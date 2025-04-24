Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 24 April
SummaryRecommended stocks to buy: Discover the top stocks picks by market experts Raja Venkatraman, Ankush Bajaj, and MarketSmith India for Thursday, 24 April.
The Indian stock market witnessed a day of twists and turns after opening with a strong gap-up on 23 April. The Nifty 50 started the session on a positive note, fueled by upbeat sentiment and steady inflows, but faced resistance early in the day, triggering a mild pullback. However, buyers stepped back in during the second half, helping the index regain momentum and break above the 24,300 mark by close.