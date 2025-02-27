Markets
Recommended stocks to watch: Top 8 stock picks by market experts for 27 February
Summary
- Here are the select stock recommendations for 27 February from NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman, Ankush Bajaj, and MarketSmith India
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
• Fiem Industries: Buy above ₹1,420, stop ₹1,395, target ₹1,550-1,580
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more