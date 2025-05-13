Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 13 May

● Key metrics: P/E: N/A, 52-week high: ₹ 106, volume: ₹ 24 crore

● Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 50-DMA

● Risk factors: Volatility in advertising revenue, high investment costs, and profitability pressure

● Buy at: ₹ 45.20

● Target price: ₹ 56 in three months

● Stop loss: ₹ 40

Buy: Coal India Ltd (current price: ₹ 395.50)

● Why it’s recommended: Rising coal demand, government support, and monopoly advantage

● Key metrics: P/E: 6.88, 52-week high: ₹543.55, volume: ₹265 crore

● Technical analysis: 100-DMA retake

● Risk factors: Receivables and credit exposure, challenges to cash flow and liquidity, management, subsidiary defaults:

● Buy at: ₹ 395.50

● Target price: ₹ 455 in three months

● Stop loss: ₹ 368

Two stocks to buy today, recommended by Train Brains Portal

Oberoi Realty

Current price: ₹1,620

Target price: ₹1,950 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹1,455

Why it’s recommended: In FY25 the company recorded its highest-ever revenue, up 17.5% to ₹5,286 crore from ₹4,496 crore in FY24. Net profit grew 15.5% YoY to ₹2,225.5 crore from ₹1,927 crore. Projects income grew 12% to ₹4,106.25 crore, rental grew 48% to ₹869.39 crore, hospitality grew 9% to ₹191.89 crore, property management services grew 48% to ₹73.03 crore, and other operating income grew 180% to ₹45.71 crore.

As of FY25, the company’s commercial properties’ gross leasable area stood at 49.86 lakh sq ft., operating revenue was at ₹573.28 crore, and the occupancy rate stood at 75%. Retail properties' gross leasable area stood at 5.3 lakh sq ft, operating revenue was ₹197.62 crore, and the occupancy rate stood at 99%.

A total of 12,81,446 sq ft of carpet area in residential projects and 928 units were booked with a sales value of ₹5,266 crore as of FY25. Oberoi Realty brands are Elysian, Jardin, Forestville, Eternia, Enigma, Sky City, and Three Sixty West - ORL.

The company recently launched Elysian Tower D at Oberoi Garden City in Goregaon, Mumbai, which has a gross booking value of ₹970 crore for 2.1 lakh sq ft and a total saleable area of 3.25 lakh sq ft. Management anticipates a spike in launches in Q2 FY26 and Q3 FY26 and plans to launch multiple projects, including in Gurgaon, Adarsh Nagar, Pedder Road, and Tardeo.

Risk factors: The real estate sector is cyclical, and a highly fragmented market structure (because of large regional players) brings stiff competition, which plays a vital role in market share and pricing power. Any significant downturn in the industry and the overall investment climate may adversely affect the business.

Voltas Ltd

Current price: ₹1,267

Target price: ₹1,495 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹1,381

Why it’s recommended: In FY25, Voltas recorded an increase of 23.6% in total income to ₹15,737 crore, from ₹12,734 crore in FY24. Profit before tax surged 147% to ₹1,191 crore from ₹486 crore, and profit after tax surged 236.3% to ₹834 crore from ₹248 crore over the same period. This was the company’s largest profit ever. Earnings per share (EPS) for FY25 was ₹25.43, compared to ₹7.62 in the previous year.

The company operates in three major segments – unitary cooling products, electro-mechanical projects and services, and engineering products and services. It remains the market leader in both split and window airconditioners, recording a YTD market share of 19% as of March 2025.

Voltas achieved several key milestones during the year, becoming the first brand to surpass 2.5 million AC units in FY25, and the highest ever air cooler sales (in excess of 0.5 million). The commercial airconditioner business also delivered steady growth. During the year, Voltas Beko sold over a million refrigerators and established itself as the fastest-growing home appliance brand in the country, with volume growth of 56%.

Management remains optimistic for all of Voltas’s product categories in the ongoing summer and expects demand to remain strong with positive consumer sentiment. Voltas plans to launch new products and strategic initiatives across categories this season, leveraging its strong distribution network to enhance market performance and grow market share sustainably. A continued focus on optimising manufacturing facilities and improving cost efficiencies will be key to driving profitability.

Risk factors: Voltas operates in a highly competitive industry, especially in air conditioning and cooling solutions, which could put pressure on margins and profitability. Also, since Voltas is in a capital-intensive industry, it requires continuous investment in research & development and manufacturing capacity to stay ahead of competitors and meet evolving consumer demand.

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd; Sebi-registered research analyst registration number: INH000015543

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Trade name: Dailyraven Technologies Private Limited. Its Sebi registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.