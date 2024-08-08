Bond yields plunged and stocks rose across markets after Wednesday's soothing words from the Bank of Japan, with the Nifty gaining 1.27% to close above the 24,000 mark at 24297.5, while the Sensex rallied 1.11% to 79,468.01. Fear gauge India Vix closed 13.72% lower at 16.17. However, BoJ's intent on higher rates, worries over the US economy and war clouds over the Middle East continue to trouble investors.