Record high! These 5 heavyweights contributed over 50% to Sensex's 1,115-point run today
Top 5 index heavyweights drove over 50% of Sensex's 1,115-point surge. The rally was fueled by strong Q4 earnings, RBI's record dividend payout, election outcome certainty, and reduced foreign selling.
Five index heavyweights – HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, L&T, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank – contributed over 50 percent to the 1,115-point run in the S&P BSE Sensex today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started