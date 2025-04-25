Markets
Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 25 April
SummaryRecommended stocks to buy: Discover the top stocks picks by market experts Raja Venkatraman and MarketSmith India for Friday, 25 April.
Three mid- and small-cap stocks to buy, recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader
•COROMANDEL: Buy above ₹2,240 and dips to ₹2,170 | Stop ₹2,140 | Target ₹2,440-2,525
