Recommended stocks to watch: Top 5 stock picks by market experts for 11 March

FMCG stocks were under pressure and post the fall seen in the last few weeks a rebound is expected. The recovery witnessed indicates that the bullish momentum could extend. The long body shown at the end of the last rise on Monday suggests that there is a further rise. The attempt to move higher post the consolidation presents a strong case of bullishness. As relative strength index (RSI) is already showing rebound from oversold levels , we can look to trade long in this counter.