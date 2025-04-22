Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 22 April

The Indian equity market kicked off the week on a bullish note on 21 April, supported by robust global cues and firm domestic sentiment. The benchmark indices saw relentless buying across sectors, closing the day with strong gains. If this momentum sustains, markets could be setting the stage for a new leg up in the coming sessions.

Top three energy stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj:

Petronet LNG (current price: ₹ 313.60)

Why it’s recommended : The stock has given a good breakout from the ₹ 307 level. On the hourly chart, it has also broken the upper channel of a falling wedge pattern. Additionally, the stock has taken strong support and formed a double bottom during the recent sell-off, indicating a bullish reversal.

Key metrics : Breakout level: ₹ 307 | Chart pattern: Falling wedge breakout + Double bottom | Time frame: Hourly

Technical analysis : A technical breakout along with strong support formation and bullish chart patterns suggests upside momentum. The stock is likely to move towards its next resistance levels.

Risk factors : LNG-related stocks may face price volatility due to global gas prices, import duties, and currency fluctuations.

LNG-related stocks may face price volatility due to global gas prices, import duties, and currency fluctuations. Buy at: ₹ 313.60 | Target price: ₹ 323– ₹ 325 in 1–2 weeks | Stop loss: ₹ 307.00

Tata Power (current price: ₹ 390.85)

Why it’s recommended : The stock has given a bullish pennant breakout, signalling continuation of the uptrend. RSI and MACD are also indicating strong bullish momentum, suggesting further upside potential.

Key metrics : Breakout pattern: Bullish pennant | RSI: Bullish | MACD: Positive crossover

Technical analysis : A clean breakout from a consolidation pattern supported by momentum indicators like RSI and MACD suggests strength in the trend. The stock is well-positioned to test its next resistance levels.

Risk factors : Power sector stocks may be impacted by coal price fluctuations, regulatory changes, or project delays.

Power sector stocks may be impacted by coal price fluctuations, regulatory changes, or project delays. Buy at: ₹ 390.85 | Target price: ₹ 405– ₹ 408 in 1–2 weeks | Stop loss: ₹ 382.00

Adani Total Gas Ltd (current price: ₹ 624.25)

Why it’s recommended : On the hourly chart, the stock has given a breakout from a triangle pattern. On the lower time frame, it has also closed above the key level of ₹ 620, confirming bullish intent. RSI is trending upwards, indicating growing momentum.

Key metrics : Breakout pattern: Triangle breakout | Key level: ₹ 620 | RSI: Trending bullish

Technical analysis : A breakout above the triangle pattern, along with sustained price action above a key resistance and a rising RSI, suggests bullish continuation. The stock may head toward its next resistance levels.

Risk factors : City gas distribution stocks can be sensitive to changes in gas prices, regulatory interventions, and demand cycles.

City gas distribution stocks can be sensitive to changes in gas prices, regulatory interventions, and demand cycles. Buy at: ₹ 624.25 | Target price: ₹ 640– ₹ 645 in 1–2 weeks | Stop loss: ₹ 616.00

Three stocks to buy, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

NETWORK18 (current price ₹ 45.35)

Why it’s recommended : The stock is showing signs of recovery after a prolonged consolidation phase. With improving sentiment in the media and entertainment sector, it presents a potential long opportunity.

Key metrics : P/E: Not applicable (negative EPS) | 52-week high: ₹ 106 | Volume: 2.49M.

Technical analysis : Support at ₹ 39.66, resistance at ₹ 60.

Risk factors : Dependence on advertising revenue and fluctuations in media consumption trends could impact performance.

Dependence on advertising revenue and fluctuations in media consumption trends could impact performance. Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 44 | Target price: ₹ 48.50-51 in 3 months | Stop loss: ₹ 42.

Usha Martin (current price ₹ 312.70)

Why it’s recommended : Strong fundamentals and consistent demand for steel wires and ropes make this stock attractive. Recent price action indicates potential upside.

Key metrics : P/E: 23.70 | 52-week high: ₹ 451 | Volume: 603.87k.

Technical analysis : Support at ₹ 278.55, resistance at ₹ 400.

Risk factors : Volatility in steel prices and global economic conditions could affect margins.

Volatility in steel prices and global economic conditions could affect margins. Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 300 | Target price: ₹ 335-345 in 3 months | Stop loss: ₹ 301

NLC India (current market price ₹ 247.51)

Why it’s recommended : The company’s focus on renewable energy projects and consistent performance in power generation make it a promising investment.

The company’s focus on renewable energy projects and consistent performance in power generation make it a promising investment. Key metrics : P/E: 14.10 | 52-week high: ₹ 311.80 | Volume: 1.19M

Technical analysis : Support at ₹ 186, resistance at ₹ 275.

Risk factors : Regulatory changes and fluctuations in coal and lignite prices could impact profitability.

Regulatory changes and fluctuations in coal and lignite prices could impact profitability. Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 220 | Target price: ₹ 260-280 in 3 months | Stop loss: ₹ 200

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Astral Ltd (current price: ₹ 1336.7)

Why it’s recommended : Diversified product portfolio and segment expansion, dealer-friendly policies, and distribution strength

Key metrics : P/E: 67.21 | 52-week high: ₹ 2,454.00 | Volume: ₹ 6.10 lakh

Technical analysis : Reclaimed its 21-DMA

Risk factors : Raw material price volatility, supplier concentration risk

Raw material price volatility, supplier concentration risk Buy at: ₹ 1,336.7 | Target price: ₹ 1,710 in three months | Stop loss: ₹ 1,228

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,841)

Why it’s recommended : Strong market position, expanding health insurance segment

Key metrics : P/E: 72.06 | 52-week high: ₹ 2,302 | Volume: ₹ 5.46 crore

Technical analysis : horizontal trendline breakout

Risk factors : Competition and price wars, dependence on motor segment

Competition and price wars, dependence on motor segment Buy at: ₹ 1,841 | Target price: ₹ 2,080 in three months | Stop loss: ₹ 1,720

About the authors:

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. Its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions."