Recommended stocks to watch: Top stock picks by market experts for 12 March

Coal India: Current market price: ₹379.05 | Buy range: ₹370–382 | Profit goal: ₹430 | Stop loss: ₹349 | Timeframe: 1–2 months

Three stocks to buy today, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Hindalco: Buy at ₹695.50 | Target ₹740-750 | Stop loss ₹676

On the daily chart, the stock is showing bullish momentum. The RSI is above 60, indicating strong buying pressure. The MACD line is above the signal line, confirming a positive trend. Additionally, the ADX is above 25, signaling strong trend strength.

Solar Industries: Buy at ₹9,765 | Target ₹10,200-10,300 | Stop loss ₹9,560

The stock has created a good base at 8500 and is now back to the previous swing high of 9750. We draw a trendline on the daily chart, and the stock is ready to give a falling wedge breakout (on the upper side). Also, RSI is at 63, and MACD has given a bullish crossover.

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores: Buy at ₹485 | Target ₹525-540 | Stop loss ₹458

On the daily chart, RSI, CCI, and MFI are in the bullish zone. On the 15-minute time frame, the stock is forming a flag pattern and is ready for a breakout above 494. If the stock sustains above this level, we can expect the bullish momentum to continue.

Raja Venkatraman's stock recommendations for 12 March

Tata Elxsi: Sell: ₹5,420-5,430; rallies to ₹5,490; stop: ₹5,515; target: ₹5,205

Ashok Leyland: Sell: ₹200; Rallies to ₹206; Stop: ₹209; Target: ₹191

UBL: Sell: ₹1,878, Rallies to ₹1,910; Stop: ₹1,930; Target: ₹1,805

About the experts: MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. Its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015543.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His registration number is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.



