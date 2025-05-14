Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 14 May
Livemint 8 min read 14 May 2025, 05:45 AM IST
SummaryBest stocks to buy today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts Trade Brains Portal, MarketSmith India, Ankush Bajaj and Raja Venkatraman for Wednesday, 14 May.
Best stock picks for today, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal
Ambuja Cements
- Current price: ₹ 540
- Target price: ₹ 685 in 12 months
- Stop-loss: ₹ 470
Why it’s recommended: Ambuja Cement is the second-largest cement company, holding a dominant 15% market share. In FY25, Ambuja surpassed 100 MTPA cement capacity, and is aiming for 118 MTPA capacity by FY26 and 140 MTPA by FY28. The company registered its highest-ever annual volume at 65.2 million tonnes, up by 10% YoY. Revenue from operations grew 6% YoY to ₹35,045 crore, and net profit rose 9% to ₹5,158 crore.
