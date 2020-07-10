Tesla Inc.’s skeptics are undeterred by Elon Musk poking fun at them over the carmaker’s stock surge, with the amount of shares being sold short heading for an unprecedented milestone.

The Model 3 maker’s stock is poised to be the first to hit a short-interest level of $20 billion, according to research firm S3 Partners. The value of shares that have been sold short has climbed recently to $19.95 billion.

S3 said in a report Thursday that both Tesla and Nikola Corp. shares look like candidates for a short squeeze, referring to when short sellers are forced by a stock’s gain to close their position, which in turn drives the price even higher.

Tesla’s squeeze is more obvious -- its 233% gain this year likely is forcing out short sellers who’ve hit their limit for losses. The potential for a squeeze in Nikola, which is developing fuel-cell and battery-electric semi trucks, has more to do with high borrowing fees, S3 said.

Wall Street's most controversial stock may be about to go mainstream.

Tesla Inc appears on the verge of joining the S&P 500, a major accomplishment for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk that would unleash a flood of new demand for the electric car maker's shares, which have already surged 500% over the past year.

Higher-than-expected second-quarter vehicle deliveries, announced last week, have analysts increasingly confident the company will show a profit in its quarterly report on July 22. That would mark Tesla's first cumulative four-quarter profit, a key hurdle to be added to the S&P 500.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via