online data charges income declining to ₹37 crore, and other income growing by 21% to ₹58 crore.

CDSL also won the Market Infrastructure of the Year Award for its innovative contribution to modernizing market access and infrastructure, including initiatives like eKYC, eDIS, eAGM, single sign-on, Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), EASIEST, Electronic Consolidated Account Statement (eCAS), eMargin Pledge, and more. These solutions have enabled shareholders to vote securely, streamline KYC processes, facilitate seamless transactions with the DP, and access electronic grievance redressal.

CDSL operates through four key business lines. CDSL Ventures Limited is India’s first and largest KYC registration agency, with 8.93 crore records and RTA services for 2,638 companies. CDSL Insurance Repository holds over 18 lakh policies across 17.5 lakh e-Insurance Accounts, partnering with 45 insurers. CDSL Commodity Repository enables electronic commodity ownership and transfer via WDRA and IIBH IFSC, strengthening CDSL’s market position and growth potential.

Risk Factors: The company charges tariffs for DPs as well as issuers and registrar, and transfer agents (RTAs), which is their main operational income and is dependent on capital market activities. Any market volatility could challenge the revenue of the business. Furthermore, CDSL relying heavily on technology could pose cybersecurity risks like phishing, malware, ransomware, among others, which should be addressed properly to safeguard the business interests.

Two stock recommendations for today by MarketSmith India

Buy: Bharat Electronics Ltd (current price: ₹ 335.75)

Why it’s recommended: Strategic importance in defence and aerospace, high barriers to entry

Key metrics: P/E: 47.65, 52-week high: ₹ 340.50, volume: ₹ 1,937.63 crore

340.50, volume: 1,937.63 crore Technical analysis: Double-bottom formation breakout

Risk factors: High client concentration, supply chain disruptions, regulatory and policy risks

Buy at: ₹ 335.75

335.75 Target price: ₹ 398 in three months

398 in three months Stop loss: ₹ 305

Buy: PNB Housing Finance Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,092)

Why it’s recommended: Robust home loan demand across segments, strategic focus on affordable housing

Key metrics: P/E: 14.38, 52-week high: ₹ 543.55, volume: ₹ 254.16 crore

543.55, volume: 254.16 crore Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle breakout

Risk factors: Economic and geopolitical uncertainties, intensifying competition

Buy at: ₹ 1,092

1,092 Target price: ₹ 1,320 in three months

1,320 in three months Stop loss: ₹ 995

Top 3 stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Buy Persistent Systems Ltd (current price: ₹ 5,761.00)

Why it’s recommended: On daily chart, stock’s RSI is trading above 65. MACD has given a fresh buy signal and on lower time frame (15 min), stock has broken out of a bullish flag pattern with volume confirmation.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹ 5,950 (supply zone), Support level: ₹ 5,700 (recentconsolidation base), Pattern: Bullish Flag Breakout, Volume: Above average during breakout

5,950 (supply zone), Support level: 5,700 (recentconsolidation base), Pattern: Bullish Flag Breakout, Volume: Above average during breakout Technical analysis: Price is trading above 20, 50, and 100 DMA. RSI > 65 and MACD crossover suggest strong momentum. Flag breakout on 15-min chart supports further upside.

Risk factors: Breakdown below ₹ 5,700 with volume may invalidate pattern. Market-wide weakness or IT sector correction could affect performance.

5,700 with volume may invalidate pattern. Market-wide weakness or IT sector correction could affect performance. Buy at: ₹ 5,761.00

5,761.00 Target price: ₹ 5,890 in 4–5 days

5,890 in 4–5 days Stop loss: ₹ 5,700

Buy: Coforge Ltd (current price: ₹ 8,266.50)

Why it’s recommended: On daily chart, stock has broken out of an ascending triangle pattern. On 15-minute chart, it shows a clean breakout with bullish follow-through candles.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹ 8,400 (upper channel), Support level: ₹ 8,150 (triangle base), Pattern: Ascending Triangle Breakout, Volume: Strong volume on breakout-

8,400 (upper channel), Support level: 8,150 (triangle base), Pattern: Ascending Triangle Breakout, Volume: Strong volume on breakout- Technical analysis: Price trading well above 50 and 100 DMA. RSI is at 70, and MACD is in bullish territory. Consolidation breakout on lower time frame indicates continuation.

Risk factors: Fall below ₹ 8,150 may indicate false breakout. Broader index volatility could impact price action.

8,150 may indicate false breakout. Broader index volatility could impact price action. Buy at: ₹ 8,266.50

8,266.50 Target price: ₹ 8,450 - ₹ 8,470 in 4–5 days

8,450 - 8,470 in 4–5 days Stop loss: ₹ 8,150

Buy: KEI Industries Ltd (current price: ₹ 3,425)

Why it’s recommended: On daily chart, price broke out of a consolidation range with bullish momentum. On 15 min chart, a cup-and-handle breakout is visible with increasing volume.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹ 3,500 (next supply zone), Support level: ₹ 3,350 (breakout base), Pattern: Cup and Handle Breakout, Volume: Above average during breakout

3,500 (next supply zone), Support level: 3,350 (breakout base), Pattern: Cup and Handle Breakout, Volume: Above average during breakout Technical analysis: Stock is above all key moving averages. RSI at 68 confirms strong momentum. Breakout pattern confirmed with volume on intraday charts.

Risk factors: Close below ₹ 3,350 can reverse the setup. Sideways market or unexpected sector weakness can affect follow-through.

3,350 can reverse the setup. Sideways market or unexpected sector weakness can affect follow-through. Buy at: ₹ 3,425

3,425 Target price: ₹ 3,500 in 4-5 days

3,500 in 4-5 days Stop loss: ₹ 3,350

Three stocks to buy or sell, as recommended by Raja Venkatraman

PBFINTECH (current market price ₹ 1714.30)

Why it’s recommended: PB Fintech has recently adjusted its evaluation, indicating a shift in its technical trend towards stabilization. The company reported impressive growth metrics, including a 58.02% increase in net sales and a 41.59% rise in net profit over the last quarter, marking its 11th consecutive quarter of positive results.

Key metrics: P/E: 320.94; 52-week high: ₹ 2246.90; Volume: 1.47 M

2246.90; Volume: 1.47 M Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1600, resistance at ₹ 1900.

1600, resistance at 1900. Risk factors: The fintech companies has to face regulation, cybersecurity, financial and business, and reputation.

Buy: CMP and dips to ₹ 1661.

1661. Target price: ₹ 1850-1885 in 1 month.

1850-1885 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 1645.

UNIVCABLES (current market price ₹ 529.10)

Why it’s recommended: Universal Cables have been going through a rough patch and the trends are now showing some signs of moving higher . The last few days prices have formed a new base and the recent breakout with volumes augurs wellfor the prices. As momentum is also providing a favourable tailwind, we can consider some bullish prospects.

Key metrics: P/E: 19.61; 52-week high: ₹ 939; Volume: 91.43 K

939; Volume: 91.43 K Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 425, resistance at ₹ 640.

425, resistance at 640. Risk factors: Industry competition , market volatility, elongated operating tailwind.

Buy: Above ₹ 530 and dips to ₹ 510.

530 and dips to 510. Target price: ₹ 575-595 in 1 month.

575-595 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 499

GRSE (current market price ₹ 1914.80)

Why it’s recommended: GRSE is recommended as a potential investment due to its strong performance, positive outlook, and potential for growth in the shipbuilding industry, particularly within the defence sector. Despite recent stock price fluctuations, the company's long-term track record, and its position as a major player in shipbuilding make it a reliable investment option.

Key metrics: P/E: 52.85; 52-week high: ₹ 2833.80; Volume: 2.73 M

2833.80; Volume: 2.73 M Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1750, resistance at ₹ 2190.

1750, resistance at 2190. Risk factors: Potential breaches of safety norms and contract terms, Non-compliance with safety norms and contract terms.

Buy: above ₹ 1915 and dips to ₹ 1850.

1915 and dips to 1850. Target price: ₹ 2045-2095 in 1 month.

2045-2095 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 1840

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd; Sebi-registered research analyst registration number: INH000015543

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Trade name: Dailyraven Technologies Private Limited. Its Sebi registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registeushred research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.