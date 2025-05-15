Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 15 May
Top 3 stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 15 May
Buy: Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) (current price: ₹3,573.00)
- Why it’s recommended: On daily chart, stock’s RSI is trading above 60 showing strength. The stock is trading above all major moving averages. On lower time frame, after breaking important resistance level of ₹3,525, the stock entered a brief consolidation phase. This pause after breakout indicates strength and the possibility of a continued rally towards ₹3,650+ levels.
- Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹3,655– ₹3,670 (supply zone), Support level: ₹3,525 (recent breakout base), Pattern: Breakout + consolidation, Volume: Healthy during breakout
- Technical analysis: Price is trading above 20, 50, and 100 DMA. RSI >60 and the breakout pattern on lower time frame support bullish momentum. Brief consolidation after breakout adds confidence to further upside potential.
- Risk factors: Breakdown below ₹3,525 with volume may invalidate pattern. Market-wide weakness or infra sector pullback could affect performance.
- Buy at: ₹3,573.00
- Target price: ₹3,655– ₹3,670 in 4–5 days
- Stop loss: ₹3,525
