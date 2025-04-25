Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 25 April

Three mid- and small-cap stocks to buy, recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader
•COROMANDEL: Buy above ₹2,240 and dips to ₹2,170 | Stop ₹2,140 | Target ₹2,440-2,525
•ISEC: Buy above ₹900 and dips to 850 | Stop ₹825 | Target ₹990-1,125
•ISEC: Buy above ₹900 and dips to 850 | Stop ₹825 | Target ₹990-1,125
•NAVINFLOUR: Buy above ₹4,350 and dips near 4,200 | Stop ₹4,100 | Target ₹4,750-4,900
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (current price: ₹811.45)
Why it’s recommended: Robust order book and capacity expansion, diversification into high-margin passenger segment
Key metrics: P/E: 34.93, 52-week high: ₹1,897, volume: ₹ 39.30 lakh
Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 50-DMA
Risk factors: Supply chain disruptions, execution delays
Buy at: ₹ 811.45
Target price: ₹ 950 in three months
Stop loss: ₹ 772
Buy Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (current price: ₹ 46.15)
Why it’s recommended: Digital expansion and audience reach, investments in sports broadcasting
Key metrics: P/E: N/A, 52-week high: ₹ 228, volume: ₹ 44.62 crore
Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 50-DMA
Risk factors: Volatility in advertising revenue, high investment costs, and profitability pressure
Buy at: ₹ 46.15
Target price: ₹ 56 in three months
Stop loss: ₹ 43.2
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. Its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015543.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.