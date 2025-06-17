Recommended stocks to buy today, 17 June, by India's leading market experts

Also Read: Office space demand gets a push from domestic firms

It clocked revenue of ₹38,008 crore in FY25, up 7% year-on-year, and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹4,602 crore, up 0.4% year-on-year. In FY25, operating cash flow to PAT was 98.8%, and free cash flow to PAT was 78.5%. LTIM spent its largest sum of money and investments ever of $1.56 billion, or ₹13,346 crore, in FY25. Its revenue distribution by region is as follows: North America accounts for 74.8%, Europe for 14.1%, and the rest of the world for 11.1%. The company now employs 84,307 individuals, with 2,657 net employees recruited annually. Attrition remained steady at 14.4% in FY25, with more than 4,700 additional hires brought on board to help with the systemic correction.