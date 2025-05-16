Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 16 May

● Why it’s recommended: Strategic focus on oncology and biologics, strong financial performance

● Key metrics: P/E: 76.92, 52-week high: ₹ 959.50, volume: ₹ 26.79 crore

● Technical analysis: Holding its 200 DMA for the past three days

● Risk factors: Regulatory compliance risks, debt, and liquidity risks

● Buy at: ₹ 714.9

● Target price: ₹ 825 in three months

● Stop loss: ₹ 660

Read this | Kotak AMC targets extra ₹800 cr for new credit fund after initial ₹1,200 cr raise

Buy: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (current price: ₹ 12,952)

● Why it’s recommended: Market leadership, brand equity, strong rural & entry-level demand

● Key metrics: P/E: 27.94, 52-week high: ₹ 13,860, volume: ₹ 719.71 crore

● Technical analysis: Bullish flag pattern breakout

● Risk factors: Delayed EV strategy, margin pressure from input costs

● Buy at: ₹ 12,952

● Target price: ₹ 14,200 in three months

● Stop loss: ₹ 12,350

Read this | FPI reforms open doors, but will foreign capital follow?

Two stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Timken Company (current price ₹ 2,961.30)

Buy: At CMP and on dips to ₹ 2,900, stop ₹ 2,870, target ₹ 3,090-3,150

At CMP and on dips to 2,900, stop 2,870, target 3,090-3,150 Why it’s recommended: The stock saw a sharp decline over the past few months and finally bottomed out in mid-April. The last few attempts could not generate enough momentum until May, when the stock moved above key resistance zones around ₹ 2,800, which augured well.

The stock saw a sharp decline over the past few months and finally bottomed out in mid-April. The last few attempts could not generate enough momentum until May, when the stock moved above key resistance zones around 2,800, which augured well. Key metrics: P/E: 54.72 52-week high: ₹ 4,817 Volume: 91.57k

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 2,500, resistance at ₹ 3,164

Support at 2,500, resistance at 3,164 Risk factors: Rising debt levels, economic downturn and fluctuation in raw materials

Rising debt levels, economic downturn and fluctuation in raw materials Buy: At CMP and on dips to ₹ 2,900

At CMP and on dips to 2,900 Target price: ₹ 3,090-3,150 in one month

3,090-3,150 in one month Stop loss: ₹ 2,870

Also read: Bharti Airtel eyes growth through price hikes for high-end users

Avalon Technologies Ltd (current price ₹ 866.75)

Buy: Above ₹ 870 and on dips to ₹ 840, stop ₹ 818, target ₹ 950-975

Above 870 and on dips to 840, stop 818, target 950-975 Why it’s recommended: Avalon operates in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) space and is expected to benefit from the ongoing tariff war. There is also some genuine buying at higher levels.The company is seen to be well placed, with manufacturing units across the globe.

Avalon operates in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) space and is expected to benefit from the ongoing tariff war. There is also some genuine buying at higher levels.The company is seen to be well placed, with manufacturing units across the globe. Key metrics: P/E: 89.51 52-week high: ₹ 1,074 Volume: 389.1k

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 777, resistance at ₹ 932

Support at 777, resistance at 932 Risk factors: Intense competition in API space, slow debt reduction

Intense competition in API space, slow debt reduction Buy: Above ₹ 870 and on dips to ₹ 840

Above 870 and on dips to 840 Target price: ₹ 950-975 in one month.

950-975 in one month. Stop loss: ₹ 818

Also read: Hyundai Motor India profit may take a hit in Q4 as sales remain in slow lane

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd; Sebi-registered research analyst registration number: INH000015543

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.