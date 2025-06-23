Recommended stocks to buy today, 23 June, by India's leading market experts

The Nifty50 rose 1.6% over the past week to close at 25,112.40, supported by gains in financial, IT, and auto stocks amid positive global cues and RBI policy support. After a weak start on Friday due to global jitters and profit-booking, markets rebounded strongly through the day, ending with broad-based gains. The Nifty and Sensex both closed up 1.29% for the day, comfortably above key moving averages, reflecting strong investor sentiment and resilience.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Buy DMART (Current price ₹4300.30)

Why DMart is recommended: This stock moved swiftly as it managed to breakout of the consolidation zone around 4225 region. The strong trends in FMCG continues to fuel more upside and this counter with its rounding pattern and long body candle signals more upside. With strong bullish trends emerging one can consider possibility of the trend to continue next week. Look to go long on dips near 4230 with stop below 4200 for a rise to 4400.

Key metrics: P/E: 95.81; 52-week high: ₹5484; Volume: 1.01 M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹4050, resistance at ₹4900.

Risk factors: Increased competition, particularly from the rise of quick commerce, margin pressures due to rising costs and slower discretionary demand recovery.

Buy: CMP and dips to ₹4225.

Target price: ₹4600-4725 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹4190.

Buy TRENT (Current price: ₹5869.40)

Why Trent is recommended: Trent posted strong results and furled a strong upside in the last few days. The prices have been steadily making a higher low on positive tailwinds that are fuelling some steady upside. The inclusion in Sensex added some additional tailwinds helping the trends to head higher doing well in the recent months. We can observe that there are sizeable volumes building up suggesting that the prices could now travel to the next resistance zone around 6500. The demand at lower levels and a nice long body bullish candle does suggest more upside in the coming sessions.

Key metrics: P/E: 130.23; 52-week high: ₹8345.85; Volume: 6.81M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹5400, resistance at ₹7000.

Risk factors: Regulatory changes, intellectual property issues, competition from generic drugs, supply chain disruptions, and cybersecurity threats.

Buy: CMP and dips to ₹341.

Target price: ₹6350-6500 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹5650.

Buy TITAN (Current price ₹3519)

Why Titan is recommended: Titan is showing some steady progress and the brief correction seen since mid of May indicating that the trends are firmly hinting at some potential upside in the coming days. The steady follow-through seen on Friday with a positive crossover as per Ichimoku TS & KS lines in lower timeframes are hinting at possible upward drift.

Key metrics: P/E: 40.34, 52-week high: ₹647.65, Volume: 2.94M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹3350, resistance at ₹3750.

Risk factors: Regulatory changes, slowdown in growth and significant rise in gold prices

Buy: CMP and dips to ₹3400.

Target price: ₹3750-3900 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹3375.

Here are two stocks to trade today, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Godrej Properties Ltd (Current price: ₹2,432)

Target price: ₹2,950 in 16-24 months

Stop loss: ₹2,170

Why it’s recommended: Founded in 1990, Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) is a prominent real estate developer that is part of the Godrej Industries Group. Leveraging the Godrej Group’s 128-year legacy, GPL is known for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality in the real estate space. GPL operates across 11 major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. GPL’s portfolio includes a mix of residential, commercial, and township projects. Some notable projects include Godrej River Crest, Godrej Hillview Estate, Godrej Eden Estate PHASE 1 & 2, The Gale at Godrej Park World, Godrej Jardinia, Godrej Zenith, and others.

The company achieved the highest-ever booking value and area sold by any Indian real estate developer in a fiscal year, reaching ₹29,444 crore in FY25—a 31% year-on-year increase. It sold 15,302 homes covering 25.73 million sq. ft., marking a 29% rise in volume. NCR, MMR, and Bengaluru contributed ₹10,523 crore, ₹8,034 crore, and ₹5,089 crore, respectively. Twelve projects across six cities each recorded booking values exceeding ₹1,000 crore. During the year, 34 new projects and phases were launched across seven cities. GPL added 14 new projects with a total saleable area of 19 million sq. ft. and anticipates future bookings worth ₹26,450 crore from new business developments. Additionally, it plans to launch projects valued at ₹40,000 crore, including in Ashok Vihar, Worli, and Bengaluru.

The company generated a strong operating cash flow of ₹7,484 crore in FY25, which it aims to invest to grow residential bookings beyond ₹32,500 crore through the launch of several new projects.

Godrej Properties is well-positioned to benefit from the RBI’s recent policy easing. The repo rate has been cut twice in 2025 (25 bps in April to 6%, then a larger 50 bps cut in June to 5.50%). In addition, the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) was slashed by a full 100 bps to 3.00%, releasing approximately ₹2.5 trillion into the banking system. Meanwhile, the bank rate has been lowered by 50 bps from 6.25% to 5.75%. These measures collectively reduce borrowing costs and improve liquidity; home loans become more affordable, fueling demand in the mid-income and premium segments where Godrej operates; project financing becomes cheaper, boosting margins, and investor sentiment grows more upbeat, reflected in positive stock performance.

Risk factors: The real estate market is cyclical, influenced by macroeconomic factors, government policies, supply-demand fluctuations, financing availability, and liquidity. Additionally, regulatory oversight from central, state, and local governments is crucial in the Indian real estate sector, with compliance required across various laws related to land acquisition, property transfer, and land usage. Delays in approvals could lead to adjustments in project timelines.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (Current price: ₹ 936)

Target price: ₹1,100 in 16-24 months

Stop loss: ₹854

Why it’s recommended: Founded in 1956, the Life Insurance Corporation of

India (LIC) is the largest insurer in the country. It ranks 12th globally in brand value among insurance companies and is recognized as the 3rd strongest insurance brand and the 4th largest insurer worldwide. The company now offers a wide range of 51 products, including 33 individual policies, 12 group policies, five individual riders, and one group rider. With a vast distribution network, LIC boasts around 1.49 million exclusive agents and 18,655 micro-insurance agents and operates in 36 states and Union territories, supported by 3,636 branch and satellite offices.

LIC leads the Indian life insurance sector with a 57.05% overall market share. In FY25, LIC held a 37.46% market share in the individual sector and 71.19% in the group segment. The company recorded solid financial performance in FY25. It reported a total premium income of ₹4,88,148 crore in FY25, a 2.75% growth on-year. Net VNB (Value of New Business) was ₹10,011 crore for the year FY25 as compared to ₹9,583 crore for the year ended FY24, registering a growth of 4.47% on a on-year basis. For the first time, LIC has crossed the VNB of ₹10,000 crore mark.

The Indian Embedded Value (IEV) as of FY25 was at ₹7,76,876 crore as against ₹7,27,344 crore in FY24, registering an increase of 6.81% on an on-year basis. Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at ₹5,452,297 crore in FY25 as compared to ₹51,21,887 crore in FY24, recording a growth of 6.45% on an on-year basis. Furthermore, to increase operational efficiency, the company has enhanced the ANANDA app, which completed 1,474,208 policies in FY25 as compared to 1,158,805 policies in FY24, registering a 27.22% growth YoY. The active agents in the ANANDA app grew by 32.68% to 294 in FY25 from 222 in FY24, and the share of ANANDA policies stood at 8.49% in FY25 as compared to 5.85% in FY24.

Risk factors: The insurance products are based on assumptions and estimates for future claim payments, expenses, benefits, and other parameters. If actual claims experienced and other parameters are different from the assumptions used in pricing their products and setting reserves for their products, it could have a material adverse effect on their business, financial condition, and results of operations. LIC faces significant competition in India and overseas from many private insurance companies, which are rapidly growing and gaining market share since their entry into the Indian insurance industry. The increased competitive pressures resulting from these and other factors may materially and adversely harm their business.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India

Buy: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (current price: ₹ 2,006.20)

Why it’s recommended: Export-led momentum, product premiumisation, EV & hybrid rollout, and capacity expansion.

Key metrics: P/E: 29, 52-week high: ₹ 2020, volume: ₹ 2,448 crore

Technical analysis: Pivot breakout, trending in an uncharted trajectory.

Risk factors: Intensified competition, margin pressure, and execution risk in capacity expansion.

Buy at: ₹ 2,006

Target price: ₹2,220 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 1,860

Also read: Paint industry’s first dip in 20 years—is a rebound next?

Why it’s recommended: Accelerating rental revenue, strategic consolidation, and a strong balance sheet.

Key metrics: P/E: 10.87, 52-week high: ₹ 460, volume: ₹ 614 crore

Technical analysis: Bullish flag continuation breakout, trending above all its key moving averages.

Risk factors: Telecom operator stress, liquidity risk, regulatory and policy uncertainty, and leverage and valuation risk.

Buy at: ₹ 404

Target price: ₹ 448 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 379

Top 3 stocks for today, recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: Indus Towers Ltd. (INDUSTOWER) — Current Price: ₹ 404.30

Why it’s recommended:Indus Towers has broken out of a falling wedge pattern on the daily chart — a bullish reversal structure that indicates potential for trend reversal. Additionally, on the 45-minute chart, the stock has confirmed a triangle breakout, adding to the bullish conviction. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is at 62.90, suggesting strengthening momentum.

Key metrics:

Resistance level: ₹419 (short-term target)

Support level: ₹397 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Falling wedge breakout on the daily chart; triangle breakout on the 45-min chart.

RSI: 62.90 on daily chart, indicating bullish strength

Technical analysis:The confluence of breakouts on both daily and intraday timeframes strengthens the bullish view. The RSI in the 60+ zone reflects solid momentum, and the breakout structure is clean. A move above ₹419 could open up further upside in the short term, provided the breakout sustains with volume confirmation.

Risk factors: Failure to hold above ₹397 would invalidate the bullish pattern and may lead to selling pressure. A lack of volume follow-through may weaken the breakout signal.

Buy at: ₹404.30

Target price: ₹419

Stop loss: ₹397

Also read: Fed’s forecast ‘Fog’ adds more clouds to stock market outlook

Buy: Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) — Current Price: ₹ 408.25

Why it’s recommended: BEL has closed at a new all-time high, indicating strong bullish sentiment. The RSI is above 72 on the daily chart, showing strong momentum and suggesting the trend may continue. On the 15-minute chart, a rectangle breakout has been confirmed, supporting a continuation of the uptrend in the near term.

Key metrics:

Resistance level: ₹426– ₹430 (short-term target range)

Support level: ₹396 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Rectangle breakout on the 15-min chart; breakout to new life-time high on daily chart

RSI: Above 72 on daily chart, suggesting overbought strength and trend continuation

Technical analysis: BEL is showing strong price action with volume support at higher levels. The breakout above its previous high, combined with short-term consolidation breakout, makes it a high-conviction trade. While the RSI is in the overbought zone, this can persist during strong trends.

Risk factors: High RSI may lead to brief consolidations or minor pullbacks. A drop below ₹396 would negate the current bullish structure.

Buy at: ₹408.25

Target price: ₹426– ₹430

Stop loss: ₹396

Buy: Aeroflex Industries Ltd. (AEROFLEX) — Current Price: ₹ 204.45

Why it’s recommended: Aeroflex has delivered two consecutive strong green sessions accompanied by high volume, indicating strong buying interest. The stock is showing positive relative strength and is currently in a healthy pullback mode, which offers a good entry point in the broader uptrend.

Key metrics:

Resistance level: ₹235– ₹240 (short-term target range)

Support level: ₹189 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: High-volume continuation with positive relative strength and pullback support

RSI: Not overbought; momentum building with volume support

Technical analysis: The stock is showing signs of sustained strength after a recent correction, with increasing volume lending credibility to the bounce. Positive relative strength suggests it is outperforming its peers, and the setup indicates potential for continued upside toward ₹235– ₹240.

Risk factors: Any dip below ₹189 could suggest a failed pullback and may invite selling. Volume needs to remain elevated to confirm the current momentum.

Buy at: ₹204.45

Target price: ₹235– ₹240

Stop loss: ₹189

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. (Sebi Registered Research Analyst Registration No.: INH000015543).

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.