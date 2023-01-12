Record borrowing in FY24 to push bond yields higher: ICICI Bank's Prasanna3 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Prasanna expects the RBI to raise interest rates next month and did not rule out further increases
The Indian government's borrowing will likely hit a record high next fiscal year, as it prioritises growth, which could push bond yields higher, ICICI Bank's treasury head told Reuters on Thursday.
