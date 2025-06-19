Recommended stocks to buy today, 19 June, by India's leading market experts

The Nifty 50 shed 40 points, or 0.14%, to close at 24,843, while the Sensex ended 105 points lower, or 0.13%, at 81,479. The decline was led by losses in tech, FMCG and media stocks.

Top three stocks recommended for today by Ankush Baja

Buy IndusInd Bank Ltd. (INDUSINDBK) — Current Price: ₹ 850.50

Why IndusInd Bank is recommended: IndusInd Bank has shown strong bullish momentum, supported by a bullish pennant pattern on lower timeframes. This pattern suggests a period of consolidation followed by a continuation of the prior uptrend. On the daily chart, the RSI crossed above 60 yesterday, indicating increasing strength and momentum in the move. The price action is firm, and the stock is trading above its key moving averages, which confirms a positive trend structure across timeframes.

Key metrics : Resistance level: ₹ 875– ₹ 882 (short-term target), Support level: ₹ 834 (pattern invalidation level)

: Crossed 60 on daily chart, showing improving momentum. Technical analysis: The bullish pennant setup adds to the continuation outlook. The RSI momentum breakout on the daily chart supports the bullish structure. Price is trading above key moving averages, and volume should be watched for confirmation on breakout attempts. MACD remains in a positive zone, supporting trend continuation.

The bullish pennant setup adds to the continuation outlook. The RSI momentum breakout on the daily chart supports the bullish structure. Price is trading above key moving averages, and volume should be watched for confirmation on breakout attempts. MACD remains in a positive zone, supporting trend continuation. Risk factors : While the RSI is not yet overbought, it is rising steadily, which may lead to short-term pullbacks or minor consolidation. If the price falls below ₹ 834, the pennant breakout would be invalidated, possibly triggering profit booking. Watching for sustained volume above breakout levels is key to confirming further upside.

: While the RSI is not yet overbought, it is rising steadily, which may lead to short-term pullbacks or minor consolidation. If the price falls below 834, the pennant breakout would be invalidated, possibly triggering profit booking. Watching for sustained volume above breakout levels is key to confirming further upside. Buy at : ₹ 850.50

: 850.50 Target price : ₹ 875– ₹ 882

: 875– 882 Stop loss: ₹ 834

Buy: Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (DMART) — Current Price: ₹ 4,228

Why Avenue Supermarts is recommended : DMart has shown a strong technical setup with bullish momentum building up across timeframes. On the 45-minute chart, the stock has formed a double bottom pattern around the ₹ 3,935 level and has successfully broken out above the neckline resistance at ₹ 4,200. This breakout indicates a potential trend reversal and continuation of the upward move. On the daily chart, the RSI is above 60, signaling strengthening momentum and a shift toward a bullish regime. The price structure remains firm, and the breakout is supported by recent volume activity.

DMart has shown a strong technical setup with bullish momentum building up across timeframes. On the 45-minute chart, the stock has formed a double bottom pattern around the 3,935 level and has successfully broken out above the neckline resistance at 4,200. This breakout indicates a potential trend reversal and continuation of the upward move. On the daily chart, the RSI is above 60, signaling strengthening momentum and a shift toward a bullish regime. The price structure remains firm, and the breakout is supported by recent volume activity. Key metrics : Resistance level: ₹ 4,375– ₹ 4,390 (short-term target), Support level: ₹ 4,141 (pattern invalidation level)

Resistance level: 4,375– 4,390 (short-term target), Support level: 4,141 (pattern invalidation level) Pattern: Double bottom breakout on 45-minute chart

Double bottom breakout on 45-minute chart RSI: Above 60 on daily chart, confirming improving momentum

Above 60 on daily chart, confirming improving momentum Technical analysis: The double bottom breakout on the intraday chart provides a strong base for further upside. The daily RSI trending above 60 supports the bullish outlook. The stock is trading above key moving averages and has reclaimed a major breakout level, increasing the probability of follow-through.

The double bottom breakout on the intraday chart provides a strong base for further upside. The daily RSI trending above 60 supports the bullish outlook. The stock is trading above key moving averages and has reclaimed a major breakout level, increasing the probability of follow-through. Risk factors: Although momentum is building, a failure to hold above ₹ 4,141 would invalidate the breakout and could lead to short-term weakness. Watch for sustained volume above ₹ 4,200 to confirm bullish continuation.

Although momentum is building, a failure to hold above 4,141 would invalidate the breakout and could lead to short-term weakness. Watch for sustained volume above 4,200 to confirm bullish continuation. Buy at : ₹ 4,228

: 4,228 Target price : ₹ 4,375– ₹ 4,390

: 4,375– 4,390 Stop loss: ₹ 4,141

Buy: RBL Bank Ltd. (RBLBANK) — Current Price: ₹ 228.45

Why RBL Bank is recommended : RBL Bank has shown strong bullish intent with a breakout visible on both intraday and daily setups. On the 15-minute chart, the stock has given a triangle breakout, indicating the end of consolidation and the beginning of a potential upward move. On the daily chart, the RSI is above 65, signaling strong momentum and buyer dominance. The price action is clean and sustained above key moving averages, reinforcing the bullish setup and increasing the likelihood of a continuation toward higher levels.

: RBL Bank has shown strong bullish intent with a breakout visible on both intraday and daily setups. On the 15-minute chart, the stock has given a triangle breakout, indicating the end of consolidation and the beginning of a potential upward move. On the daily chart, the RSI is above 65, signaling strong momentum and buyer dominance. The price action is clean and sustained above key moving averages, reinforcing the bullish setup and increasing the likelihood of a continuation toward higher levels. Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹ 245 (short-term target), Support level: ₹ 218 (pattern invalidation level)

Resistance level: 245 (short-term target), Support level: 218 (pattern invalidation level) Pattern: Triangle breakout on 15-minute chart

Triangle breakout on 15-minute chart RSI: Above 65 on daily chart, indicating strong upward momentum

Above 65 on daily chart, indicating strong upward momentum Technical analysis : The triangle breakout on the lower timeframe supports short-term continuation, while the rising RSI on the daily chart confirms trend strength. The price is trending well above near-term support and moving averages, and a move toward ₹ 245 is expected if the momentum sustains.

: The triangle breakout on the lower timeframe supports short-term continuation, while the rising RSI on the daily chart confirms trend strength. The price is trending well above near-term support and moving averages, and a move toward 245 is expected if the momentum sustains. Risk factors : If the price fails to hold above ₹ 218, the breakout would be invalidated, possibly triggering a correction. Traders should also watch for volume confirmation to support the breakout.

: If the price fails to hold above 218, the breakout would be invalidated, possibly triggering a correction. Traders should also watch for volume confirmation to support the breakout. Buy at : ₹ 228.45

: 228.45 Target price : ₹ 245

: 245 Stop loss: ₹ 218

Two stocks to buy, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

GODREJIND (Current market price: ₹1,348)

Why Godrej Industries is recommended: The company has recently reported significant turnaround this quarter with numbers that can now help it to stem the decline. The last two quarters with some encouraging numbers we can expect the trends to showcase some robustness. Also, a positive long body candle clearly highlights that the block deal at a premium indicates that the improving scenario will now push the trends towards new highs. A fresh uptick is momentum is encouraging.

Key metrics: P/E: 239.28 | 52-week high: ₹1,390 | Volume: 380.98K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1200, resistance at ₹1500.

Risk factors: Demand conditions in urban area and seasonality headwinds.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹1,310.

Target price: ₹1,425-1,475 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹1,290.

TRITURBINE (Current market price - ₹614.20)

Why Triveni Turbine is recommended: TriTurbine has been going through a rough patch and the strong push backed by volumes are suggesting a trended action. Over the last few days, prices have been consolidating and the strong push above value area resistance around ₹800 augurs well for the prices. As momentum is also providing a favourable tailwind, we can consider some bullish prospects.

Key metrics: P/E: 52.53 | 52-week high: ₹885 | Volume: 2.37M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹500, resistance at ₹750.

Risk factors: Industry competition , market volatility, elongated operating tailwind.

Buy: Above ₹615 and dips to ₹592.

Target price: ₹670-695 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹580.

Here are two stocks to trade today, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

EMS Ltd

Current price: ₹585

Target price: ₹745 in 16-24 months

Stop-loss: ₹505

Why it’s recommended: EMS Ltd. is a well-diversified, multidisciplinary engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with over 14 years of experience. It primarily operates in the water and wastewater management segment, offering both EPC and operation & maintenance services. It also undertakes EPC projects in electrical transmission and distribution, building construction and public infrastructure development. EMS Ltd. has a strong track record, having completed 18 projects since April 2021. Its current order book stands at ₹2,236.4 crore, with operations spread across Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.

For FY25, the company reported revenue of ₹965.83 crore, reflecting 21.74% growth over FY24. Revenue has grown at a robust CAGR of 48.46% since FY22. Ebitda for FY25 stood at ₹251.16 crore, up 23.2% year-on-year from ₹203.84 crore in FY24, maintaining a CAGR of 31% since FY22. The company also reported profit after tax (PAT) of ₹183.78 crore for FY25, a 20.3% increase over the previous year. PAT has grown at a CAGR of 33% since FY22. Notably, EMS Ltd. has very little debt, with a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.09 as of FY25.

The company has executed a diverse range of projects since FY21. These include the supply, laying, jointing, testing and commissioning of 1,500 mm diameter prestressed concrete cylinder pipes (PCCPs) in Kanpur; trenchless sewer line installations ranging from 150 mm to 1,200 mm in Moradabad; and the construction of an 88-km sewerage network in Patna.

In the water and wastewater management sector, EMS Ltd ranks among the top 6 or 7 players in India by revenue. The total size of the water sector is about ₹12 trillion, with ₹4-5 trillion worth of projects already executed. This presents significant growth opportunities, especially considering the sector receives around ₹1 trillion in annual budget allocations from the central and state governments. Continuous project execution is essential owing to corrosion, urban expansion, and rising population density.

Risk factors: The company’s growth is heavily reliant on winning and executing government tenders. Any unforeseen delays in project execution could adversely affect both revenue and profitability. Also, as most projects are government-driven, the risk of blacklisting poses a threat to future operations and cash flows.

Anant Raj Ltd

Current price: ₹526

Target price: ₹675 in 16-24 months

Stop-loss: ₹450

Why it’s recommended: Founded in 1969, Anant Raj Ltd. is a diversified real-estate developer that builds IT parks, hospitality projects, data centers, office complexes, shopping malls and residential properties. It also operates in warehousing across Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other NCR regions. The company has completed 9.96 million sq ft of residential and commercial projects, including 2,663 affordable housing units, and has 6 MW of operational data center capacity along with cloud services.

It has delivered strong financial performance over the past five years. Revenue rose 39% from ₹1,483 crore in FY24 to ₹2,060 crore in FY25, with a CAGR of 69% since FY21. Ebitda increased 43% to ₹532 crore in FY25 from ₹371 crore in FY24, with a 76% CAGR since FY21. PAT surged 60% to ₹426 crore from ₹266 crore in FY24, reflecting a 149% CAGR since FY21.

India’s data center market is expanding rapidly, with domestic capacity expected to grow from over 1 GW in 2024 to 1.83 GW by 2027. Anant Raj’s Ashok Cloud provides cloud services focused on security, scalability and performance. The company plans to scale up its cloud offerings from colocation to cloud solutions in partnership with Orange, providing a complete suite that includes infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS).

It operationalised a 6 MW IT load data center at Manesar, with an additional 15 MW at Manesar and 7 MW at Panchkula on track, bringing the total capacity to 28 MW IT, ready to be operationalised in Q1FY26. Anant Raj also holds a saleable area of 10.87 million sq ft in residential projects in Sector 63A, Gurugram, with plans to expand through adjacent land acquisition. It also owns 83.43 acres of fully paid freehold land in prime areas of Delhi NCR, earmarked for future development.

Risk factors: Anant Raj is subject to the cyclical nature of the real estate industry and faces stiff competition, which could affect cash flows owing to fluctuations in demand. Several projects are in the early stages and dependent on regulatory approval. Delays in obtaining these may hamper project timelines and affect its growth plans.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Avenue Supermarts (current price: ₹4,229)

Why it’s recommended: Expansion and store growth, operational efficiency, e-commerce expansion

Key metrics: P/E: 97.56 | 52-week high: ₹5,484.85 | Volume: ₹756.44 crore

Technical analysis: Bounce back from its 50-DMA after a few days of consolidation

Risk factors: Increased competition in the retail sector, vulnerability to supply chain disruptions, and regulatory risks

Buy at: ₹4,229

Target price: ₹4,850 in three months

Stop loss: ₹3,930

BEML Ltd (current price: ₹1,907)

Why it’s recommended: Strategic position in defense and infrastructure, the government’s infrastructure push

Key metrics: P/E: 62.33 | 52-week high: ₹5,488 | Volume: ₹637.78 crore

Technical analysis: Possible trendline breakout

Risk factors: High dependency on government orders, working capital-intensive business

Buy at: ₹4,464

Target price: ₹4,950 in three months

Stop loss: ₹4,220

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd; Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543

