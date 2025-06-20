Recommended stocks to buy today, 20 June, by India's leading market experts
Livemint 10 min read 20 Jun 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Recommended stocks to buy: Top market experts Ankush Bajaj, Raja Venkatraman, Trade Brains Portal, and Marketsmith India recommend their stock picks for today, 20 June.
On June 19, Indian stocks closed slightly lower in a choppy session, with the Nifty 50 slipping below 24,800 as most sectors—auto being the lone exception—saw selling pressure. The market opened flat-to-negative and spent the day trading in a tight band, buffeted by mixed global cues after the US Federal Reserve held rates steady but warned of higher inflation and slower growth ahead.
