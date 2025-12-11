Record Date tomorrow: Last day to buy Mrs Bectors, Bharat Rasayan, and more ahead of stock split, bonus shares

Stock Split, Bonus Shares: As many as four stocks are in spotlight today, December 11, as it marks the last chance to buy several stocks before they hit their record dates for major corporate actions—stock splits, bonus issues and buybacks—scheduled for tomorrow, December 12.

These moves can significantly impact liquidity, valuations and near-term price momentum, making eligibility crucial for shareholders. With the clock ticking, investors looking to benefit must act fast. Here’s a closer look at the four companies whose record date arrives tomorrow—meaning today is the final day to get these stocks into your portfolio.

Mrs Bectors Food: Stock Split in 1:5 ratio Mrs. Bectors Food had earlier announced a stock split of 1:5, meaning each equity share of ₹10 will be split into five shares of ₹2 each. The record date has been fixed as Friday, December 12, making today the final trading day for investors to qualify.

A stock split does not impact the overall market capitalisation or an investor’s total holding value; instead, it increases the number of shares and reduces the per-share price, improving liquidity and often making the stock more affordable for retail investors. Mrs Bectors’ split aims to widen participation and enhance volume in the counter.

Bharat Rasayan: Bonus Issue + Stock Split Bharat Rasayan has lined up two corporate actions simultaneously, with the record date set for Friday, December 12.

Bonus Issue – The company will issue one bonus share for every one share held (1:1).

Stock Split – It will also split its existing equity shares from ₹10 each to ₹5 each, meaning a 1:2 split.

This combination of a stock split and bonus shares significantly increases the number of outstanding shares, which typically boosts liquidity and can narrow bid-ask spreads. Bharat Rasayan’s move reflects confidence in its growth visibility while rewarding existing long-term investors. Since the stock will trade ex-bonus and ex-split from December 12, today is the final chance to buy and be eligible.

Nureca: Share buyback at 20% premium Nureca announced a share buyback at ₹330 per share, which represented a 20% premium compared to the price on the day of announcement. The stock, however, has fallen over 85% from its 2021 peak, making the buyback particularly significant for shareholders.

The record date for the buyback is also Friday, December 12, meaning investors must purchase shares no later than today to qualify. Through buybacks, companies return liquidity to shareholders, and the reduced share count can support earnings-per-share (EPS) improvement over time.

VLS Finance: ₹ 100 crore buyback VLS Finance recently approved a ₹100 crore share buyback, with the record date fixed as Friday, December 12. The buyback price has been set at ₹380 per share.

A buyback at a premium generally signals management’s confidence in the company’s intrinsic value. Eligible shareholders on the record date can tender their shares at this premium price when the buyback window opens.

What is a Record Date, Stock Split, Bonus Issue and Buyback? The record date is the cut-off date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive corporate benefits such as bonus shares, stock splits, dividends or buybacks. Investors must buy shares at least one working day before the record date due to the T+1 settlement cycle, making the day prior extremely critical.

A stock split increases the number of shares by dividing existing shares into smaller denominations—for example, splitting a ₹10 share into two ₹5 shares. This does not change the total value of holdings but improves liquidity and accessibility.

A bonus issue involves the company issuing additional shares free of cost to existing shareholders. For instance, a 1:1 bonus doubles the share count but again leaves the total investment value unchanged, while signalling financial strength.

