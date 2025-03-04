Recommended stocks to watch: Top 5 stock picks by market experts for 4 March

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman
• Ahluwalia Contracts: Buy above ₹665, stop ₹653, target ₹715
This counter from real estate industry has found some strong supports after the recent decline and the price rose steadily on Monday. A rise in volumes could now result in a revival. As robust momentum is seen building up, consider going long.
• Anand Rathi Financial Services: Buy above ₹4,150, stop ₹4,070, target ₹4,500-4,625
After prices moved above the bands they are seen holding bullish tones and the momentum readings indicate an upmove. As trends are looking promising, with the formation of a long body candle, you could consider a strong thrust to the upside. With near-term resistance turning into supports, you could look to initiate a buy.
• KEI: Buy at ₹3150, stop ₹3080 target ₹3520-3600
After a recent upmove, the stock has seen a revival from lower levels. Supports indicated by candlestick patterns show the trends in this counter could revive after the recent correction. The strong display of momentum clearly highlights that there is more room on the upside. As every dip is meeting demand at lower levels, so it's best to consider this as an opportunity to go long.
Stocks recommended by MarketSmith India
Blue Star Ltd: Current market price ₹1,732.40 | Buy range ₹1,715–1,745 | Profit goal ₹1,870 | Stop loss ₹1,670| Timeframe 1–2 months
Aether Industries Ltd: Current market price ₹895 | Buy range ₹880–900 | Profit goal ₹1,050 | Stop loss ₹ 830 | Timeframe 2–3 months
About the analysts: MarketSmith India is a stock research platform. Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.