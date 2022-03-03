Record date for interim dividend of multibagger defence stock today. Do you own?

Taneja Aerospace shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one year, this defence stock has surged from ₹34.75 to ₹99.60 apiece levels, giving around 180 per cent return to its shareholders. In fact, the stock has given multibagger return in last 6 months as well. In last 6 months, Taneja Aerospace share price has surged from ₹43.70 to ₹99.60, appreciating around 125 per cent in this period. The stock has been under selloff pressure from second fortnight of January 2022.