Markets
Recommended stocks to watch: Top 8 stock picks by market experts for 25 February
Summary
- Here are the select stock recommendations for 24 February from Ankush Bajaj, NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman, and MarketSmith India
Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj:
Berger Paints: Buy at ₹502.85 | Target ₹516-525 | Stop loss ₹495
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more