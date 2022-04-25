Record date for stock spit of these multibagger stocks this week

Similarly, Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd. informed Indian exchanges about the record date of stock split and issuance of bonus shares citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday, 29 April, 2022 as the "Record Date", for the purpose of Sub-division of Equity Shares (all the Authorized, Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each shall stand sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- (One Rupee) each fully paid-up) and ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 2 (two) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each, in accordance with the approval of shareholders in Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on Monday, 18 April, 2022."

