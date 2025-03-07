Recommended stocks to watch: Top eight stock picks by market experts for 7 March

There are some strong recovery seen in select consumer stocks. MONTECARLO shares are in demand and the rise seen in the last session has given a strong breakout, with the possibility of further rise in store. The gradual resumption of upward momentum highlights more room at the top. The attempt to move beyond the consolidation zone clearly highlights a strong case of bullishness. As RSI is seen rising and pushing the prices above recent consolidation. With a long-body candle firmly in place, we can look to initiate longs.