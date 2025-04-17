Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 17 April

The Indian stock market extended its winning streak for the third straight session on Wednesday, April 16, with the Sensex rising 309 points to close at 77,044.29 and the Nifty 50 gaining 109 points to settle at 23,437.20. The rally was largely driven by banking heavyweights such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank.

While global cues remained weak, limiting overall gains, the broader market outperformed, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices climbing 0.62% and 0.91%, respectively. Investors saw their wealth swell by nearly ₹3 lakh crore in a day, as the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies surged to ₹415 lakh crore.

Here are the best stock recommendations for Thursday, 17 April, which you could consider trading in our view. Today's picks are from the insurance, and PSU bank sectors.

Three stocks to buy today, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj:

Buy: Indian Bank (current price: ₹ 568.00)

Why it’s recommended: The stock has given a strong breakout above ₹ 555, confirming bullish momentum. On the lower time frame, RSI is trending upwards and the price is trading above multiple key moving averages, indicating strength.

Key metrics: Breakout level: ₹ 555; RSI: Trending bullish; Moving averages: Above key short and long-term EMAs

Breakout level: 555; RSI: Trending bullish; Moving averages: Above key short and long-term EMAs Technical analysis: A clean breakout backed by rising RSI and support from multiple moving averages signals a continuation of the uptrend. The stock has the potential to reach its next resistance zone in the coming days.

Risk factors: PSU banks may face volatility due to changes in interest rates, credit growth outlook, or regulatory decisions.

PSU banks may face volatility due to changes in interest rates, credit growth outlook, or regulatory decisions. Buy at: ₹ 568.00

568.00 Target price: ₹ 587- ₹ 592 in 1-2 weeks

587- 592 in 1-2 weeks Stop loss: ₹ 557

Buy: Bank of India (current price: ₹ 115.50)

Why it’s recommended: The stock has given a triangle pattern breakout from ₹ 111, suggesting a bullish reversal. On the hourly chart, ADX is trading above 35, indicating strong trend strength and continued upside momentum.

Key metrics: Breakout level: ₹ 111 (triangle pattern); ADX: Above 35 (bullish); Trend: Positive

Breakout level: 111 (triangle pattern); ADX: Above 35 (bullish); Trend: Positive Technical analysis: A breakout from a well-formed triangle pattern, supported by a strong ADX reading, points toward a potential upward rally. The stock is showing signs of trend continuation.

Risk factors: PSU bank stocks can be influenced by credit policy changes, NPA concerns, and sector-specific reforms.

PSU bank stocks can be influenced by credit policy changes, NPA concerns, and sector-specific reforms. Buy at: ₹ 115.50

115.50 Target price: ₹ 125- ₹ 128 in 1-2 weeks

125- 128 in 1-2 weeks Stop loss: ₹ 111



Buy: Bank of Baroda (current price: ₹ 240.80)

Why it’s recommended: The stock has given a bullish pennant breakout from the ₹ 235 level, indicating the continuation of an uptrend. On the lower time frame, ADX is at 33 and RSI is trading above 67 — both suggesting strong bullish momentum.

Key metrics: Breakout level: ₹ 235 (bullish pennant); ADX: 33 (trending); RSI: Above 67 (bullish)

Breakout level: 235 (bullish pennant); ADX: 33 (trending); RSI: Above 67 (bullish) Technical analysis: The bullish pennant breakout, combined with a rising RSI and supportive ADX, confirms strong trend continuation. The stock is poised to test its next resistance levels soon.

Risk factors: PSU banks may react to regulatory policy shifts, market sentiment, or broader economic indicators.

PSU banks may react to regulatory policy shifts, market sentiment, or broader economic indicators. Buy at: ₹ 240.80

240.80 Target price: ₹ 250– ₹ 252 in 1–2 weeks

250– 252 in 1–2 weeks Stop loss: ₹ 235

Three stocks to buy, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Buy: GAEL (current price: ₹ 124.98)

Why it’s recommended: GAEL has shown resilience in the packaged foods sector, with steady growth and favorable market conditions supporting its upward trajectory. Buying interest at lower levels indicates potential for recovery.

GAEL has shown resilience in the packaged foods sector, with steady growth and favorable market conditions supporting its upward trajectory. Buying interest at lower levels indicates potential for recovery. Key metrics: P/E: 22.7, 52-week high: ₹ 421, volume: 232.08k.

P/E: 22.7, 52-week high: 421, volume: 232.08k. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 109, resistance at ₹ 135.

Support at 109, resistance at 135. Risk factors: Vulnerability to fluctuations in raw material costs and export demand could impact profitability.

Vulnerability to fluctuations in raw material costs and export demand could impact profitability. Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 120.

CMP and dips to 120. Target price: ₹ 130-135 in 3 months.

130-135 in 3 months. Stop loss: ₹ 117.

Buy: ALKYLAMINE (current price: ₹ 1831.40)

Why it’s recommended: Alkyl Amines is a strong player in specialty chemicals, with consistent revenue growth and a bullish outlook supported by market trends.

Alkyl Amines is a strong player in specialty chemicals, with consistent revenue growth and a bullish outlook supported by market trends. Key metrics: P/E: 35.77, 52-week high: ₹ 2797, volume: 35.87k.

P/E: 35.77, 52-week high: 2797, volume: 35.87k. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1680, resistance at ₹ 1940.

Support at 1680, resistance at 1940. Risk factors: Dependency on global chemical prices and raw material availability may pose risks.

Dependency on global chemical prices and raw material availability may pose risks. Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 1780.

CMP and dips to 1780. Target price: ₹ 1900-2000 in 3 months.

1900-2000 in 3 months. Stop loss: ₹ 1750.

Buy: HOMEFIRST (current price: ₹ 1175.10)

Why it’s recommended: HOMEFIRST has demonstrated strong growth in the housing finance sector, with increasing demand for affordable housing loans driving its performance.

HOMEFIRST has demonstrated strong growth in the housing finance sector, with increasing demand for affordable housing loans driving its performance. Key metrics: P/E: 36.35, 52-week high: ₹ 1221, volume: 422.8k.

P/E: 36.35, 52-week high: 1221, volume: 422.8k. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1050, resistance at ₹ 1250.

Support at 1050, resistance at 1250. Risk factors: Sensitivity to interest rate changes and economic conditions could affect loan disbursements.

Sensitivity to interest rate changes and economic conditions could affect loan disbursements. Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 1125.

CMP and dips to 1125. Target price: ₹ 1200-1250 in 3 months.

1200-1250 in 3 months. Stop loss: ₹ 1100.



Best stock recommendations today | Two stock picks by MarketSmith India:

Buy: General Insurance Corp. of India (current price: ₹417.35)

Why it’s recommended: Strong financial performance, impressive solvency ratio

Strong financial performance, impressive solvency ratio Key metrics: P/E: 9.62, 52-week high: ₹ 525.50, volume: ₹ 4.48 Lakh

P/E: 9.62, 52-week high: 525.50, volume: 4.48 Lakh Technical analysis: Reclaimed 100-DMA

Reclaimed 100-DMA Risk factors: Exposure to natural catastrophes, underwriting performance challenges

Exposure to natural catastrophes, underwriting performance challenges Buy at: ₹ 417.35

417.35 Target price: ₹ 475 in 3 months

475 in 3 months Stop loss: ₹ 390

Buy: Indian Bank (current price: ₹ 568)

Why it’s recommended: Stable asset quality, strong earnings growth

Stable asset quality, strong earnings growth Key metrics: P/E: 7.08, 52-week high: ₹ 632.70, volume: ₹ 38.10 Cr

P/E: 7.08, 52-week high: 632.70, volume: 38.10 Cr Technical analysis: Downward sloping trendline breakout

Downward sloping trendline breakout Risk factors: Asset quality concerns in retail lending, interest rate fluctuations

Asset quality concerns in retail lending, interest rate fluctuations Buy at: ₹ 568

568 Target price: ₹ 670 in 3 months

670 in 3 months Stop loss: ₹ 520



About the authors:

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. Its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions."