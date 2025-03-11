Markets
Recommended stocks to watch: Top 5 stock picks by market experts for 11 March
Summary
- Here are the select stock picks for 11 March from NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman, and MarketSmith India
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
• Godrej Industries: Buy above ₹1155, stop ₹1135 target ₹1255-1265
