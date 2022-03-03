Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Record date for interim dividend of multibagger defence stock today. Do you own?

Record date for interim dividend of multibagger defence stock today. Do you own?

Multibagger stocks: In last 6 months, Taneja Aerospace share price has surged from 43.70 to 99.60, appreciating around 125 per cent in this period.
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: The board of directors of the company have approved 0.50 per equity share interim dividend for FY 2021-22

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

During result season, stock market investors not only wait for robust quarterly numbers from the companies belonging to their stock portfolio but they also expect bonus and dividend announcement from the company management. For such secondary market investors, there is a piece of good news for them. Taneja Aerospace has announced interim dividend for its shareholders and record date for its interim dividend is 3rd March 2022 i.e. today. The board of directors of the company have approved 0.50 per equity share interim dividend for FY 2021-22.

During result season, stock market investors not only wait for robust quarterly numbers from the companies belonging to their stock portfolio but they also expect bonus and dividend announcement from the company management. For such secondary market investors, there is a piece of good news for them. Taneja Aerospace has announced interim dividend for its shareholders and record date for its interim dividend is 3rd March 2022 i.e. today. The board of directors of the company have approved 0.50 per equity share interim dividend for FY 2021-22.

The aircraft manufacturing company catering to the defence sector has informed Indian exchanges in this regard citing, "Please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, February 22, 2022 have inter alia, considered and approved the declaration of interim dividend of Re 0.50/- (10%) per Equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the FY 2021-22."

The aircraft manufacturing company catering to the defence sector has informed Indian exchanges in this regard citing, "Please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, February 22, 2022 have inter alia, considered and approved the declaration of interim dividend of Re 0.50/- (10%) per Equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the FY 2021-22."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The exchange communication went on to add, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the record date, i.e., March 03, 2022, for the purpose of payment of the Interim Dividend has been already intimated to the Exchange vide our earlier letter dt. (dated) February 15, 2022. The Interim Dividend will be paid/dispatched to the shareholders on or before March 23, 2022."

Taneja Aerospace share price

Taneja Aerospace shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one year, this defence stock has surged from 34.75 to 99.60 apiece levels, giving around 180 per cent return to its shareholders. In fact, the stock has given multibagger return in last 6 months as well. In last 6 months, Taneja Aerospace share price has surged from 43.70 to 99.60, appreciating around 125 per cent in this period. The stock has been under selloff pressure from second fortnight of January 2022.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!