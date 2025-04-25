Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 25 April

•COROMANDEL: Buy above ₹2,240 and dips to ₹2,170 | Stop ₹2,140 | Target ₹2,440-2,525

•ISEC: Buy above ₹900 and dips to 850 | Stop ₹825 | Target ₹990-1,125

•NAVINFLOUR: Buy above ₹4,350 and dips near 4,200 | Stop ₹4,100 | Target ₹4,750-4,900

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (current price: ₹ 811.45)

Why it’s recommended: Robust order book and capacity expansion, diversification into high-margin passenger segment

Key metrics: P/E: 34.93, 52-week high: ₹1,897, volume: ₹ 39.30 lakh

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 50-DMA

Risk factors: Supply chain disruptions, execution delays

Buy at: ₹ 811.45

Target price: ₹ 950 in three months

Stop loss: ₹ 772

Buy Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (current price: ₹ 46.15)

Why it’s recommended: Digital expansion and audience reach, investments in sports broadcasting

Key metrics: P/E: N/A, 52-week high: ₹ 228, volume: ₹ 44.62 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 50-DMA

Risk factors: Volatility in advertising revenue, high investment costs, and profitability pressure

Buy at: ₹ 46.15

Target price: ₹ 56 in three months

Stop loss: ₹ 43.2

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. Its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.