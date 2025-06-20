Recommended stocks to buy today, 20 June, by India's leading market experts

On June 19, Indian stocks closed slightly lower in a choppy session, with the Nifty 50 slipping below 24,800 as most sectors—auto being the lone exception—saw selling pressure. The market opened flat-to-negative and spent the day trading in a tight band, buffeted by mixed global cues after the US Federal Reserve held rates steady but warned of higher inflation and slower growth ahead.

Mounting geopolitical strains in the Middle East further dampened sentiment. By the bell, the Sensex had lost 82.79 points (0.10%) to end at 81,361.87, while the Nifty dropped 18.80 points (0.08%) to finish at 24,793.25. Broader gauges underperformed, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices each sliding over 1.5%.

Top 3 stocks recommended for today by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: Eicher Motors Ltd (EICHERMOT); current price: ₹ 5,493.50

Why it’s recommended: Eicher Motors recently broke out above the upper trendline of a falling wedge pattern on the daily chart, a bullish reversal formation suggesting the end of a prior downtrend. This breakout, combined with the RSI nearing 60, indicates growing bullish momentum. The stock is showing strength with a clean breakout structure, signaling potential for near-term upside.

Key metrics

Resistance level: ₹5,590 (short-term target)

Support level: ₹5,445 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Falling wedge breakout on the daily chart

RSI: Approaching 60 on daily chart, indicating strengthening bullish momentum

Technical analysis: The breakout from the falling wedge pattern adds weight to the bullish outlook. The RSI moving toward 60 supports the idea of momentum building up for a further upside. Price action is strong post-breakout and the stock is attempting to establish a higher base. Watch for increasing volume to confirm breakout validity.

Risk factors: Although the RSI is not overbought, a rapid rise could lead to brief consolidations or pullbacks. A drop below ₹5,445 would invalidate the breakout, potentially attracting sellers. Volume follow-through remains crucial for confirming strength beyond the breakout level

Buy at: ₹5,493.50

Target price: ₹5,590

Stop loss: ₹5,445

Buy: Bharti Airtel Ltd. (BHARTIARTL); current price: ₹ 1,877.00

Why it’s recommended: Bharti Airtel is showing signs of bullish momentum with the RSI at 58 on the daily chart and trending upward, indicating improving strength in the current move. On the 45-minute timeframe, the stock is forming a triangle pattern and is poised for a breakout. If it sustains above ₹1,880, a sharp move up is anticipated.

Key metrics:

Resistance level: ₹1,898- ₹1,904 (short-term target)

Support level: ₹1,860 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Triangle breakout setup on lower timeframe (45-min)

RSI: Rising toward 60 on the daily chart, showing a strengthening bullish trend.

Technical analysis: The convergence of a rising daily RSI and a triangle breakout setup on the lower timeframe supports a bullish outlook. Sustained movement above ₹1,880 will confirm the breakout, with potential for a quick move toward the ₹1,900+ zone. Price structure remains strong, and buyers appear to be stepping in around key support zones

Risk factors: While the RSI is still below overbought levels, a breakout failure below ₹1,860 would invalidate the setup and could lead to short-term weakness or consolidation. Volume confirmation near ₹1,880 is key to validating the breakout attempt.

Buy at: ₹1,877.00

Target price: ₹1,898- ₹1,904

Stop loss: ₹1,860.00

Buy: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M); current price: ₹ 3,094.80

Why it’s recommended: M&M is exhibiting strong bullish momentum, with the RSI at 59 on the daily chart, indicating a steady upward trend. On the lower timeframe, the stock has broken out of a triangle pattern, which suggests the end of consolidation and the start of a new leg higher. If this breakout holds, further upside toward the ₹3,200+ zone is expected.

Key metrics:

Resistance level: ₹3,200– ₹3,225 (short-term target)

Support level: ₹3,028 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Triangle breakout on lower timeframe

RSI: At 59 on daily chart, indicating bullish momentum building.

Technical analysis: The triangle breakout in lower timeframes complements the daily chart’s bullish RSI structure. The stock is trading with strong price action and has potential for continuation if it maintains above the breakout level. Momentum indicators support further upside, especially if volume confirms the move

Risk factors: While the RSI is rising, a pullback may occur if the price fails to hold above the breakout level. A break below ₹3,028 would invalidate the setup and may lead to short-term downside pressure. Watch for volume confirmation to support the bullish move.

Buy at: ₹3,094.80

Target price: ₹3,200– ₹3,225

Stop loss: ₹3,028.00

Here are two stocks to trade today, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Biocon Ltd (Current price: ₹ 349)

Target price: ₹405 in 16-24 months

Stop loss: ₹320

Why it’s recommended: Founded in 1978, Biocon Ltd is the top biopharma firm in India, improving the lives of people in more than 120 countries by developing novel and cost-effective treatments for cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases. The company employs more than 18,200 people who work in the research services, biosimilars, generics, and new biologics divisions. The largest integrated insulin manufacturing and research and development facility in Malaysia is operated by Biocon, which also contains one of the biggest biomanufacturing facilities for insulin, monoclonal antibodies, and devices.

The group's four incubated businesses are Biocon Biologics, which focuses on biosimilars and accounts for 58% of total revenue in FY25; the generics division, which contributes 19%; and Syngene, which provides research services and accounts for 23% of total revenue in FY25. When comparing the performance on a like-for-like basis, revenue from operations totalled ₹15,262 crore, a 10% year-on-year increase; Ebitda reached ₹4,374 crore with a margin of 27%, and the net profit in FY25 was ₹1,013 crore, which represents a significant turnaround. The company has launched several new products, such as Liraglutide in the UK, Dasatinib in the US, and YesintekTM, which boosted revenue performance in Q4FY25.

Going forward, the company plans to invest $200-250 million in capital expenditures across several business segments. While Syngene will increase the capacity of its research centres and production facilities for large and small compounds, BBL wants to expand its insulin factory in Malaysia as part of its capital expenditure plans. It is anticipated to spend $50 million in capital expenditures on generics in the upcoming year. The business anticipates approving generic Copaxone in the US and launching liraglutide there. According to management, Lenalidomide will be introduced in limitless quantities, with more launches scheduled for FY26. Additionally, five other products—Stelara, Bevacizumab, Aspart, Aflibercept, and Denosumab—will be introduced during the next 12 to 18 months.

Risk Factor: If clearances from the US Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency, and those in the Asian and Latin American markets are delayed, their biosimilar business may miss out on opportunities. Additionally, the company faces fierce competition from a number of cost-competitive Indian enterprises as well as strong defense tactics from innovative companies that produce authorized generics.

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (Current price: ₹ 839)

Target price: ₹1,050 in 16-24 months

Stop loss: ₹730

Why it’s recommended: Titagarh Rail Systems was founded in 1997 and has over 25 years of expertise as a top provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in India. Its main activities include the production of passenger coaches, propulsion equipment, urban metros, semi-high-speed trains, and a variety of wagons, including specialized ones. With four production sites, the firm can now produce 12,000 wagons and 300 coaches annually, processing about 30,000 tonnes of casting steel. As of FY25, their entire order book was worth ₹11,200 crore. Titagarh Rail Systems is the only Indian company that produces both wagons and coaches.

In FY25, operational revenue was ₹3,867 crore, a slight increase over ₹3,853 crore in FY24; however, it increased 18% CAGR since FY23. PAT stood at ₹274 crore, down 4.9% from ₹288 crore in FY24; however, it has been increasing at a robust CAGR of 43% since FY23. In FY25, the FRS segment's revenue was ₹3,610.27 crore, up 5.64% year over year. In FY25, the PRS segment's income was ₹255.55 crore. The company achieved a record for the most wagons ever produced in a single year in India, with 9,431 wagons. In FY25, it produced 27,240 metric tonnes in the foundry, setting a new production record.

In order to increase its production to a significantly higher level in FY26, the company plans to expand its foundry by constructing fully modern foundry production facilities. About 40,000 tonnes of castings are what the company hopes to produce in the first phase of production in FY26. Since the supply chain problems with China have been fixed, the business anticipates that manufacturing for the Bangalore Metro will be rather streamlined. It is anticipated that production will be completely simplified starting in Q2 of FY26.

Starting in FY26, the company plans to increase its propulsion division by between 125 and 150 traction motors every month, or 1,500 to 1,800 traction motors per month. The company has its sights set on winning a number of projects from the enormous potential pipeline. Among the major projects are the anticipated ₹15,800 crore Metro coach contracts and the ₹72,000 crore Vande Bharat Coach.

Risk Factor: More than 90% of the company's operating revenues come from freight rail systems and wagons, and Indian Railways continues to be the company's biggest source of sales. Additionally, geographically speaking, the company works on nearly all local projects and has little to no exposure to international enterprises.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (current price: ₹ 638.50)

Why it’s recommended: Capital infusion by promoters, seasonal positive tailwind, EPS growth.

Key metrics: P/E: 34.54 | 52-week high: ₹1,064 | Volume: ₹354.22 crore

Technical analysis: 50-DMA retake, positive institutional holding

Risk factors: Increased raw-material cost and margin pressure, high operational leverage, competitive and regulatory risk.

Buy at: ₹638.50

Target price: ₹740 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹687

BOSCH Ltd (current price: ₹ 32,375)

Why it’s recommended: Strong Q4 performance, expansion in mobility business, growth in consumer business.

Key metrics: P/E: 47.42 | 52-week high: ₹39,088 | Volume: ₹68.04 crore

Technical analysis: Trending above all key moving averages, bullish continuation pattern.

Risk factors: Supply chain, currency risk, competition and regulatory pressure.

Buy at: ₹32,375

Target price: ₹36,200 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹30,300

Two stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

BODALCHEM (Cmp ₹ 67.28)

BODALCHEM: Buy above: ₹68 | Stop: ₹64.50 | Target: ₹74-78

Why Bodal Chemicals is recommended: After spending a lot of time in consolidation the prices corrected sharply and broke recent supports to test the cloud support, suggesting that the trends could now revive. As the prices have now neared the cloud support region around ₹ 68, we can look to trade the rebound. Consider going long.

LTFOODS (Cmp ₹ 424.70)

LTFOODS: Buy above: ₹426 | Stop: ₹410 | Target: ₹475-495

Why LT Foods is recommended: LT Foods is experiencing a positive trend, a “tailwind", due to factors like strong growth in its basmati rice business, particularly its flagship brands like Daawat and Royal, and a successful digital supply chain transformation. The recent decline into the strong KS band is targeting a revival and can be seen as an opportunity to initiate some buy opportunity.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. (Sebi Registered Research Analyst Registration No.: INH000015543).

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.