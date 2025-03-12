Markets
Recommended stocks to watch: Top stock picks by market experts for 12 March
Summary
- Here are the select stock picks for 12 March from NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman, Ankush Bajaj and MarketSmith India
Top stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 12 March
Trent Ltd: Current market price: ₹4,995.45 | Buy range: ₹4,850–5,050 | Profit goal: ₹6,200 | Stop loss: ₹4,650| Timeframe: 1–2 months
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more