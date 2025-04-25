Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 25 April

Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 25 April

Livemint

Recommended stocks to buy: Discover the top stocks picks by market experts Raja Venkatraman and MarketSmith India for Friday, 25 April.

Expert stock picks: Five stocks to buy on Friday, 25 April.
Gift this article

Three mid- and small-cap stocks to buy, recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader

•COROMANDEL: Buy above 2,240 and dips to 2,170 | Stop 2,140 | Target 2,440-2,525

Three mid- and small-cap stocks to buy, recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader

•COROMANDEL: Buy above 2,240 and dips to 2,170 | Stop 2,140 | Target 2,440-2,525

•ISEC: Buy above 900 and dips to 850 | Stop 825 | Target 990-1,125

•ISEC: Buy above 900 and dips to 850 | Stop 825 | Target 990-1,125

•NAVINFLOUR: Buy above 4,350 and dips near 4,200 | Stop 4,100 | Target 4,750-4,900

Also read: LTIMindtree: New year, new plan – but will it work?

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (current price: 811.45)

Why it’s recommended: Robust order book and capacity expansion, diversification into high-margin passenger segment

Key metrics: P/E: 34.93, 52-week high: 1,897, volume: 39.30 lakh

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 50-DMA

Risk factors: Supply chain disruptions, execution delays

Buy at: 811.45

Target price: 950 in three months

Stop loss: 772

Also read: M&M Fin’s margin rebound must be accompanied by lower bad debts

Buy Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (current price: 46.15)

Why it’s recommended: Digital expansion and audience reach, investments in sports broadcasting

Key metrics: P/E: N/A, 52-week high: 228, volume: 44.62 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 50-DMA

Risk factors: Volatility in advertising revenue, high investment costs, and profitability pressure

Buy at: 46.15

Target price: 56 in three months

Stop loss: 43.2

Also read: Bajaj Housing ends FY25 on a strong note, but the stock remains richly valued

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. Its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.