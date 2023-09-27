Markets
Record demand for sovereign gold bonds despite price rise
SummaryIndians purchase 11.67 tonnes of gold bonds worth ₹6,900 crore to hedge against inflation
Investor demand for sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) surged to a record 11.67 tonnes valued at ₹6,914 crore in the second tranche of the current fiscal year despite high gold prices.
