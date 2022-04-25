Record date for stock spit of these multibagger stocks this week

Record date for stock spit of these multibagger stocks this week2 min read . 12:35 PM IST
- Multibagger stocks: Saregama India share split date is on 27th April 2022 whereas Pro Fin capital share split date is falling on 29th April 2022
Two multibagger stocks — Saregama India and Pro Fin Capital Services — have announced record date for stock split this week. Saregama India share split date is on 27th April 2022 whereas Pro Fin capital share split date falls on 29th April 2022. Earlier in an exchange communication, both the companies have announced their stock subdivision in 1:10 each respectively.
In an exchange communication Saregama India informed about stock subdivision citing, "Wednesday, 27th April, 2022 fixed as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of Shareholders, with regard to the sub-division of 1 (one) Equity share of face value of Rs.10/- fully paid-up to 10 (ten) Equity shares of face value of Re. 1/ each fully paid-up, in terms of Regulation 42(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations') and as approved by the Shareholders through postal ballot by way of electronic means on 31st March, 2022."
Similarly, Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. informed Indian exchanges about the record date of stock split and issuance of bonus shares citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday, 29 April, 2022 as the "Record Date", for the purpose of Sub-division of Equity Shares (all the Authorized, Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each shall stand sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- (One Rupee) each fully paid-up) and ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 2 (two) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each, in accordance with the approval of shareholders in Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on Monday, 18 April, 2022."
Both Saregama India and Pro Fin Capital shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one year, Saregama India share price has surged from around ₹1760 to ₹4400 apiece levels, logging around 150 per cent rise in last one year.
In last one year, Pro Fin Capital Services share price has appreciated from around ₹30.55 to ₹196 levels, logging near 540 per cent rise in this period.