Recommended stocks to buy today, 18 June, by India's leading market experts
Livemint 8 min read 18 Jun 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
Recommended stocks to buy: Top market experts Raja Venkatraman, Trade Brains Portal, and Marketsmith India recommend their stock picks for today, 18 June.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Indian stock market experienced a volatile session, opening positively but then staying in negative territory due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, specifically the US President's warning to Iran.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story