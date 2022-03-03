During result season, stock market investors not only wait for robust quarterly numbers from the companies belonging to their stock portfolio but they also expect bonus and dividend announcement from the company management. For such secondary market investors, there is a piece of good news for them. Taneja Aerospace has announced interim dividend for its shareholders and record date for its interim dividend is 3rd March 2022 i.e. today. The board of directors of the company have approved ₹0.50 per equity share interim dividend for FY 2021-22.

The aircraft manufacturing company catering to the defence sector has informed Indian exchanges in this regard citing, "Please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, February 22, 2022 have inter alia, considered and approved the declaration of interim dividend of Re 0.50/- (10%) per Equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the FY 2021-22."

The exchange communication went on to add, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the record date, i.e., March 03, 2022, for the purpose of payment of the Interim Dividend has been already intimated to the Exchange vide our earlier letter dt. (dated) February 15, 2022. The Interim Dividend will be paid/dispatched to the shareholders on or before March 23, 2022."

Taneja Aerospace share price

Taneja Aerospace shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one year, this defence stock has surged from ₹34.75 to ₹99.60 apiece levels, giving around 180 per cent return to its shareholders. In fact, the stock has given multibagger return in last 6 months as well. In last 6 months, Taneja Aerospace share price has surged from ₹43.70 to ₹99.60, appreciating around 125 per cent in this period. The stock has been under selloff pressure from second fortnight of January 2022.

