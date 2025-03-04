Hello User
Recommended stocks to watch: Top 5 stock picks by market experts for 4 March

Recommended stocks to watch: Top 5 stock picks by market experts for 4 March

Livemint

  • Here are the select stock recommendations for 4 March from NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman and MarketSmith India.

Stocks to buy and sell on 4 March. Image: iStock
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Ahluwalia Contracts: Buy above 665, stop 653, target 715

This counter from real estate industry has found some strong supports after the recent decline and the price rose steadily on Monday. A rise in volumes could now result in a revival. As robust momentum is seen building up, consider going long.

Anand Rathi Financial Services: Buy above 4,150, stop 4,070, target 4,500-4,625

After prices moved above the bands they are seen holding bullish tones and the momentum readings indicate an upmove. As trends are looking promising, with the formation of a long body candle, you could consider a strong thrust to the upside. With near-term resistance turning into supports, you could look to initiate a buy.

Also read | Manufacturing PMI: Q4 is a litmus test, but no fireworks so far

KEI: Buy at 3150, stop 3080 target 3520-3600

After a recent upmove, the stock has seen a revival from lower levels. Supports indicated by candlestick patterns show the trends in this counter could revive after the recent correction. The strong display of momentum clearly highlights that there is more room on the upside. As every dip is meeting demand at lower levels, so it's best to consider this as an opportunity to go long.

Also read: Schaeffler India's growth needs speed to justify rich valuation

Stocks recommended by MarketSmith India

Blue Star Ltd: Current market price 1,732.40 | Buy range 1,715–1,745 | Profit goal 1,870 | Stop loss 1,670| Timeframe 1–2 months

Aether Industries Ltd: Current market price 895 | Buy range 880–900 | Profit goal 1,050 | Stop loss 830 | Timeframe 2–3 months

Also read: Another headache for cement cos amid weak prices?

About the analysts: MarketSmith India is a stock research platform. Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

