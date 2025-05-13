Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 13 May
Livemint 5 min read 13 May 2025, 05:45 AM IST
SummaryBest stocks to buy today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts MarketSmith India and Trade Brains Portal for Tuesday, 13 May.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 13 May
Buy: Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (current price: ₹ 45.20)
● Why it’s recommended: Digital expansion and audience reach, investments in sports broadcasting
